Napa County Football Insider: Bowers has catches in Georgia intrasquad scrimmage

Brock Bowers, a freshman from Napa, started at tight end for the Georgia Black team’s offense and caught three passes for 37 yards during the University of Georgia’s G-Day intrasquad game at Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia on April 17.

Georgia Red won, 28-23 over Georgia Black. The attendance was announced at 20,524.

Bowers, an early enrollee who was named to the MaxPreps Preseason All-America First Team offense in 2020 for Napa High School, had a long reception of 25 yards for the Georgia Black team.

Carson Beck completed a 25-yard pass to Bowers on third and 10 to the Georgia Red 45-yard line for a first down in the second quarter.

On second and 10, Beck completed a 6-yard pass to Bowers to the Georgia Red 18-yard line in the second quarter.

On second and 5 in the fourth quarter, Beck completed a 6-yard pass to Bowers for a first down at the Georgia Red 10-yard line.