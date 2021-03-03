Mountain Biking: Thunderbirds stretch wings to 23 members

The St. Helena Thunderbirds Mountain Biking Club just began its new season, about three months later than usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the turnout has been impressive.
Despite the possibility of restrictions at races this season because of the coronavirus, students have flocked to join the Thunderbirds, said team director and coach Briana Forgie. The DEVO, or middle school team, has grown to 13 riders and the high school squad has grown to more than 23.
Team members are Louis Ammons, Margaux Ammons, Tucker Battistini, Tommy Baxter, Jack Beckstoffer, Emmet Bowen, Eva Bowen, Oscar Brown, Luca Bucher, Josephine Clark, Paxton Clark, Fred Cutting, George Cutting, Carter Dahline, Lily Desmond, Oly Dodd, Tilly Dodd, Brandon Forgie, Trevor Forgie, Charlie Garrett, Will Garrett, Tyler Grimes, Garr Hanson, Conlan Harrington, Lukas Jeworowski, Eden Jones, Mazzy Jones, Damon Lord, Olivia Mazzucco, Clayton Salling, Keaton Smith, Nicholas Wolf, Alice Wrede, Henrik Wrede and Javin Yorgensen.
Forgie said she encourages all interested students to join the team.
“It’s been challenging to meet our insurance-required coach-to-rider ratios while also complying with COVID-19-recommended small team cohorts to keep everyone safe,” she said. “I’ve been incredibly fortunate to have a solid base of coaching staff to call upon.
Her coaching staff includes founder Olaf Beckman, Doug Cutting, Corey Dahline, Jon Jones, Erik Wight, Jon Jones, Krisi Raymond, Sam Baxter and Tom Garret.
“The coach certification process through NICA is no small task, with classes ranging from concussion, risk management, athlete abuse prevention, and mountain bike skills training, among others," Coach Forgie explained. "Why would these coaches give up their time and money for this team? There’s nothing better than watching kids push their perceived boundaries, notice something incredible in nature, laugh and support each other. Teens are fun. Teens on bikes? Now that’s next level of fun, pure and simple. It makes all of the work worth every moment.”
That’s because the Thunderbirds aren’t a “normal” team, said Coach Dahline, whose daughter Carter is a Thunderbird who has also started on the St. Helena High softball program the last three seasons.
“They are known for their contagious positive energy,” Coach Dahline said. “Anyone who has seen the team on the trails knows they are quick with hellos and smiles. They have a great reputation of giving back, as well.”
He said the Thunderbirds and their families partner with the Redwood Empire Mountain Bike Alliance (REMBA), Pacific Union College Demonstration and Experimental Forest (PUC Forest) and Napa Open Space to conduct trail work days in which they repair and maintain the trails that the community frequents.
“The Thunderbirds are a huge positive influencer on the outdoor community in St. Helena,” he said. “From the stoke they spread to the hard work they put in to improve the trail systems in the upper Napa Valley, they are making a difference.”
Founded in 2016 by Beckman, the St. Helena Thunderbirds have always been focused on being approachable for all levels of riders. This year is unique in that there is a full spectrum of skill levels and a wealth of coaches to meet each rider where they are.
First-year riders can look up to varsity-level riders — including team captain Brandon Forgie, who previously took ninth in the state, and senior George Cutting, a football and basketball standout for St. Helena High who took the podium in the last race.
“It's great seeing the team riding various terrain,” said parent Angela Baxter. “Regardless of skill level, they are determined to push themselves to meet individual as well as team goals.”
More committed athletes have joined the team this year, Coach Forgie said, and the skill levels and desires to improve have been impressive. She said the students are often seen actively challenging themselves and pushing each other to do their best.
“I find it’s the best part of competition where everyone is pushing each other while also supporting each other,” she said.
Added Keaton Smith, a junior on the team, “It’s just pure fun. It’s a great environment with that competitive spirit.”
Despite the difficulties and challenges, the most important goal is that everyone is having fun and being safe.
Said Cutting’s father, coach Doug Cutting, “Mountain biking is a great way for kids to get outside and have fun. Racing is secondary. It’s more about developing a lifelong hobby than can help them stay happy and healthy.”
In lieu of a normal race season, the National Interscholastic Cycling Association has recently announced a “Race to the Start” program, where individuals and teams can compete against each other in the league. In accordance with California Department of Public Health guidelines, the league plans a race later this spring for Juniors and Seniors. Next year, the NorCal League plans to offer races to middle school students as well.
Visit norcalmtb.org for more information about the NorCal High School Cycling League.
