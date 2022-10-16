Napa County Football Insider: A memorable weekend of college ball in Vegas

First impressions are big for me. And there were definitely a lot of them two weekends ago.

First time to Las Vegas: absolutely amazing with all the bright lights, hotels and restaurants.

First time to see the University of Notre Dame Drummers’ Circle the night before the annual Shamrock Series game against BYU: very, very impressive.

First time at the at Allegiant Stadium: state of the art, so beautiful and comfortable with great views of the field. Ushers and staff were right there to greet and welcome us and help point us to our seats.

There was so much more. So much to see and take in during such a short amount of time.

It was going to the Bellagio Hotel & Casino and spending time in the Notre Dame bookstore, checking out all the athletic apparel and merchandise prior to the Fighting Irish’s game.

It was going to the Legends Only Tailgate and meeting two former Notre Dame players: quarterback Malik Zaire and linebacker Te’von Coney.

It was seeing all of the Notre Dame and BYU fans who were in town for the game.

It was watching the game, a matchup of two great teams who played so very well in a college bowl-like atmosphere, with so much excitement from start to finish. If there is one big takeaway, it’s that these are two very proud programs with great history and tradition, and supportive and loyal fans who travel well.

It was also leaving the stadium and walking with thousands of other spectators back to the hotels on the Las Vegas Strip. Security thanked us for being at the game as we exited the stadium. Roads were closed to traffic and there were a lot of police in the area, making it a safe and enjoyable walk.

It was taking the tram back to the Bellagio Hotel & Casino after the game to see The Fountains of Bellagio.

And it was finally getting a slice of delicious pizza around 10:30 p.m.

Looking back on the game, so many players stood out for Notre Dame in its 28-20 win, including:

* Quarterback Drew Pyne, completing 22 of 28 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns.

* Tight end Michael Mayer making 11 receptions for 118 yards with two TD catches.

* TaRiq Bracy, a cornerback, making an interception on the first play from scrimmage.

“It was hard fought,” Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman said in an Associated Press story. “This group just continues to battle. They get better each week. We’re finding a way to get better. You see the outcome today and I’m really happy for this team. I love coaching this group.”

Mayer said: “This was a home game for us, the fans showed out.”

According to an Associated Press report, the announced attendance of 62,742 is the largest crowd for a college athletic event in Nevada state history.

BYU also had electrifying performances, as Kody Epps, a wide receiver, caught four passes for 100 yards with two TDs, and Chris Brooks, a running back, had 90 yards rushing and scored a TD.

“Such a cool experience tonight,” BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said at byucougars.com. “The energy in the stadium was awesome from both sides. There was just a lot of noise and the environment was special. So it was a lot of fun. We happened to be on the wrong side of it, but I wish Marcus Freeman and the rest of the Notre Dame team the best of luck the rest of the way.”

Sitake added: “I am just thankful to all the fans that came. I appreciate all the BYU fans. They brought a lot of energy. It didn't go the way we wanted it to, but I hope they know how much we appreciate and love them.”

Finally, a big, big thanks to Napans George Gordon and his wife, Anne Schramm, who were so gracious to give us the opportunity to go to the game and also organize the trip.

It was so very exciting and memorable all the way around.

Bowers has 6 catches in 2 games

Brock Bowers, a sophomore tight end from Napa, caught two passes for 36 yards for the University of Georgia as the Bulldogs beat Auburn, 42-10, at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Oct. 8. The 2021 Napa High School graduate, had a long reception of 24 yards.

In Saturday's 55-0 home win over Vanderbilt, Bowers had four catches for 15 yards for Georgia (7-0, 4-0 SEC), including a long reception of 12 yards.

TD pass for Willard

Aidan Willard, a senior quarterback from Napa, completed 12 of 21 passes for 95 yards and threw a 28-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter for Black Hills State University (Spearfish, S.D.) in a 30-28 loss to host New Mexico Highlands on Oct. 8 in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference game in Las Vegas, N.M.

Willard, a 2017 Justin-Siena High graduate and a transfer from Oregon State, threw two interceptions and was sacked four times as the Yellow Jackets suffered their first loss of the season.

He didn't play for the NCAA Division II school in Saturday's 28-27 home loss to Western Colorado, which dropped the Yellow Jackets to 5-2 overall and 3-2 in the RMAC).

Willard threw for more than 2,800 yards with 29 touchdown passes and ran for more than 1,900 yards with 17 TDs during his four-year career as a starter for Justin-Siena.

Cutting at Pomona Pitzer

George Cutting, a 2021 St. Helena High graduate, has 20 total tackles (12 solo stops, eight assisted stops) in six games as a sophomore linebacker for Pomona Pitzer (Claremont).

Cutting as two sacks for 15 yards and seven tackles for a loss of 35 yards.

Beers at Yuba College

Hudson Beers is having a big season as a freshman quarterback for Yuba College-Marysville.

Beers, a Justin-Siena High graduate, has completed 94 of 179 passes, a 52.5 completion percentage, for 1,063 yards and seven touchdowns in five games. Beers has also thrown seven interceptions and has a long completion of 69 yards.

Beers is averaging 212.6 yards passing per game.

Vintage High in North Coast Section Football Rankings

Vintage High (3-4 overall) is No. 23 in the CIF North Coast Section Football Rankings, announced by MaxPreps on Oct. 9 at www.maxpreps.com.

The rankings are led by No. 1 De La Salle-Concord (3-3).

The top-10 also has:

No. 2 Pittsburg (5-1), No. 3 Marin Catholic-Kentfield (6-0), No. 4 San Ramon Valley-Danville (5-1), No. 5 El Cerrito (6-0), No. 6 Clayton Valley Charter-Concord (3-3), No. 7 California-San Ramon (5-1), No. 8 Heritage-Brentwood (5-1), No. 9 Acalanes-Lafayette (6-0), No. 10 Campolindo-Moraga (6-0).

Also in the rankings:

No. 11 Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa (4-2), No. 12 Rancho Cotate-Rohnert Park (5-1), No. 13 James Logan-Union City (4-2), No. 14 St. Vincent de Paul-Petaluma (6-0), No. 15 Amador Valley-Pleasanton (4-2), No. 16 Liberty-Brentwood (3-3), No. 17 Freedom-Oakley (2-3), No. 18 Del Norte-Crescent City (5-1), No. 19 San Marin-Novato (5-1), No. 20 Livermore (6-0).

Also in the rankings:

No. 21 Windsor (3-2), No. 22 Foothill-Pleasanton (3-4), No. 24 Antioch (2-4), No. 25 Miramonte-Orinda (5-1).

Vintage High in Prep2Prep Football NCS Top 25

Vintage High (3-4) is No. 25 in the Prep2Prep Top 25 North Coast Section Football Rankings, announced in a report at prep2prep.com on Oct. 12.

The Top 25 is led by No. 1 De La Salle-Concord (3-3).

Also in the rankings:

No. 2 Pittsburg (5-1), No. 3 Marin Catholic-Kentfield (6-0), No. 4 San Ramon Valley-Danville (5-1), No. 5 Campolindo-Moraga (6-0), No. 6 El Cerrito (6-0), No. 7 Clayton Valley Charter-Concord (3-3), No. 8 Rancho Cotate-Rohnert Park (5-1), No. 9 California-San Ramon (5-1), No. 10 Acalanes-Lafayette (6-0), No. 11 Windsor (4-2), No. 12 Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa (4-2), No. 13 Amador Valley-Pleasanton (4-2), No. 14 San Marin-Novato (5-1), No. 15 James-Logan-Union City (4-2).

Also in the rankings:

No. 16 Heritage-Brentwood (5-1), No. 17 Foothill-Pleasanton (3-4), No. 18 Antioch (2-4), No. 19 Livermore (6-0), No. 20 Miramonte-Orinda (5-1), No. 21 Northgate-Walnut Creek (5-1), No. 22 St. Vincent de Paul-Petaluma (6-0), No. 23 Del Norte-Crescent City (5-1), No. 24 Petaluma (5-1).

Among those “also considered” is American Canyon (4-3).

SportStars Magazine’s NorCal Football Rankings

Eight CIF North Coast Section teams are in the SportStars Magazine Week 8, Top-20 NorCal Football Rankings, announced in a report at sportstarsmag.com on Oct. 10.

The top-ranked NCS team is No. 4 De La Salle-Concord (3-3).

Also in the rankings:

No. 5 Pittsburg (5-1), No. 9 Marin Catholic-Kentfield (6-0), No. 15 San Ramon Valley-Danville (5-1), No. 20 Clayton Valley-Concord (3-3).

Among those listed as “next five knocking” are No. 23 Campolindo-Moraga (6-0), No. 24 Acalanes-Lafayette (6-0) and No. 25 El Cerrito (6-0).

San Francisco Chronicle top 25

Fourteen CIF North Coast Section teams are in The San Francisco Chronicle top 25, announced in a report at sfchronicle.com on Oct. 10.

De La Salle-Concord (3-3) is No. 2.

Also listed:

No. 3 Pittsburg (5-1), No. 4 Marin Catholic-Kentfield (6-0), No. 7 El Cerrito (6-0), No. 8 San Ramon Valley-Danville (5-1), No. 9 Rancho Cotate-Rohnert Park (5-1), No. 10 Campolindo-Moraga (6-0), No. 14 Acalanes-Lafayette (6-0), No. 19 California-San Ramon (5-1), No. 20 Clayton Valley-Concord (3-3), No. 21 Heritage-Brentwood (5-1), No. 22 Amador Valley-Pleasanton (4-2), No. 23 Livermore (6-0), No. 25 Miramonte-Orinda (5-1).

SBLive’s North Coast Section Fab 15 football rankings

No. 1 Pittsburg (5-1) leads the SBLive North Coast Section Fab 15 football rankings, announced in a report on Oct. 12 at news.scorebooklive.com.

Also in the rankings:

No. 2 De La Salle-Concord (3-3), No. 3 Marin Catholic-Kentfield (6-0), No. 4 El Cerrito (6-0), No. 5 Campolindo-Moraga (6-0), No. 6 San Ramon Valley-Danville (5-1), No. 7 Rancho Cotate-Rohnert Park (5-1), No. 8 Acalanes-Lafayette (6-0), No. 9 Clayton Valley Charter-Concord (3-3), No. 10 California-San Ramon (5-1), No. 11 San Marin-Novato (5-1), No. 12 Livermore (4-0), No. 13 Amador Valley-Pleasanton (4-2), No. 14 James Logan-Union City (4-2), No. 15 Heritage-Brentwood (5-1).

Those listed “on the bubble:”

Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa (4-2), Del Norte-Crescent City (5-1), Liberty-Brentwood (3-2), Miramonte-Orinda (5-1), Northgate-Walnut Creek (5-0), St. Patrick-St. Vincent-Vallejo (6-0), St. Vincent de Paul-Petaluma (6-0).