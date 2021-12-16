Napa County Football Insider: Bowers grabs All-SEC, All-America honors

Napa’s Brock Bowers, a true freshman tight end who leads the University of Georgia in receiving, was named on Monday to The Associated Press All-America team.

Bowers, a 2021 Napa High School graduate who has 47 receptions for 791 yards and 11 touchdowns, was selected second team offense.

The AP All-America team presented by Regions Bank, selected by a panel of Top 25 college football poll voters, was released Monday, according to a report at apnews.com.

Bowers is averaging 16.8 yards per catch and 60.8 yards receiving per game. He has a long reception of 89 yards.

He has made 12 starts and has played in all 13 of Georgia’s games.

Bowers also has 56 yards rushing on four carries and one touchdown.

Georgia (12-1) will face Michigan (12-1) in the College Football Playoff semifinals on Dec. 31.

At Napa High, Bowers was ranked as a composite four-star prospect by 247sports.com. He was also ranked as a four-star prospect by ESPN.com, rivals.com and PrepStar Magazine.

He was chosen as the All-Napa County Player of the Year by the Napa Valley Register and was named as the Vine Valley Athletic League Most Valuable Player in 2019.

He was selected MaxPreps Preseason All-America First Team offense and MaxPreps Preseason California All-State First Team offense in 2020.

He was also named to the All-American Bowl.

Bowers named to PFF All-America Team

University of Georgia freshman tight end Brock Bowers, who is from Napa, was named to the 2021 PFF College Football All-America Team, it was announced in a report at pff.com on Dec. 13.

Bowers was selected second team.

Bowers voted SEC Freshman of the Year

University of Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, who is from Napa, was voted Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year, the SEC announced in a report at secsports.com on Dec. 8.

The awards are voted on by the league’s head coaches, the SEC said.

Bowers set a new program record for single-season receiving yards by a tight end, the SEC said.

Bowers named to Freshman All-SEC Team

University of Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, a freshman who is from Napa, was named to the Freshman All-SEC Team, it was announced in a report at georgiadogs.com on Dec. 9.

Schaumkel named All-Conference

Viliami Schaumkel, a sophomore linebacker for San Jose City College, was named first-team All-American-Golden Coast Conference, sjcctimes.com reported on Nov. 27.

Schaumkel is a Vintage High graduate.

CIF State Championship Bowl Games

Ten Northern California teams won state titles as CIF State Championship Bowl Games were played last weekend, ending the 2021 season.

Vanden-Fairfield won the Division 3-AA title, 14-13 over Aquinas-San Bernardino.

McClymonds-Oakland won the Division 3-A title, 54-7 over Birmingham-Lake Balboa.

Marin Catholic-Kentfield won the Division 4-AA title, 33-14 over Central Valley Christian-Visalia, 33-14.

Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory-San Francisco won the Division 4-A title, 48-29 over Northview-Covina.

San Marin-Novato won the Division 5-AA title, 20-14 over Independence-Bakersfield.

Sacred Heart Prep-Atherton won the Division 5-A title, 16-0 over Righetti-Santa Maria.

Argonaut-Jackson won the Division 6-AA title, 47-14 over Quartz Hill.

Salesian-Richmond won the Division 6-A title, 42-21 over Arlington-Riverside.

Fall River-McArthur won the Division 7-AA title, 43-13 over Morro Bay.

Balboa-San Francisco won the Division 7-A title, 43-0 over Taft-Woodland Hills.

Five games, in the Open Division through Divisions 2-A, were played Dec. 10-11, at Saddleback College-Mission Viejo.

All other games were played at host sites throughout the state on Dec. 11.

In other games:

* Open Division: Mater Dei-Santa Ana beat Serra-San Mateo, 44-7.

* Division 1-AA: Cathedral Catholic-San Diego beat Folsom, 33-21.

* Division 1-A: Serra-Gardena beat Liberty-Bakersfield, 21-16.

* Division 2-AA: Mater Dei Catholic-Chula Vista beat Central Catholic-Modesto, 34-25.

* Division 2-A: Scripps Ranch-San Diego beat Wilcox-Santa Clara, 31-28.

Vanden (13-2 overall) won its first state title.

“Our guys played their hearts out,” Vanden head coach Sean Murphy said in a story in the Fairfield Daily Republic at dailyrepublic.com. “I’m so proud of them and happy for them, the journey they went on and all the adversity they (faced). They showed a lot of resilience.”

North Coast Section Rankings

De La Salle-Concord (10-3) is No. 1 in the MaxPreps North Coast Section Rankings, announced at maxpreps.com on Dec. 12.

Also in the top-10 are No. 2 Pittsburg (9-3), No. 3 Marin Catholic-Kentfield (14-1), No. 4 Clayton Valley Charter-Concord (9-4), No. 5 California-San Ramon (8-4), No. 6 San Ramon Valley-Danville (8-4), No. 7 San Marin-Novato (14-1), No. 8 Windsor (11-2), No. 9 Campolindo-Moraga (10-4), No. 10 Foothill-Pleasanton (10-3).

The next 10 are No. 11 Monte Vista-Danville (7-3), No. 12 Rancho Cotate-Rohnert Park (10-2), No. 13 Benicia (9-4), No. 14 El Cerrito (8-3), No. 15 Las Lomas-Walnut Creek (8-4), No. 16 Antioch (6-5), No. 17 Liberty-Brentwood (5-5), No. 18 Del Norte-Crescent City (10-2), No. 19 Amador Valley-Pleasanton (4-7), No. 20 Dublin (6-5).

The next 5 are No. 21 Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa (8-4), No. 22 Tamalpais-Mill Valley (7-5), No. 23 San Leandro (6-4), No. 24 Acalanes-Lafayette (6-5), No. 25 St. Vincent de Paul-Petaluma (11-2).

Final NorCal Rankings

Nine CIF North Coast Section teams are in the SportStars Magazine final Expanded Top 35-NorCal Rankings, announced on Dec. 14 in a report at sportstarsmag.com.

De La Salle-Concord (10-3) leads the NCS teams at No. 2.

Also listed are No. 6 Pittsburg (9-3), No. 15 Clayton Valley-Concord (9-4), No. 18 Marin Catholic-Kentfield (14-1), No. 19 San Marin-Novato (13-1), No. 22 Rancho Cotate-Rohnert Park (10-2), No. 23 Windsor (11-2), No. 28 Campolindo-Moraga (10-4), No. 34 San Ramon Valley-Danville (8-4).

CCSF wins JC state title

City College of San Francisco won its eighth state title as it beat Riverside City, 22-19, in the 2021 California Community College Athletic Association championship game on Dec. 11 at Mt. San Antonio College-Walnut.

The Rams completed a 13-0 season.

California High School Football Hall of Fame

Plans have been announced for a California High School Football Hall of Fame, to be built at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

An inaugural 100-member class will be announced next year.

A report at pasadenanow.com read, “The Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation on (Dec. 8) announced it has received two major pledges to establish the California High School Football Hall of Fame to be located at the Rose Bowl.

“Plans call for its inaugural class to be inducted in late 2022 during the Rose Bowl’s centennial year. The project was funded with lead foundational gifts from two prominent local philanthropists and business leaders, Brian Panish and Mickey Segal.”

The Foundation said the new Hall of Fame will “honor the history, quality, and overall impact of players, coaches, and integral moments that have shaped the landscape of high school football in the state.”

The report added, “With the California Interscholastic Federation and National Football Foundation playing a role, along with Cal-Hi Sports in conjunction with the Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation, a selection committee has been formed representing the entire state to begin consideration of the inaugural class.

“The class will be inducted during the Rose Bowl Stadium’s centennial year in late 2022 upon completion of the project space.”