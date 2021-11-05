Napa County Football Insider: Bowers in semis for national award; Vintage needs Justin victory to make playoffs

Brock Bowers, a true freshman who leads the University of Georgia in receiving with 26 catches for 454 yards and six touchdowns, was named this week as one of eight semifinalists for the John Mackey Award, which is given to the nation’s best collegiate tight end.

The announcement was made at georgiadogs.com by University of Georgia Athletics and at johnmackeyaward.com by John Mackey Award.

Bowers, a 2021 Napa High School graduate, is the only freshman among the semifinalists.

The 2021 John Mackey Award will be presented on Dec. 9 at The Home Depot College Football Awards Show, which will be televised by ESPN.

The other semifinalists are Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina; Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M; Trey McBride, Colorado State; Charlie Kolar, Iowa State; Michael Mayer, Notre Dame; Derrick Deese, San Jose State; and Greg Dulcich, UCLA.

Bowers, who is from Napa, has twice been named as the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week. He has been in the starting lineup for every game this year and has tied the school record for most touchdown catches by a tight end in a single season. He is averaging 17.5 yards per catch and 56.8 yards per game.

Georgia (8-0, 6-0 SEC), No. 1 in The Associated Press poll, faces Missouri (4-4, 1-3) on Saturday at 9 a.m. at Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. ESPN will carry the game.

North Coast Section Rankings

Vintage High School (6-3 overall) was No. 24 in this week’s North Coast Section Rankings, announced by MaxPreps at maxpreps.com on Tuesday.

The Crushers, who had an 18-game Vine Valley Athletic League win streak snapped with a 46-44 loss at Casa Grande on Sept. 24, needed Justin-Siena to defeat Casa Grande on Friday night to make the playoffs, according to Sonoma Valley athletic rirector Mike Boles, the league commissioner.

The rankings are led by No. 1 De La Salle-Concord (7-2).

Also in the top-10 are No. 2 Clayton Valley Charter-Concord (7-2), No. 3 Pittsburg (6-1), No. 4 San Ramon Valley-Danville (6-3), No. 5 Windsor (8-0), No. 6 California-San Ramon (6-3), No. 7 Monte Vista-Danville (7-1), No. 8 Marin Catholic-Kentfield (8-1), No. 9 Rancho Cotate-Rohnert Park (8-1), No. 10 Foothill-Pleasanton (8-2).

The next 10 teams are No. 11 Benicia (7-2), No. 12 El Cerrito (6-2), No. 13 Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa (5-3), No. 14 Amador Valley-Pleasanton (4-5), No. 15 Antioch (6-3), No. 16 Dublin (5-4), No. 17 Las Lomas-Walnut Creek (6-3), No. 18 San Marin-Novato (8-1), No. 19 Del Norte-Crescent City (7-1), No. 20 Liberty-Brentwood (4-5).

Also in the rankings are No. 21 Campolindo-Moraga (6-3), No. 22 San Leandro (5-3), No. 23 Heritage-Brentwood (5-4), No. 25 Livermore (6-3).

Schaumkel at San Jose City

Viliami Schaumkel has 69 total tackles through nine games as a sophomore linebacker for San Jose City College.

Schaumkel, a 2019 Vintage High graduate, has 45 solo stops, 24 assisted stops, three sacks for 21 yards, and 10 tackles for a loss of 39 yards.

Cutting at Pomona-Pitzer

George Cutting has 11 total tackles in six games as a freshman linebacker at Pomona-Pitzer.

Cutting, a 2021 St. Helena High graduate, has six solo stops and five assisted stops. He also has three tackles for a loss of 20 yards.

Morrison at Whittier College

Seth Morrison has 16 total tackles through five games as a freshman defensive back for Whittier College. The 2021 Justin-Siena graduate has five solo stops and 11 assisted stops with a pass broken up.

NCS teams in SF Chronicle rankings

Seventeen CIF North Coast Section teams are listed in this week’s San Francisco Chronicle Top 25 high school rankings, announced at sfchronicle.com on Nov. 1.

De La Salle-Concord (7-2) leads the rankings in the No. 2 spot. Pittsburg (6-1) is No. 4.

Also in the top 10 are No. 6 Clayton Valley-Concord (6-2), No. 9 San Ramon Valley-Danville (6-3), and No. 10 Monte Vista-Danville (7-1).

Marin Catholic-Kentfield (8-1) is No. 11, Windsor (8-0) is No. 12, El Cerrito (6-2) is No. 15, California-San Ramon (6-3) is No. 17, Rancho Cotate-Rohnert Park (8-1) is No. 18, Benicia (7-2) is No. 19, and San Marin-Novato (8-1) is No. 20.

Also in the rankings is No. 21 Foothill-Pleasanton (8-2), No. 22 Encinal-Alameda (8-1), No. 23 Campolindo-Moraga (6-3), No. 24 Las Lomas-Walnut Creek (6-3), and No. 25 Antioch (6-3).

Four NCS teams in SportStars’ rankings

Four teams from the CIF North Coast Section are listed in the SportStars Magazine’s Week 11-Top 20 NorCal Football Rankings, announced at sportstarsmag.com on Nov. 2.

De La Salle-Concord (7-2) is No. 2, Pittsburg (6-1) is No. 5, Clayton Valley-Concord (7-2) is No. 16, and Windsor (8-0) is No. 17.

NorCal teams in JC rankings

Ten Northern California teams are listed in the JC Athletic Bureau Coaches’ Poll, announced by the California Community College Athletic Association in a report at cccaasports.org on Nov. 1.

College of San Mateo (8-0) is No. 1.

Also in the poll are No. 3 City College of San Francisco (8-0), No. 9 Modesto (5-3), No. 11 American River-Sacramento (5-3), No. 13 Diablo Valley-Pleasant Hill (5-3), No. 15 Butte-Oroville (4-4), No. 19 Sierra-Rocklin (4-3), No. 22 Feather River-Quincy (7-0), No. 23 Shasta-Redding (4-3), No. 25 Laney-Oakland (3-5).