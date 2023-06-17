Napa’s Brock Bowers, an All-American tight end who is going into his junior season, caught two passes for 55 yards in the University of Georgia’s G-Day Game on April 15 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.

Bowers, a 2021 Napa High School graduate, started for the Red team and had a long reception of 39 yards. He also had 17 yards after the catch.

Georgia Red won, 31-26 over Georgia Black at Dooley Field.

It was the final day of spring practices for Georgia, which has won two straight College Football Playoff national championships.

Bowers was asked about playing for new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo.

“It’s a lot of the same stuff like a lot of the same terminology with just a little twist here and there. It was an easy transition and everyone loves playing for him out here. So, it’s been fun,” Bowers said in a report at georgiadogs.com.

Bowers has 119 receptions for 1,824 yards and 20 touchdowns, along with 165 yards rushing and four TDs, over the last two years at Georgia. He has played in 30 games.

Bowers caught seven passes for 152 yards with a 22-yard touchdown catch for Georgia in a 65-7 win over TCU in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Jan. 9.

Georgia (15-0) won its second straight national title.

Bowers caught 63 passes for 942 yards with seven TD receptions in 15 games last year. He averaged 14.95 yards per catch and 62.80 yards receiving per game, with a long reception of 78 yards.

Bowers also had 109 yards rushing on nine carries and scored three touchdowns.

He was named as the winner of the John Mackey Award as the top tight end in the country.

He was also named to the 2022 Academic All-America Football Teams, College Sports Communicators announced at academicallamerica.com.

Bowers was named as an All-American by 10 different outlets during the 2022 season, including:

* American Football Coaches Association FBS Coaches’ All-America First Team.

* Football Writers Association of America All-America First Team.

* ESPN’s 2022 All-America team.

* First-team offense USA TODAY Sports’ All-America team.

* 2022 CBS Sports/247Sports All-America team.

* First team offense on Phil Steele's 2022 Postseason All-American Teams, it was announced at philsteele.com.

* Second-team offense, The Associated Press All-America team.

* Second-team offense, Sporting News’ 2022 College Football All-America Team.

* Second-team offense, 2022 Walter Camp All-America.

* Third-team offense, 2022 PFF College All-America Team.

Other honors include:

* All-Southeastern Conference First Team.

* Unanimous, first-team offense, The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference.

* First-team offense, 2022 PFF College All-SEC Team.

* First team offense on Phil Steele’s 2022 Postseason SEC All-Conference Teams, it was announced at philsteele.com.

Georgia opens the 2023 season against UT Martin on Sept. 2 at Sanford Stadium.

Bowers listed in SEC football rankings

In a report at 247sports.com on June 11, the University of Georgia’s Brock Bowers, who is from Napa, is listed No. 1 among the top 25 players for the 2023 season in the SEC rankings.

The 247sports.com report said:

“Not only is Brock Bowers the best tight end in the country, but he is a generational talent who has a chance to cement his status as one of the top NFL tight end prospects of all-time. Bowers, a two-time first team All-American, won the John Mackey Award after racking up 63 catches for 942 yards and seven touchdowns, leading national champion Georgia in all three categories. Bowers is a record breaker at Georgia and a true star on the national stage.

“Many of the best college football players for the 2023 season reside within the SEC, which boasts multiple national championship contenders and is loaded with playmakers at every position.

The conference that traditionally led the way in defensive play now features some of the country’s most potent offenses as well, and with that development, high-end quarterbacks, running backs and receivers come out of the SEC every year.”

Bowers recognized by PFF

Brock Bowers of the University of Georgia is listed by PFF, in a report at pff.com on May 22, as among “10 tight end prospects to know as we head into summer scouting.”

The headline for the report is “2024 NFL Draft: 10 draft-eligible tight ends to know.”

The report said: “Georgia’s Brock Bowers: The junior could go down as one of the best tight end prospects in the PFF College era.”

The pff.com report said: “Despite being on the smaller side at 230 pounds, Bowers has been a superstar since stepping onto Georgia’s campus. As a true freshman in 2021, he was the highest-graded Power Five tight end and the most valuable player at the position in college football, according to PFF’s wins above average metric.

"He was once again the most valuable tight end in the nation this past season and led the position in receiving yards (942), yards after the catch (479) and receiving yards after contact (274). Bowers’ 73.8 run-blocking grade in 2022 also ranked seventh among Power Five tight ends. He’s on track to go down as one of the best tight end prospects in history.”

Bowers recognized by DawgNation

Brock Bowers, a junior tight end, is “seen as Georgia’s top draft prospect for the 2024 NFL Draft and one of the top overall players in the sport,” a report at DawgNation said on May 11.

The dawgnation.com report said:

“… During Georgia’s spring game, Bowers was out there throwing blocks and hauling in passes from Carson Beck. He finished the spring game with two receptions for 55 yards, showing even in a spring game why he’s one of the most dangerous players in the country.

“His play this spring helps further illustrate what Georgia coaches talk about when they praise Bowers’ competitive excellence.”

In the report, DawgNation said: “… Every time the ball ends up in Bowers’ hands, good things happen for Georgia. No pass catcher in Georgia program history has been more productive than Bowers from a receptions, yardage and touchdowns standpoint.

"If Bowers wanted to, he probably could demand a larger target share. He easily could’ve finished with over 1,000 yards in either of his first two seasons. But that’s not who Bowers is. It helps explain why he’s as good as he already is and wants to keep getting better.”

Shelton to coach in European League of Football

David Shelton Sr., a former assistant coach at Justin-Siena High School, has joined the Leipzig Kings staff as the team’s defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach.

The Leipzig Kings play in the European League of Football and are based in in Leipzig, Germany.

The European League of Football consists of 17 teams, which are located in Austria, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Poland, Spain, Hungary, Czech Republic and France.

Shelton was at Arizona Christian University, working as the team’s cornerbacks coach, for the last three years.

He was the defensive backs coach on Justin-Siena’s staff during the 2014 and 2015 seasons, when his son, Dominique Shelton, played for the Braves.

Justin-Siena won the CIF North Coast Section Division IV championship in 2014. Head coach Rich Cotruvo guided Justin-Siena to six North Coast Section titles from 1997 to 2015.

David Shelton was also on the staff at Santa Barbara City for four years.

He played free safety and strong safety at Oceana High-Pacifica. He graduated in 1985.

He played strong safety at City College of San Francisco in 1986 and ’87.

He continued his college career, playing strong safety for coach Jim Sweeney at Fresno State in 1989 and 1990. He graduated in 1990 with a degree in criminal justice.

Shelton went on to play in the Canadian Football League for the Edmonton Eskimos from 1990-1994. Edmonton won the CFL’s Grey Cup title in 1993.

