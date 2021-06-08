Napa County Football Insider: Cal-Hi has Vintage's Canepa on two All-State teams

“It was great playing with Brock,” he said. “He made me the player I am and he made me a better player. I wouldn’t be the player I am if I hadn’t learned from him.”

Bowers was named to the MaxPreps Preseason All-America First Team offense for Napa High in 2020. He was also selected for the 2021 All-American Bowl and was presented with his 2021 All-American Bowl jersey, 247sports.com reported on Nov. 25.

Bowers was named as a composite four-star prospect by 247sports.com, a four-star prospect by rivals.com, and a four-star prospect by ESPN.com.

He was chosen to the MaxPreps.com Preseason California First-Team All-State offense in 2020 and was also Cal-Hi Sports Preseason All-State in 2020. He was named No. 1 in the country for Top 10 H-Tight Ends for the Class of 2021, as reported by SI All-American and si.com.

At Napa High, Bowers was named as both the Vine Valley Athletic League’s Most Valuable Player and the Player of the Year on the Napa Valley Register’s All-Napa County team after catching 39 passes for 1,098 yards with 14 touchdown receptions during the 2019 season.

He caught 42 passes for 620 yards with seven touchdowns in 2018 as a junior.

Perry named as Coach of the Year