Mountain Biking: Thunderbirds stretch wings to 23 members

“The Thunderbirds are a huge positive influencer on the outdoor community in St. Helena,” he said. “From the stoke they spread to the hard work they put in to improve the trail systems in the upper Napa Valley, they are making a difference.”

Founded in 2016 by Beckman, the St. Helena Thunderbirds have always been focused on being approachable for all levels of riders. This year is unique in that there is a full spectrum of skill levels and a wealth of coaches to meet each rider where they are.

First-year riders can look up to varsity-level riders — including team captain Brandon Forgie, who previously took ninth in the state, and senior George Cutting, a football and basketball standout for St. Helena High who took the podium in the last race.

“It's great seeing the team riding various terrain,” said parent Angela Baxter. “Regardless of skill level, they are determined to push themselves to meet individual as well as team goals.”

More committed athletes have joined the team this year, Coach Forgie said, and the skill levels and desires to improve have been impressive. She said the students are often seen actively challenging themselves and pushing each other to do their best.