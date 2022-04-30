Napa County College/Prep Report: Storm walk off into sunset with 7-6 upset of Marin

After rallying all game just to catch up, the Napa Valley College baseball team celebrated wildly after rallying for a 7-6 Bay Valley Conference upset of first-place Marin at home on Friday.

Andrew “AJ” McMahon was greeted at midfield with an ice water bath after roping a walk-off RBI double with two out in the ninth inning that plated Eric Thomas Jr. with the winning run for the Storm.

While Napa Valley (17-20, 9-12 BVC) finished in a fifth-place tie with Solano and Laney, the Mariners (24-16, 15-6 BVC) ended up in second place after entering the day in a first-place tie with Los Medanos (26-14, 16-5 BVC). The Mustangs won the title outright with Friday’s 4-2 win at Laney and Marin’s loss.

Napa Valley ended up out-hitting the Mariners 13-12 after coming up with four in the ninth.

With his Storm trailing 6-5, Tyler Toland (2 for 4) led off with a single and took second on a single by American Canyon grad Angel Cota (1 for 1). Toland went to third on a flyout to right field by Tyler Crudo (3 for 4, triple, double, RBI, 2 runs scored), who could have hit for the cycle as well as won the game had he knocked it out. Toland then scored on an RBI double by American Canyon High product Eric Thomas Jr. (1 for 1) that tied the game for the third time. Cota tried to score on the same play but was thrown out at the plate for the second out.

Caleb Jeske, a 2019 St. Helena grad who was the Napa County Player of the Year his senior year, kept the inning alive with his second walk of the game to set up the winning double by McMahon (3 for 5, 2 RBIs).

Also with hits for NVC were Marcus Steen (2 for 4, triple, 2 RBIs, run scored) and Bronson Wyman (1 for 3, run scored).

Varsity Boys Golf

American Canyon finishes 2-10 in VVAL

The Wolves (2-10 VVAL) defeated Napa High 267-289 at Silverado Resort and Spa on April 26 before closing the regular season with a 217-255 loss to Justin-Siena at Chardonnay Golf Club on April 28.

Against Napa, Brandon Torres was the overall medalist with a 38, while Tytin Crisafuli shot 52, Maddox Villa-Carlos 54, John Salas 56, Gabriel Harris 67, and Anthony Jackson 77.

Against Justin-Siena, Torres was medalist with a 37. Salas 51 and Crisafuli each shot 51, Villa-Carlos a 54, Harris a 62, and Jameson Hester a 65.

Varsity Baseball

Justin-Siena moves to 5-5 in VVAL

The Braves fell 6-2 at second-place Casa Grande on Wednesday before bouncing back with a 12-3 win at American Canyon on Friday in VVAL games.

On Wednesday, Justin-Siena (15-6, 5-5 VVAL) trailed the visiting Gauchos (15-6, 6-4 VVAL) just 1-0 in a well-played pitching and defensive battle until Casa Grande took a decisive 5-0 lead behind three infield singles in the top of the sixth.

Dalen Tinsley (4-1 record, 5 1/3 innings, 9 hits, 2 earned runs, 4 walks, strikeout) took the hard-luck loss in the longest outing of his career. Defensively he was backed by two inning-ending 5-3 double plays by standout sophomore third baseman Everet Johnson and an inning-ending outfield assist at the plate by left fielder Gianni Natuzzi.

Offensively, the Braves showed life deep in the game with Robby Sangiacomo (1 for 3, double, RBI) and Tinsley (1 for 3, RBI) each driving home a run in the late innings.

On Friday at American Canyon, Johnson got the scoring started early for the Braves when he launched a two-out, no-doubt moon shot over the Wolves’ scoreboard for a solo home run in the top of the first. The scoring continued in the frame when Madden Edwards was hit by a pitch and the red-hot Sangiacomo doubled off the fence in left field to drive home Edwards from first.

Winning pitcher Nick Andrews (5-2 record, 5 innings, 6 hits, 2 walks, 9 strikeouts) continued his outstanding season on the mound for the Braves, tying his career high for strikeouts and working his way out of a couple jams early on.

In the top of the fifth, the Braves busted the game wide open behind some outstanding small ball. Tinsley scored all the way from first base by stealing second and taking advantage of a pair of AC bobbles on the play. Teammates Aidan Phinney and Andrews also scored from first, on hit-and-runs off the bat of Sangiacomo (double) and Tinsley (single) and a drag bunt single by Matt Chadsey.

The Braves, who currently sit in a three-way for third-place tie in the VVAL and are ranked No. 2 in the North Coast Section’s Division IV, will wrap up their regular season next week by hosting Petaluma on Wednesday before traveling to Sonoma on Friday. Both games are at 4 p.m.

JV Baseball

American Canyon 6, Justin-Siena 4

The Braves hosted their South County foes on Friday for what turned out to be an exciting and entertaining game. The Wolves put up four runs in the top of the sixth inning to take control with a 6-3 lead.

Justin-Siena got on the board first in the bottom of the second with two runs, Cesar Evina was safe on an error and back-to-back singles by Lucas Stephenson and Ben Sebastiani loaded the bases with no outs. Kevin Montes grounded into a 4-2-3 double play, but Charlie Green singled to right field to score two runs. The Braves added one more off starter and winning pitcher Noah Johnson (6 2/3 innings, 9 hits, 4 earned runs, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks, 2 hit batters) in the fourth when Sebastiani was hit by a pitch, Montes singled and Zeke Bichara came through with a clutch two-out single to score Sebastiani.

Braves starter Jason Gray (5 innings, 5 hits, 2 unearned runs, 5 strikeouts, walk, wild pitch) was cruising until the Wolves rallied in the fifth. Sovann Som led off with a base hit to right and Lorenzo Caoile was safe on an error. Pierre Smith singled to score Som and send Caoile to third. Smith stole second and Gray got the next two outs and struck out Archer Hilsabeck, who reached first safely when the ball got by the catcher with Caoile scoring.

Gray got the next batter and it was a 3-2 lead for the Braves in the top of the sixth. Moses Holland-Neves (1 inning, 1 hot, 4 unearned runs, strikeout, walk, wild pitch, 2 hit batters) came in to pitch for the Braves and found himself in trouble. Mason Gaskins led off by reaching on an error, Khalil Hunter was hit by a pitch, and Som walked to load the bases. Caoile grounded into a forceout at home, but Smith was hit by a pitch to force in the fourth run for the Wolves. Holland-Neves then balked to plate another run and, after a strikeout, Erick Lopez was safe on an error that plated two more runs for a 6-3 lead.

The Braves loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth with one out, but Johnson got out of it. The Braves loaded the bases again in the seventh with two outs, but scored only one run on a wild pitch. Relief pitcher Gaskins (1/3 inning, walk, 2 wild pitches) induced Green to ground out to second for the save.

Gaskins led the Wolves offense with 2 hits while Smith (1 for 3, 2 RBIs, hit by pitch, stolen base, run scored), Som (1 for 3, walk, 2 runs scored), Hilsabeck (1 for 4, double, RBI, stolen base) and Caoile (2 runs) also contributed.

Sebastiani (2 for 3, 2 runs scored), Green (1 for 4, 2 RBIs) and Montes (1 for 2, 2 walks) led the Braves’ offense.

“This was a great game that either team could have easily won. Both teams left 10 runners on and made numerous clutch plays defensively,” said Justin-Siena head coach Steve Meyer. “It was a disappointing week with the three losses, but we were in every game. It was also good to see Luke Giusto (1 inning, 1 strikeout) throw his first inning of the year as he comes back from a football injury.”

The Braves (10-12, 3-7 VVAL) travel to Petaluma on Wednesday while American Canyon (7-12, 2-9 VVAL) hosts St. Helena on Monday in a non-League game. But games start at 4 p.m.