Napa County Football Insider: Bowers' first Dogs TD catch their 9th longest

“He’s very bright, very conscientious,” said Smart. “We just felt like we had a special player. And once we got him, we realized it. This young man played tailback.

“Coach (Todd) Monken (offensive coordinator-quarterbacks coach) spent a lot of time on Zoom, showing him the ways he would be able to use him, utilize his talents,” said Smart.

Bowers enrolled at Georgia this past January.

At Napa High, he was ranked as a composite four-star prospect by 247sports.com. He was also ranked as a four-star prospect by PrepStar Magazine, rivals.com and ESPN.com.

He was named as the All-Napa County Player of the Year by the Napa Valley Register and was the Vine Valley Athletic League Most Valuable Player in 2019.

He was named MaxPreps Preseason All-America First Team offense and MaxPreps Preseason California All-State First Team offense in 2020.

He was also chosen to the All-American Bowl.

Napa Valley teams in the rankings

Vintage (0-2 overall) is No. 18 in the North Coast Section Football Rankings, announced on Sept. 14 by MaxPreps at maxpreps.com.