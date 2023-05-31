Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

NASCAR always makes the second weekend in June one of Sonoma Raceway’s busiest of the year.

It will be more packed with racing than ever this year, as three marquee races are on tap June 9-11.

The ARCA Menards Series’ General Tire 200 is on Friday and the NASCAR Xfinity Series makes its first appearance at the track with the DoorDash 250 on Saturday, leading up to the NASCAR Cup Series’ Toyota/SaveMart 350 on Sunday.

The Xfinity Series is well known as a stepping stone for drivers working to reach the premier Cup series. But at Sonoma Raceway on June 10, the field for the DoorDash 250 will include many top-level Cup drivers looking to gain some extra lap time on the 12-turn, twisty road course — many of whom have Northern California ties.

That group is led by Elk Grove native Kyle Larson, the defending NASCAR Cup titleholder.

“I’m really excited to get the opportunity to run the Xfinity race at Sonoma Raceway,” said Larson, who has been the fastest qualifier for the SaveMart 350 an amazing six times. “I always love racing at Sonoma as it’s considered my home track, being just a few hours away from where I grew up, and it’s a special place for me.”

Also expected to do double duty that weekend are Redding’s Tyler Reddick, a two-time Xfinity Series champion who began his racing career in karts at the age 4 and raced sprint cars in Northern California before moving to stock cars, and San Jose’s A.J. Allmendinger, another two-time Xfinity title holder who began racing BMX bikes and quarter midgets in the Bay Area when he was 5.

Other Cup regulars expected to race in the DoorDash 250 are Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing and current Cup series point leader Ross Chastain.

Chastain remembers turning his first laps in a Cup car at Sonoma in 2021, as he had raced only on ovals prior to that. He finished seventh in the Cup races at Sonoma both that year and in 2022, when he was also fourth in the Craftsman Truck Series.

Still, after a morning class with Skip Barber Racing School last month at Sonoma Raceway, he humbly admitted that “turning right is not natural to me.” His goal in racing a Barber-sponsored car in the Saturday prelim “is to be better prepared to go fast on Sunday.”

Harvick’s Sonoma swansong

After 20 years in the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity series, Bakersfield native Kevin Harvick can see the laps winding down on his career. The SaveMart 350 on June 11 will be the last chance fans will have to see “The Closer” race over the hills of Sonoma Raceway before his retirement in Phoenix this fall.

Recognized as one of NASCAR’s “75 Greatest Drivers of All Time,” Harvick will be looking for a 61st career win that would put him ninth on NASCAR’s all-time win list in his 807th start in a Cup car. If he leads slightly for slightly fewer than 100 laps, he will cross over the 16,000 milestone for laps led in a career.

The 2014 NASCAR champion, who last won at Sonoma in 2017, was in contention for the win last year before a botched pit stop eliminated that chance and he finished fourth.

Harvick, who will be inducted into the West Coast Stock Car/Motorsports Hall of Fame the Thursday night before race weekend, announced his career-ending plans at the beginning of the 2023 season.

“There is absolutely nothing else in the world that I enjoy doing more than going to the racetrack, and I’m genuinely looking forward to this season,” said Harvick, who drives the No. 4 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing. “But as I’ve gone through the years, I knew there would come a day where I had to make a decision. When would it be time to step away from the car?

“I’ve sought out people and picked their brains. When I asked them when they knew it was the right time, they said it’ll just happen and you’ll realize that’s the right moment. You’ll make a plan and decide when it’s your last year.”

Harvick’s “right moment” was when he realized he wanted to spend more time with 10-year-old son Keelan, who races go-karts internationally, and 5-year old daughter Piper, who has already started wheeling a go-kart of her own.

“In the last year, I think I’ve seen Keelan race three times while he’s been in Europe,” he said. “I go to the go-kart track with Piper and she makes twice as many strides in a day while I’m there than she would in a day when I’m not there. It takes a lot of time to organize the level of racing they’re doing, and to be around that is important to me.”

The kids are following in the tracks of their father, who started in karts as a 5-year-old. Twenty years later, after competing and winning on the NASCAR Southwest Tour, he earned the 1998 NASCAR Winston West Series championship. After advancing to the NASCAR Truck Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series, Harvick was in Cup, replacing the iconic Dale Earnhardt at Richard Childress Racing.

Harvick won in Atlanta in a car renumbered from Earnhardt’s revered No. 3 to No. 29.

“Looking back on it now, you realize the importance of getting in the Cup car, and then we wound up winning my first race at Atlanta in the 29 car after Dale’s death. The significance and the importance of keeping that car on the racetrack and winning that race early at Atlanta — knowing now what it meant to the sport, and just that moment in general of being able to carry on — was so important.”

Since moving to Stewart-Haas racing 10 years ago, Harvick has had one of the longest-tenured pairings in the garage with crew chief Rodney Childers as they have claimed 37 wins together.

West Coast Stock Car/Motorsports Hall of Fame names its Class of 2023

Joining Harvick as inductees into the West Coast Stock Car/ Motorsports Hall of Fame will be NASCAR Cup Series champion Kurt Busch of Las Vegas; Tulare’s Matt Crafton, a three-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion and winner of 15 NASCAR national series races; Campbell’s Brent Kaeding, a 13-time Northern Auto Racing Club sprint car champion and World of Outlaws winner; and Phoenix’s Lyn St. James, an International Motor Sports class winner at the Rolex 24 at Daytona and 12 Hours of Sebring, Indianapolis 500 rookie of the year, and leader in furthering opportunities through Women in Motorsports North America.

The induction dinner will be held June 8 at Sonoma Raceway’s event center on Turn 11.

NASCAR kickoff charity karting tournament June 8

Fans will have an opportunity to kick off the Sonoma Raceway NASCAR weekend that Thursday by racing against professional drivers from the Xfinity Series. The event will be from 1 to 4 p.m. and raise funds for the Speedway Children’s Charity.

Participants will be placed on teams of four to race against NASCAR Xfinity Series stars Garrett Smithley, Brad Perez and Connor Mosack. Teams will start their day with professional karting instruction, followed by an on-track instructional round and practice round, and end with team time trials. The winner will receive a NASCAR Weekend Prize Package, and each competitor will a receive complimentary gift bag.

Following the tournament, participants will be invited to join the Camper Appreciation Party from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Turn 7 Shade Tent. Capacity is extremely limited, so fans are urged to reserve a spot quickly.

Karting participants must be at least 13 years old, stand between 4-foot-10 and 6-foot-6, weigh between 80 and 285 bounds, and sign a release waiver prior to operating their kart. Participants under 18 must have a parent or guardian present to sign a minor waiver.

The experience is beginner-friendly. Drivers with all experience levels are welcome.

