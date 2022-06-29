Napa County Football Insider: Boyett, 2010 Ducks head to Oregon Hall of Fame

The 2010 University of Oregon football team, which went 12-1 and lost to Auburn in the BCS National Championship, 22-19, has been chosen for the Oregon Athletics Hall of Fame class of 2022, it was announced by the school at goducks.com on June 14.

Napa High graduate John Boyett was named to the All-America second team by SI.com and to the All-Pac-10 Conference second team by Phil Steele Publications as a free safety for Oregon’s 2010 team, which went 9-0 in the conference.

Oregon’s 31st Hall of Fame class will be honored at a banquet, to be held in conjunction with the Sept. 17 game against BYU, it was announced at goducks.com.

It was the first Oregon football team to play for the national championship, goducks.com reported.

“The 2010 team established 30 individual and program records,” the report on the school’s website said.

The Ducks attained the program’s first unbeaten, untied regular season since 1895 and were ranked No. 1 in the country for eight straight weeks during the regular season, according to goducks.com.

Boyett was a sophomore on Oregon’s 2010 team. He had a standout season, finishing second on the team with 78 tackles.

He had 11 tackles to lead Oregon in the in BCS Championship Game against Auburn.

He had 11 tackles and three pass breakups and returned an interception 39 yards for a touchdown in the game against Arizona State.

Boyett used 2008 as a redshirt year and then played for Oregon from 2009-2012. For his collegiate career, he had 10 interceptions, 278 total tackles, and 30 passes defensed. He was a four-year starter.

He was also named first-team All-Pac-10 by Scout.com and was All-Pac-10 Honorable Mention in 2010.

Boyett was named to the CalHiSports.com All-Decade Football Team for the 2000s for Napa High School, it was announced in 2020.

He starred on offense, defense and special teams as Napa won the 2007 CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division I championship. He was selected as a multi-purpose player on the team.

Boyett had 144 yards rushing and three touchdowns and also completed 8-of-15 passes for 159 yards with a touchdown to lead Napa over St. Mary’s in the Sac-Joaquin Section title game, 38-36, on Dec. 8, 2007 at University of the Pacific’s Stagg Stadium in Stockton.

Napa High retired Boyett’s No. 12 jersey in a pregame on-field ceremony in October of 2012 at Napa Memorial Stadium.

The honors and awards he received at Napa include EA Sports All-America second team, first team All-State by CalHiSports.com, four-star by Scout.com, and Northern California Player of the Year by GoldenStatePreps.com.

The Indianapolis Colts selected Boyett in the sixth round of the NFL Draft in 2013. The Denver Broncos released Boyett in 2014 from their practice squad.

He played linebacker for the Ottawa Redblacks, who won the Canadian Football League Grey Cup in 2016, beating the Calgary Stampeders, 39-33, in Toronto. Boyett had 28 defensive tackles and 10 special teams tackles while also recording two sacks and intercepting a pass during the 2016 season.

Bowers named to SEC 2022 All-Conference Team

Napa’s Brock Bowers, who led national champion Georgia in receiving with 56 catches for 882 yards and 13 touchdowns as a freshman last year, was named to the SEC 2022 All-Conference Team, Athlon Sports announced on June 6 at athlonsports.com.

Bowers, a 2021 Napa High graduate, was named First-Team Offense on the 2022 All-SEC Team.

Bowers caught a 15-yard touchdown pass for Georgia in a 33-18 win over Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Jan. 10.

Georgia (14-1) is No. 1 in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Bowers received numerous honors, including:

* Football Writers Association of America 2021 Freshman Player of the Year.

* 247Sports’ True Freshman of the Year.

* All-America First Team: USA Today, ESPN.com, The Athletic, CBS Sports.

* All-America Second Team: The Associated Press, Phil Steele, PFF College Football.

* True Freshman All-America: ESPN.com, The Athletic.

* Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award.

* Coaches’ SEC Freshman of the Year.

* AP SEC Newcomer of the Year.

Gramlick honored by UCLA

Lucas Gramlick, an offensive lineman from American Canyon, was among 158 graduating student-athletes and team members who were honored in an on-campus UCLA Student-Athlete Graduation Celebration on June 9. The ceremony was held at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, UCLA Athletics announced in a report at uclabruins.com.

Gramlick, an American Canyon High graduate, played in 12 games as a reserve offensive tackle and also on special teams in 2021. He appeared in seven games as a reserve lineman and also on special teams during the 2020 season.

Student-athletes who graduated in the 2022 winter and spring quarters, as well as those who are projected to graduate in summer and fall 2022, were among the participants in the ceremony, UCLA Athletics reported at uclabruins.com.

Gramlick is a psychology major and was named to the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll for Winter 2019.

He was listed as a redshirt junior on the 2021 roster.

He was selected All-Solano County Athletic Conference as a senior and was named as the Napa Valley Register Athlete of the Year in 2017. He advanced to the CIF State Wrestling Championships in 2018.

Gramlick, who also played rugby for UCLA, signed a professional rugby contract with the American Raptors of Colorado in early May and has been playing for them ever since.

Bowers No. 1 among top 10 returning tight ends

Brock Bowers of Napa is No. 1 among the “top 10 tight ends returning to college football this fall,” PFF announced in a report at pff.com on Jan. 18.

“Bowers was in the conversation for best tight end in college football despite being a true freshman this past season,” pff.com reported. “With the help of his speed, explosiveness and ball skills, Bowers is already a college football star.”

Hofmann joins Tennessee State staff

Kyle Hofmann, Vintage High’s head coach from 2013-2015, joined the Tennessee State University coaching staff in January, it was announced in a report at tsutigers.com.

Hofmann is the Tigers’ Director of Recruiting, in the program’s support staff.

Tennessee State is an NCAA-Division I FCS (Football Championship Subdivision) member and plays in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Hofmann spent the last two years at the University of West Florida, serving as Director of Player Personnel, coaching specialists and also working as the assistant defensive line coach.

West Florida (13-2 overall) won the NCAA Division II title in 2019, beating Minnesota State, 48-40, in the national championship game at McKinney ISD Stadium, in McKinney, Texas.

West Florida ended the 2019 season at No. 1 in the final 2019 AFCA (American Football Coaches Association) Division II Coaches’ Top 25 Poll.

Hofmann was at Phoenix College in 2018, working as defensive coordinator, special teams coordinator, recruiting coordinator, and defensive backs coach.

Hofmann has coached at the high school level for 16 years.

California teams in MaxPreps Top 25

Three teams from California are listed in the top 10 of the Preseason MaxPreps Top 25 high school rankings, announced at maxpreps.com on June 21.

St. John Bosco-Bellflower, at No. 1, and Mater Dei-Santa Ana, at No. 2, lead the California teams.

Centennial-Corona is No. 9.