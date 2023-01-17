Napa County Football Insider: Bowers loves to compete, Georgia TEs coach says

Napa’s Brock Bowers was just about everywhere, catching passes, running the ball, run and pass blocking, for the University of Georgia in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Jan. 9.

The sophomore tight end had seven receptions for 152 yards, and caught a 22-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter, helping Georgia to a 65-7 win over TCU at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

Bowers had 58 yards after the catch and had a long catch of 35 yards, as Georgia (15-0) won its second straight national title and completed an undefeated season. He also had rushes of 5 and 10 yards.

“I just played my game and ended up open a couple of times,” he said in a story in the Athens Banner-Herald at onlineathens.com.

The 2021 Napa High School graduate led Georgia in receiving. It was his seventh game of 100-plus yards receiving, University of Georgia Athletics said.

He was targeted seven times and caught each pass.

Bowers’ touchdown reception gave Georgia a 45-7 lead with 10:52 to go in the third quarter.

It was the first time he has played in a college game in his home state of California.

“It was awesome,” Bowers said in a report in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution at ajc.com. “I mean, this is probably one of the only games that’s gonna be on the West Coast when I’m here.”

Bowers has been Georgia’s leading receiver for two years in a row.

“The kid is probably the most competitive person that I’ve ever met in my life. It doesn’t matter what it is. The dude tries to be the best at whatever that is, you know what I mean?” Georgia tight ends coach Todd Hartley said in a report at UGASports at uga.rivals.com on Jan. 2. “Whether it’s a sprint, whether it’s a conditioning drill, whether it’s routes on air, a team period, the game, he tries to win that drill; he tries to be the best at what he does in everything.”

Bowers had another big year for Georgia. He caught 63 passes for 942 yards with seven TD receptions in 15 games. He averaged 14.95 yards per catch and 62.80 yards receiving per game, with a long reception of 78 yards.

He was also a factor running the ball. He had 109 yards rushing on nine carries and scored three touchdowns.

Bowers was named as the winner of the John Mackey Award as the top tight end in the country. A top student, he was selected to the 2022 Academic All-America Football Teams, College Sports Communicators announced at academicallamerica.com.

“He’s an academic All-American,” Hartley said. “He tries to have the best strength number in the weight room, he’s first to every class, and he’s first to every meeting room. He's a unicorn. You won’t find someone like that; I’m not talking about just football; I’m talking about as a person. You won’t find many people like him that are just so humble … and is so competitive. I love his spirit; I love his presence and what he brings to the room.”

Todd Monken, Georgia’s offensive coordinator-quarterbacks coach, was asked about his first interaction with Bowers and meeting him as a recruit.

“You knew he was a hard worker from what you could see, how he played the game, and all the information we got,” Monken said at FastScripts Transcript by ASAP Sports, at www.asapsports.com.

“You can get him the ball in a lot of ways. He’s a developmental route runner, so that is still where he’s working.”

Monken added: “There’s certain things we didn't expect. We didn't expect him to be as mature as he was a year ago, to come in as a true freshman and to play like he did and be as squared away as he is. I think that's probably the biggest thing is there's a lot of really good players that aren't really ready as freshmen. They're just not. It's just everything's different. So, when you get a young player like Brock Bowers, who is mature beyond his years in a lot of ways, it allows him to play earlier and at a high level.”

Napa Valley players on Chronicle’s All-Metro team

Six Napa Valley players are on The San Francisco Chronicle’s 2022 All-Metro team, it was announced in a report at sfchronicle.com on Jan. 6.

Named as All-Metro honorable mention from the North Bay were:

* Elias Alvarez, all purpose, Vintage

* Kaleb Anderson, running back, American Canyon

* Giancarlo Capponi, defensive line, Justin-Siena

* Brandon Guiducci, all purpose, Justin-Siena

* Kapono Liu, all purpose, American Canyon

* Jeffrey Page, all purpose, Vintage

Napa Valley players among nominees for All-State

Five Napa Valley players are listed among the final nominees from the CIF North Coast Section for the 45th Cal-Hi Sports All-State team, it was announced in a report by Cal-Hi Sports.com at calhisports.com on Jan. 8.

Those players are:

* Matt Ackman, Vintage, defensive line.

* Elias Alvarez, Vintage, linebacker.

* Kaleb Anderson, American Canyon, quarterback.

* Brandon Guiducci, Justin-Siena, linebacker.

* Kapono Liu, American Canyon, running back/linebacker.