Napa County Football Insider: Cal-Hi has Vintage's Canepa on two All-State teams

Louie Canepa of Vintage High School was named to the 42nd annual Cal-Hi Sports All-State Team, it was announced at calhisports.com on May 27.
Canepa, a 6-foot-4, 295-pound offensive lineman, was named first-team offense on the All-State 2020-21 team for juniors and also made the second-team offense on the All-State Football Medium Schools Team.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!
Vintage finished 6-0 in the Vine Valley Athletic League for the third season in a row, averaging 355.2 yards rushing, 128 yards passing and 53.5 points per game in a season shortened to six game because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Crushers scored 53 or more points in five of their games.
Vintage’s Smith honored
Vintage High’s Dylan Smith, a junior running back, was named to the All-Bay Area Football Second Team, it was announced by West Coast Preps at westcoastpreps.com on May 18.
Smith had a standout season for Vintage, rushing for 827 yards on 56 carries, an average of 14.8 yards per attempt and 137.8 yards per game, and scoring 15 touchdowns. Smith had a long run of 79 yards in the shortened six-game spring season.
University of San Diego announces signing class
The 2021 signing class for the University of San Diego, announced on May 21 at usdtoreros.com, includes John Giguiere, a tight end from Napa. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound senior played three varsity seasons for Napa High.
San Diego has won 11 Pioneer Football League titles. There are 24 players in the Toreros' incoming class.
Vintage coach recognized
West Coast Preps named Vintage High head coach Dylan Leach as one of 10 finalists for the Bay Area Football Coach of the Year award, it was announced at westcoastpreps.com on May 20.
Leach guided the Crushers to a 6-0 overall record. Vintage was dominating, outscoring opponents 321-27 and recording three shutouts.
“Leach’s Vintage squad rolled through its competition this season,” the website said.
The other candidates were Justin Alumbaugh of De La Salle-Concord, Greg Haubner of Foothill-Pleasanton, Kevin Macy of Campolindo-Moraga, Jason Miller of Gunn-Palo Alto, Tim Murphy of Clayton Valley Charter-Concord, David Perry of Bishop O’Dowd-Oakland, Jacob Rincon of El Cerrito, John Wade of Livermore, and Patrick Walsh of Serra-San Mateo.
Napa’s Horton recognized
Christoph Horton, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound tight end for Napa High, was recognized by 247sports.com in a recent report.
In the report, Horton said playing in the Napa High program with Brock Bowers, an early enrollee at the University of Georgia, “made me a better player.”
“It was great playing with Brock,” he said. “He made me the player I am and he made me a better player. I wouldn’t be the player I am if I hadn’t learned from him.”
Bowers was named to the MaxPreps Preseason All-America First Team offense for Napa High in 2020. He was also selected for the 2021 All-American Bowl and was presented with his 2021 All-American Bowl jersey, 247sports.com reported on Nov. 25.
Bowers was named as a composite four-star prospect by 247sports.com, a four-star prospect by rivals.com, and a four-star prospect by ESPN.com.
He was chosen to the MaxPreps.com Preseason California First-Team All-State offense in 2020 and was also Cal-Hi Sports Preseason All-State in 2020. He was named No. 1 in the country for Top 10 H-Tight Ends for the Class of 2021, as reported by SI All-American and si.com.
At Napa High, Bowers was named as both the Vine Valley Athletic League’s Most Valuable Player and the Player of the Year on the Napa Valley Register’s All-Napa County team after catching 39 passes for 1,098 yards with 14 touchdown receptions during the 2019 season.
He caught 42 passes for 620 yards with seven touchdowns in 2018 as a junior.
Perry named as Coach of the Year
Bishop O’Dowd-Oakland head football coach David Perry was named as the West Coast Preps Bay Area Football Coach of the Year, it was announced at westcoastpreps.com on May 20.
“I try to find creative ways to create leaders within the program and really do a player-driven program instead of a coach-driven program,” Perry said in the report. “The fruits of our labor were in the season.”
Davis named Mr. Football State POY
Raesjon Davis, a 6-foot-1, 210-pound senior linebacker for Mater Dei-Santa Ana, is the 2020-21 Mr. Football State Player of the Year, Cal-Hi Sports announced at calhisports.com on May 21.
Also honored were:
* Noah Fifita, State Junior of the Year, Servite-Anaheim.
* Matayo Uiagalelei, State Sophomore of the Year, St. John Bosco-Bellflower.
* Tsion Nunnally, State Medium Schools Player of the Year, Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa.
* J.T. Thompson, State Small Schools Player of the Year, Harvard-Westlake-Studio City.
Walsh named State Coach of Year
Patrick Walsh of Serra-San Mateo is the 2020 Cal-Hi Sports State Coach of the Year, it was announced on May 13 by calhisports.com.
“For a year like no other, Serra of San Mateo’s Patrick Walsh became a driving force among football coaches throughout the state for their sport to have a short, spring season. But that’s not the only reason he now joins the all-time state list of honored coaches that goes back for more than 100 years. The Padres went 5-0 in their games, posted two statement wins and Walsh also is a coach who has been to the CIF state finals for three of the past five years,” calhisports.com reported.
Mike Papadopoulos of Vacaville was named as the State Coach of the Year in 2011.
Also honored were:
* Mazi Moayed, Marin Catholic-Kentfield, Medium Schools, State Coach of the Year.
* Ryan Reynolds, Sutter, Small Schools State Coach of the Year.
Catch up on Napa County's top sports stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read sports stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register. Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here to learn more about becoming a subscriber!
Scoring like NBA teams, two Vine Valley Athletic League boys basketball squads guided by head coaches long familiar to Napa Valley fans battle…
After defeating Vine Valley Athletic League-leading Casa Grande in a nonleague baseball showdown, second-place Vintage only had one team stand…
The Vintage High boys lacrosse program wrapped up a strong first full season of existence with a Vine Valley Athletic League victory over host…
The Justin-Siena girls basketball team remained in third place in the Vine Valley Athletic League with a 38-29 road win over Napa High
The Vintage High boys soccer team beat crosstown rival Napa High in a Big Game for the second time this season.