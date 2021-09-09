Napa County Football Insider: Bowers leads Georgia receivers in opener

Brock Bowers didn’t take long to make an impact for the University of Georgia.
The 2021 Napa High School graduate started at tight end as a true freshman and led Georgia in receiving, catching six passes for 43 yards, as the Bulldogs won their 2021 season opener, 10-3 over Clemson on Sept. 4 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The game was broadcast nationally on ABC.
Bowers had 31 yards after the catch and had a long reception of 13 yards.
Bowers enrolled at Georgia in January and saw action in the G-Day intrasquad game in the spring, catching three passes.
He is one of top players to come out of the Napa Valley, as he was ranked by 247sports.com as a composite four-star prospect. He was ranked by PrepStar Magazine, rivals.com and espn.com as a four-star prospect.
He was named as the Napa Valley Register All-Napa County Player of the Year and the Vine Valley Athletic League Most Valuable Player in 2019. He was also selected MaxPreps Preseason All-America First Team offense and MaxPreps Preseason California All-State First Team offense in 2020. He was selected to the All-American Bowl.
The Bulldogs host Alabama-Birmingham this Saturday on ESPN2 at 12:30 p.m.
Tremblay plays for Tennessee
Caleb Tremblay made his debut for the University of Tennessee, making two assisted stops at defensive tackle, as the Vols won their season opener, 38-6 over Bowling Green on Sept. 2 at Neyland Stadium, Shields-Watkins Field in Knoxville, Tenn.
Tremblay, a Vintage High graduate and a graduate transfer from USC, was also credited with a quarterback hurry.
Tremblay is a redshirt senior defensive lineman.
Napa Valley teams in the rankings
Vintage High School (0-1) is No. 14 and St. Helena High (2-0) is No. 25 in the North Coast Section Football Rankings, announced by MaxPreps at maxpreps.com on Sept. 7.
The rankings are led by No. 1 De La Salle-Concord (2-0).
De La Salle is followed by No. 2 Pittsburg (0-1), No. 3 Marin Catholic-Kentfield (2-0), No. 4 San Ramon Valley-Danville (1-0), No. 5 Windsor (1-0), No. 6 California-San Ramon (2-0), No. 7 San Leandro (2-0), No. 8 El Cerrito (1-1), No. 9 Clayton Valley Charter-Concord (1-1), and No. 10 Benicia (1-0).
NorCal teams in JC rankings
Eight Northern California teams, led by No. 1 College of San Mateo (1-0), are listed in the first regular-season weekly poll of California Community College football coaches conducted by the JC Athletic Bureau, it was announced by the California Community College Athletic Association at cccaasports.org on Sept. 8.
The others are No. 4 Modesto (1-0), No. 5 City College of San Francisco (1-0), No. 6 American River-Sacramento (1-0), No. 11 Butte-Oroville (1-0), No. 17 Diablo Valley-Pleasant Hill (1-0), No. 20 Laney-Oakland (0-1), and No. 22 Shasta-Redding (0-0).
Barnes at Santa Rosa JC
Justin Barnes, a Napa High graduate, is listed as a freshman long snapper on the Santa Rosa Junior College roster.
Napa Valley players at DVC
There are four Napa Valley players on the roster at Diablo Valley College-Pleasant Hill:
* Isaiah Newton, freshman quarterback, Napa High
* Marcus Nunes, freshman linebacker, Justin-Siena
* Malik Davis, sophomore offensive lineman, Vintage
* Blake Hoban, freshman wide receiver, Justin-Siena
Nunes had three solo tackles in DVC’s 31-3 win over host College of the Siskiyous-Weed on Sept. 4.
Schaumkel at San Jose City
Viliami Schaumkel, a sophomore linebacker, had six solo tackles for San Jose City College in a season-opening 38-14 win over De Anza on Sept. 4 in Cupertino.
Schaumkel is a Vintage High graduate.
Gramlick plays for UCLA
Lucas Gramlick of American Canyon played for UCLA in the Bruins’ 38-27 win over LSU at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Sept. 4.
Gramlick is a redshirt junior offensive lineman and an American Canyon High graduate.
Woodson inducted into Packers Hall of Fame
Charles Woodson was inducted into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame on Sept. 2.
Woodson played for the Packers from 2006-2012. He played for the Oakland Raiders from 1998-2005 and 2013-15.
Woodson, a cornerback/safety, played 18 seasons in the NFL and is a member of the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 1990s. He was named First-Team All-Pro three times and was elected to nine Pro Bowls.
Woodson is the owner of Charles Woodson Wines of Napa.
Schoeps at Sierra College
Gunner Schoeps, a Napa High graduate, is listed as a freshman defensive lineman on the Sierra College-Rocklin roster.