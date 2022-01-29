Napa County Football Insider: Bowers named nation's top frosh by writers

Napa’s Brock Bowers, a tight end who led national champion University of Georgia in receiving with 56 catches for 882 yards and 13 touchdowns, was named as the Football Writers Association of America 2021 Freshman Player of the Year.

The fourth annual FWAA Freshman of the Year, presented by Chris Doering Mortgage, was announced in a report at sportswriters.net on Jan. 17.

Bowers, a 2021 Napa High School graduate, caught a 15-yard touchdown pass for Georgia in the Bulldogs’ 33-18 win over Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Jan. 10 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Georgia (14-1) is No. 1 in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Bowers already owns school records in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns for a tight end in a single season, University of Georgia Athletics said in a report at georgiadogs.com.

“In fact, the Mackey Award semifinalist owns the overall UGA record for touchdown catches with his 13 during the Bulldogs’ run to this past season's national championship,” it was reported at georgiadogs.com.

“Today’s football is about creating matchup advantages for the offense and there’s no bigger matchup advantage than Brock Bowers,” Chris Doering, an SEC Network football analyst, former player and corporate sponsor of this year’s award, said in the report at sportswriters.net.

“His size, speed, strength and athleticism make him incredibly versatile. Georgia was able to move him around all over the field to create those matchup advantages that paid dividends all season long including in the biggest games at the biggest moments.

“It’s hard to believe Bowers was in high school last year as his acclimation to college football and the SEC seems to have been seamless.”

Trevor Lawrence (Clemson, 2018), Kenny Gainwell (Memphis, 2019), and Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama, 2020) are previous winners of the FWAA Freshman of the Year Award.

Bowers, a true freshman, had a sensational first season of college football, as he had a career-high and Southeastern Conference Championship Game record 10 receptions against Alabama. He had a career-high 150 receiving yards in the game against Alabama-Birmingham, including a career-best long reception of 89 yards.

He was named as 247Sports’ True Freshman of the Year in December.

“Bowers is not only a great first-year player. He’s among the best players in the sport,” it was reported at 247sports.com on Dec. 6.

He ranked sixth nationally for touchdown receptions.

He garnered numerous honors, including:

* All-America First Team: USA Today, ESPN.com, The Athletic, CBS Sports.

* All-America Second Team: The Associated Press, Phil Steele, PFF College Football.

* True Freshman All-America: ESPN.com, The Athletic.

* Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award.

* Coaches’ SEC Freshman of the Year.

* AP SEC Newcomer of the Year.

Bowers is the top returning tight end in college football for the 2022 season, according to a report at www.pff.com on Jan. 18.

He is listed No. 1 among the “Top 10 returning tight ends in college football for the 2022 season.”

“Bowers was in the conversation for best tight end in college football despite being a true freshman this past season. With the help of his speed, explosiveness and ball skills, Bowers is already a college football star,” the report at pff.com said.

Davis at Montana State

Devin Davis, an American Canyon High School graduate, is a freshman defensive back at Montana State University.

Montana State (12-3) lost to North Dakota State in the FCS National Championship game, 38-10, on Jan. 8 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

Montana State had FCS playoff wins over Tennessee-Martin (26-7), Sam Houston (42-19) and South Dakota State (31-17).

Lehman, Robledo named All-State

Cal Lehman and Ivan Robledo were named to the Cal-Hi Sports All-State Small Schools Football Team for St. Helena High School, which went 10-2 overall, winning the North Central League I title and finishing the 2021 season as the runner-up in the CIF North Coast Section Division 7 playoffs.

The team, part of the 43rd annual Cal-Hi Sports All-State Football Teams, was announced in a report at calhisports.com on Jan. 25.

Lehman and Robledo were each named to the second team offense.

Lehman (6-foot-3, 240 pounds), a senior, was named to the offensive line.

Robledo (5-foot-11, 195 pounds), a senior, was named as a running back.

Robledo ran for 1,120 yards on 94 carries – an average of 11.9 yards per carry and 112 yards per game – and scored 18 touchdowns in 10 games. He also had six games of over 100 yards rushing.

Robledo caught five passes for 73 yards with one touchdown.

Defensively, he had 112 total tackles (59 solo stops, 53 assisted stops), an average of 11.2 tackles per game, in 10 games.

He also intercepted three passes, caused two fumbles, recovered a fumble, and had two passes defensed.

Lehman had 67 total tackles (28 solo stops, 39 assisted stops), an average of 6.1 tackles per game, in 11 games.

He also had five sacks for a loss of 42 yards and one interception.