Napa County Football Insider: Bowers named SEC Player of the Week a 2nd time

Brock Bowers, a sophomore tight end from Napa, caught five passes for a career-high 154 yards for the University of Georgia in a 42-20 win over Florida on Oct. 29 at TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla.

The 2021 Napa High graduate caught a 73-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter for the Bulldogs, now 8-0 overall and 5-0 in the Southeastern Conference.

In a report, at georgiadogs.com, University of Georgia Athletics reported:

“Bowers had his third receiving TD and 16th of his career today on a tipped pass that covered 73 yards. It was his fourth TD catch of 70+ yards in his career. Also, he has six games with at least 100+ yards receiving, including two this year.”

Commenting on his TD reception, Bowers told georgiadogs.com, “I was kind of surprised I caught it. I really didn't see it. The defender hit it with his hand. Then it was like things went into slow motion. It's like the ball was just hanging there. When I caught it, I looked up at the scoreboard and saw that no one was around me, so I just started running.”

Bowers also caught a 29-yard fourth-quarter pass on a fourth down and 7.

Commenting on the play of Bowers, at georgiadogs.com, Tyreak Sapp, a redshirt freshman defensive lineman for Florida, said, “That’s a tough kid. He’s very smart in between the ears. Kid knows what he's doing. He can go out there, he can slice you up. He’s fast. He's all big, fast. Everything that you expect out of that guy.”

Bowers among semifinalists for Maxwell Award

University of Georgia Athletics announced at georgiadogs.com on Nov. 1 that sophomore tight end Brock Bowers of Napa has been included as one of 20 semifinalists for the Maxwell Award, which is given annually to the collegiate player of the year.

Bowers leads Georgia in receiving with 31 catches for 547 yards and three touchdowns through eight games.

He is averaging 17.65 yards per reception and 68.38 yards per game.

Bowers named SEC Offensive Player of the Week

Sophomore tight end Brock Bowers of Georgia was named as the Southeastern Conference Offensive Player of the Week for his play against Florida, the University of Georgia Athletics announced in a report at georgiadogs.com on Oct. 31.

Bowers shares the weekly honor with Raheim Sanders, a running back for Arkansas.

Bowers was also named as the SEC Offensive Player of the Week following Georgia’s win over South Carolina earlier in the season.

Great American Rivalry Series names Ackman MVP of Big Game

Matt Ackman, a senior tight end-linebacker for Vintage High, was named as the Great American Rivalry Series MVP of Big Game LI on Oct. 28 at Napa Memorial Stadium.

Ackman scored touchdowns on runs of 11 and 16 yards, respectively, and also caught a 23-yard TD pass as Vintage won Big Game, 42-14 over Napa High.

In its report at greatamericanrivalry.com, Great American Rivalry Series said “One of the most heated games in Northern California, Napa and Vintage never disappoints.”

Two TD passes for Willard

Justin-Siena High graduate Aidan Willard, who is from Napa, threw two touchdown passes for host Black Hills State University in a 75-0 win over Fort Lewis on Oct. 29 at Lyle Hare Stadium in Spearfish, South Dakota.

Willard, a senior, threw third-quarter touchdown passes of 83 yards and 65 yards, respectively.

He was 7-of-8 passing for 192 yards. He also ran for 17 yards on two carries for the Yellow Jackets (6-3, 4-3 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference).

Willard is a transfer from Oregon State.

Black Hills State is an NCAA Division II school.

Vintage High in North Coast Section Football Rankings

Vintage High (6-4) is No. 24 in the CIF North Coast Section Football Rankings, announced by MaxPreps at maxpreps.com on Oct. 30.

The rankings are led by No. 1 Pittsburg (8-1).

Also in the top-10 are No. 2 De La Salle-Concord (6-3), No. 3 Marin Catholic-Kentfield (9-0), No. 4 Clayton Valley Charter-Concord (6-3), No. 5 San Ramon Valley-Danville (7-2), No. 6 El Cerrito (9-0), No. 7 Campolindo-Moraga (9-0), No. 8 Acalanes-Lafayette (8-1), No. 9 Liberty-Brentwood (6-3), No. 10 California-San Ramon (5-4).

Also in the rankings are No. 11 Rancho Cotate-Rohnert Park (7-2), No. 12 Heritage-Brentwood (6-3), No. 13 Windsor (6-2), No. 14 Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa (6-3), No. 15 Del Norte-Crescent City (7-1), No. 16 Amador Valley-Pleasanton (4-5), No. 17 James Logan-Union City (6-3), No. 18 Antioch (4-5), No. 19 St. Vincent de Paul-Petaluma (9-0), No. 20 San Marin-Novato (8-1).

Others in the rankings are No. 21 Foothill-Pleasanton (6-4), No. 22 Freedom-Oakley (2-6), No. 23 Las Lomas-Walnut Creek (4-5), No. 25 Livermore (7-2).

SportStars Magazine NorCal Football Rankings

Seven CIF North Coast Section teams are in the Week 11, Top 20 NorCal Football Rankings, as announced in a report by SportStars Magazine at sportstarsmag.com on Nov. 1.

De La Salle-Concord (6-3) is No. 4 and Pittsburg (8-1) is No. 5.

Also in the rankings are No. 9 Marin Catholic-Kentfield (9-0), No. 11 Clayton Valley-Concord (6-3), No. 20 Campolindo-Moraga (9-0).

The “next five knocking” include No. 21 San Ramon Valley-Danville (7-2) and No. 25 Acalanes-Lafayette (8-1).

San Francisco Chronicle top 25

Fifteen CIF North Coast Section teams are in The San Francisco Chronicle top 25, announced in a report at sfchronicle.com on Oct. 31.

De La Salle-Concord (6-3) is No. 2.

Also listed are No. 3 Pittsburg (8-1), No. 4 Marin Catholic-Kentfield (9-0), No. 6 El Cerrito (9-0), No. 7 Campolindo-Moraga (9-0), No. 8 Clayton Valley-Concord (6-3), No. 12 San Ramon Valley-Danville (7-2), No. 14 Acalanes-Lafayette (8-1), No. 16 Windsor (6-2), No. 18 Rancho Cotate-Rohnert Park (7-2), No. 20 Liberty-Brentwood (6-3), No. 21 San Marin-Novato (8-1), No. 23 Tennyson-Hayward (7-2), No. 24 St. Vincent de Paul-Petaluma (9-0), No. 25 St. Mary's-Albany (9-0).

North Coast Section Top 25 Football Rankings

At No. 1, De La Salle-Concord (6-3-0) leads the CIF North Coast Section Top 25 Football Rankings, announced by Prep2Prep in a report at prep2prep.com on Oct. 31.

The top-10 also has No. 2 Pittsburg (8-1-0), No. 3 Clayton Valley Charter-Concord (6-3-0), No. 4 Campolindo-Moraga (9-0-0), No. 5 Marin Catholic-Kentfield (8-0-0), No. 6 San Ramon Valley-Danville (7-2), No. 7 El Cerrito (9-0-0), No. 8 Windsor (7-2-0), No. 9 Rancho Cotate-Rohnert Park (7-2-0), No. 10 Acalanes-Lafayette (8-1-0).

Also in the rankings are No. 11 Liberty-Brentwood (6-3-0), No. 12 California-San Ramon (5-4-0), No. 13 Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa (5-3-0), No. 14 San Marin-Novato (8-1-0), No. 15 Foothill-Pleasanton (6-4-0), No. 16 St. Vincent de Paul-Petaluma (9-0-0), No. 17 Tennyson-Hayward (8-0-0), No. 18 James Logan-Union City (6-3-0), No. 19 Antioch (4-5-0), No. 20 Heritage-Brentwood (6-3-0), No. 21 Del Norte-Crescent City (7-1-0), No. 22 Las Lomas-Walnut Creek (4-5-0), No. 23 Amador Valley-Pleasanton (4-5-0), No. 24 Miramonte-Orinda (6-3-0), No. 25 Granada-Livermore (4-5-0).

Among those listed as “also considered” include American Canyon and Vintage.

JC Athletic Bureau Poll

Nine Northern California teams are in this week’s JC Athletic Bureau Poll, announced in a report by the California Community College Athletic Association at cccaa.prestosports.com on Nov. 1.

College of San Mateo (7-1) is No. 4.

Also in the poll are No. 7 Laney-Oakland (6-2), No. 8 Butte-Oroville (5-3), No. 9 American River-Sacramento (5-3), No. 10 Sierra-Rocklin (6-2), No. 12 City College of San Francisco (5-3), No. 13 Diablo Valley-Pleasant Hill (5-3), No. 22 Modesto (4-4), No. 23 Feather River-Quincy (7-0).

Those listed as “others” include Shasta-Redding, Sacramento City, San Jose City, Merced, College of the Redwoods-Eureka, Santa Rosa.

CCCSIA Football Poll

Nine Northern California teams are in the California Community College Sports Information Association Football Poll, announced in a report by the California Community College Athletic Association at cccaa.prestosports.com on Nov. 1.

College of San Mateo (7-1) is No. 3.

Also in poll are No. 7 Laney-Oakland (6-2), No. 8 Butte-Oroville (5-3), No. 9 Sierra-Rocklin (6-2), No. 10 City College of San Francisco (5-3), No. 11 American River-Sacramento (5-3), No. 12 Diablo Valley-Pleasant Hill (5-3), No. 15 Feather River-Quincy (7-0), No. 23 Modesto (4-4).

Those listed as “others” include Merced, De Anza-Cupertino, College of the Redwoods-Eureka, Foothill-Los Altos Hills.