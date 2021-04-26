Napa County Football Insider: Bowers has catches in Georgia intrasquad scrimmage

Brock Bowers, a freshman from Napa, started at tight end for the Georgia Black team’s offense and caught three passes for 37 yards during the University of Georgia’s G-Day intrasquad game at Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia on April 17.
Georgia Red won, 28-23 over Georgia Black. The attendance was announced at 20,524.
Bowers, an early enrollee who was named to the MaxPreps Preseason All-America First Team offense in 2020 for Napa High School, had a long reception of 25 yards for the Georgia Black team.
Carson Beck completed a 25-yard pass to Bowers on third and 10 to the Georgia Red 45-yard line for a first down in the second quarter.
On second and 10, Beck completed a 6-yard pass to Bowers to the Georgia Red 18-yard line in the second quarter.
On second and 5 in the fourth quarter, Beck completed a 6-yard pass to Bowers for a first down at the Georgia Red 10-yard line.
“Brock, he’s an excellent player,” Christopher Smith, a senior safety for the Bulldogs, said in a story in the Athens Banner-Herald at onlineathens.com. “He’s a smart route runner and has a good amount of speed. I had to speed it up a little bit to catch him and hold him down. I didn’t know that he was that fast. Brock’s a great player, really level-headed. All he wants to do is work and compete.”
Bowers was selected as the Vine Valley Athletic League’s Most Valuable Player and the Player of the Year on the Napa Valley Register’s All-Napa County team after catching 39 passes for 1,098 yards with 14 touchdown receptions in nine games during the 2019 season for Napa.
He caught 42 passes for 620 yards with seven touchdowns as a junior in 2018.
He was selected for the 2021 All-American Bowl and was presented with his 2021 All-American Bowl jersey, it was reported by 247sports.com on Nov. 25.
Bowers was named as a composite four-star prospect by 247sports.com, as well as a four-star prospect by rivals.com and a four-star prospect by ESPN.com.
He was also chosen to the MaxPreps.com Preseason California First-Team All-State offense in 2020 and Cal-Hi Sports Preseason All-State in 2020.
He was named No. 1 in the country for Top 10 H-Tight Ends for the Class of 2021, as reported by SI All-American and si.com.
Georgia’s 2021 season opener is against Clemson on Sept. 4 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Georgia’s first home game is against UAB on Sept. 11.
Sweeney plays for Northern Arizona
Anthony Sweeney started at defensive back and made five total tackles (four solo, one assisted stop) for host Northern Arizona as the Lumberjacks completed their shortened spring schedule with a 19-9 win over Idaho on April 17 at Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona.
Sweeney is a redshirt junior for Northern Arizona, which went 3-2.
Sweeney, who is from American Canyon, was named to the spring 2021 All-Big Sky Conference second team for Northern Arizona, the league announced Wednesday.
He played on three CIF state champion bowl teams at De La Salle High-Concord. As the Spartans’ quarterback, he ran for 1,435 yards and scored 16 touchdowns during the 2015 season.
Calistoga’s Pavitt at Cal Poly
Jackson Pavitt of Calistoga is listed as a freshman quarterback on the Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo roster.
Pavitt led Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa to the CIF North Coast Section Division IV title and state 3-AA bowl championship title during the 2019 season, as the Cardinals went 14-1.
He signed with Cal Poly, which plays in the Big Sky Conference, during the early signing period in 2019.
Pavitt threw for over 5,200 yards with 60 touchdowns over his last two seasons at Cardinal Newman.
As a senior, he was named as the North Bay League’s Player of the Year and Oak Division MVP after passing for 2,750 yards and 30 touchdowns. He also ran for 744 yards and scored 11 TDs
He ran for 181 yards and scored two TDs and threw for 128 yards and a TD in Newman’s 31-14 victory in the state title game over El Camino-Oceanside.
As a junior, he passed for 2,494 yards with 30 touchdowns. He also had 552 yards rushing and scored 11 TDs.
Napa Valley teams in rankings
Four Napa Valley teams, led by Vintage, are listed in the Final High School Football Computer Rankings, it was announced by YSN365.com-The Youth Sports Network, at ysn365.com on April 25.
No. 1 Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa (5-0) is followed by No. 2 Vintage (6-0), No. 3 Windsor (2-3), No. 4 Rancho Cotate-Rohnert Park (2-3), No. 5 Maria Carrillo-Santa Rosa (3-0), No. 6 American Canyon (3-2), No. 7 Napa (2-3), No. 8 Petaluma (3-2), No. 9 Justin-Siena (3-3), and No. 10 Montgomery-Santa Rosa (2-1).
Vintage in the rankings
Vintage (6-0) is listed in many of the rankings. This includes:
* No. 8 in the MaxPreps North Coast Section Football Rankings, announced on April 18 at maxpreps.com.
The Crushers are joined in the top-10 by No. 1 De La Salle-Concord (6-0), No. 2 Pittsburg (5-0), No. 3 Marin Catholic-Kentfield (5-0), No. 4 Clayton Valley Charter-Concord (4-2), No. 5 Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa (5-0), No. 6 Campolindo-Moraga (6-0), No. 7 San Ramon Valley-Danville (4-2), No. 9 Acalanes-Lafayette (5-1), and No. 10 El Cerrito (5-0).
* No. 12 in the Bay Area Football Rankings, announced by West Coast Preps on April 19 at westcoastpreps.com.
“Vintage proved it could not be stopped all year long, finishing it all with a 35-7 victory versus Napa in the Big Game. The Crushers outscored opponents 321-27,” westcoastpreps.com reported.
* No. 15 in The San Francisco Chronicle final top 25 high school football rankings, announced on April 19 at sfchronicle.com.
Vintage was among “others” listed by CalHiSports.com in the Division III state rankings, announced on April 14.
Vintage’s Smith featured on website
Dylan Smith, a junior running back-outside linebacker for Vintage High, is featured in a report by West Coast Preps on April 21 at westcoastpreps.com.
In six games, Smith had 827 yards rushing, averaging 14.8 yards per attempt, and scored 15 touchdowns.
Teams of the Year
Mater Dei-Santa Ana (5-0) was named as the 2021 Cal-Hi Sports Spring State Team of the Year, it was announced by CalHiSports.com on April 20.
Cal-Hi Sports also honored:
* State Public Schools Team of the Year: Folsom.
* State Division II Team of the Year: Rocklin.
* State Division III Team of the Year: Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa.
* State Division IV Team of the Year: Sacred Heart Prep-Atherton.
* State Division V Team of the Year: Tri-City Christian-Vista.
Tremblay enters transfer portal
Caleb Tremblay, a redshirt senior defensive lineman who has been in the USC program the last three years, announced on Twitter on Friday that he plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal.
Tremblay (6-foot-5, 270 pounds), a Vintage High graduate who is from Napa, made three starts and appeared in 18 games during his career at USC. He had 21 tackles. He was credited with two sacks and 3.5 stops for losses.
Tremblay appeared in four games during the 2020 season.
“The past three years at USC have been an amazing experience,” Tremblay said on Twitter, @ctremblay49. “I have grown tremendously as a student athlete, both on and off the field, while fulfilling my lifelong dream of playing for the Trojans.
"I would like to thank Coach (Clay) Helton and the coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to be part of this prestigious university. The relationships I have made will last forever and USC will always be my school. With that being said, I have decided to enter transfer portal from my last year of eligibility.”
He graduated from USC with a degree in sociology last year.
Tremblay transferred to USC after playing for American River College-Sacramento, where he attained several honors, including All-National Nor Cal Conference, JC Athletic Bureau All-California Region I first team, and PrepStar All-Western Region as a sophomore in 2017.
At Vintage, he was selected first-team All-Monticello Empire League as a linebacker and second team as a tight end as a junior in 2012.
As a senior in 2013, he was named first-team All-MEL as a defensive lineman and was second-team at tight end.
Final state rankings
Six CIF North Coast Section schools, led by De La Salle-Concord, are listed in the final state Top 50 rankings by CalHiSports.com. The rankings were announced on April 23 at calhisports.com.
De La Salle (6-0) is No. 3.
Pittsburg (5-0) is No. 11, Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa (5-0) is No. 34, Clayton Valley-Concord (4-2) is No. 36, Marin Catholic-Kentfield (5-0) is No. 38, and San Ramon Valley-Danville (4-2) is No. 48.