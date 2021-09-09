Napa County Football Insider: Bowers leads Georgia receivers in opener

Brock Bowers didn’t take long to make an impact for the University of Georgia.

The 2021 Napa High School graduate started at tight end as a true freshman and led Georgia in receiving, catching six passes for 43 yards, as the Bulldogs won their 2021 season opener, 10-3 over Clemson on Sept. 4 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The game was broadcast nationally on ABC.

Bowers had 31 yards after the catch and had a long reception of 13 yards.

Bowers enrolled at Georgia in January and saw action in the G-Day intrasquad game in the spring, catching three passes.

He is one of top players to come out of the Napa Valley, as he was ranked by 247sports.com as a composite four-star prospect. He was ranked by PrepStar Magazine, rivals.com and espn.com as a four-star prospect.

He was named as the Napa Valley Register All-Napa County Player of the Year and the Vine Valley Athletic League Most Valuable Player in 2019. He was also selected MaxPreps Preseason All-America First Team offense and MaxPreps Preseason California All-State First Team offense in 2020. He was selected to the All-American Bowl.

The Bulldogs host Alabama-Birmingham this Saturday on ESPN2 at 12:30 p.m.