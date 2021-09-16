Napa County Football Insider: Bowers' first Dogs TD catch their 9th longest

Brock Bowers is doing a lot as a true freshman tight end for the University of Georgia.
He has started two games so far and is leading the Bulldogs in receptions. He is not only catching passes. He is also doing a very good job of blocking in the team’s offense.
“He’s become a really good weapon,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said in a post-game press conference at georgiadogs.com following the Bulldogs’ 56-7 win over Alabama-Birmingham on Saturday. “I don’t think people respect his ability to block, because he packs a powerful punch and he’s really tough and he’s been a weapon for us.
“I’m proud of his humility.”
Bowers caught two touchdown passes in the rout of UAB at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. The 2021 Napa High School graduate scored his first on an 89-yard reception.
“This was the ninth-longest passing TD in school history,” Georgia reported at georgiadogs.com.
Later in the game, he caught a 9-yard touchdown pass.
He caught three passes for 107 yards.
After two games, he has nine catches for 150 yards.
Bowers’ progression and development in the program began in the spring.
“He’s very bright, very conscientious,” said Smart. “We just felt like we had a special player. And once we got him, we realized it. This young man played tailback.
“Coach (Todd) Monken (offensive coordinator-quarterbacks coach) spent a lot of time on Zoom, showing him the ways he would be able to use him, utilize his talents,” said Smart.
Bowers enrolled at Georgia this past January.
At Napa High, he was ranked as a composite four-star prospect by 247sports.com. He was also ranked as a four-star prospect by PrepStar Magazine, rivals.com and ESPN.com.
He was named as the All-Napa County Player of the Year by the Napa Valley Register and was the Vine Valley Athletic League Most Valuable Player in 2019.
He was named MaxPreps Preseason All-America First Team offense and MaxPreps Preseason California All-State First Team offense in 2020.
He was also chosen to the All-American Bowl.
Napa Valley teams in the rankings
Vintage (0-2 overall) is No. 18 in the North Coast Section Football Rankings, announced on Sept. 14 by MaxPreps at maxpreps.com.
Vintage is No. 4, St. Helena (2-1) is No. 8, and Justin-Siena (1-2) is No. 9 in the Week 3-2021 High School Football Computer Rankings, announced on Sept. 14 by YSN365.com-The Youth Sports Network at ysn365.com. These rankings cover the North Bay.
Tremblay plays for Tennessee
Caleb Tremblay, a redshirt senior defensive lineman, had one solo tackle for the University of Tennessee in a 41-34 loss to Pittsburgh in the Johnny Majors Classic on Sept. 11 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Tremblay is a Vintage High graduate and a graduate transfer from USC.
Schaumkel at San Jose City
Viliami Schaumkel, a sophomore linebacker, had three total tackles for host San Jose City College in a 41-16 loss to Feather River-Quincy on Sept. 11 at Jaguar Stadium.
Schaumkel, a Vintage High graduate, had two solo stops and an assisted tackle.
NorCal teams in JC rankings
Eight Northern California teams are listed in the JC Athletic Bureau’s California Community College football coaches poll, announced on Sept. 14 by the California Community College Athletic Association at www.cccaasports.org.
College of San Mateo is No. 1.
Also listed is No. 4 Modesto, No. 5 City College of San Francisco, No. 6 American River-Sacramento, No. 9 Butte-Oroville, No. 20 Diablo Valley-Pleasant Hill, No. 21 Shasta-Redding, No. 25 Monterey Peninsula.
Marty James mentions Brock Bowers, Caleb Tremblay, Justin Barnes, Viliami Schaumkel, Lucas Gramlick, Isaiah Newton, Marcus Nunes, Malik Davis, Blake Hoban and Gunnar Schoeps in this Napa County Football Insider.
Dick Vermeil, Louie Canepa, Christoph Horton and Brock Bowers are featured in this week's football column by freelance sports writer Marty James.
Freelance writer Marty James covers people and topics with ties to the Napa Valley football community.