Napa County Football Insider: Crushers' Canepa and Smith named All-NCS

Vintage High School juniors Dylan Smith and Louie Canepa were named to the 2021 Prep2Prep All-North Coast Section team, Prep2Prep announced in a report at prep2prep.com on June 29.
Smith was selected to the All-NCS Offense at utility after rushing for 827 yards, ranking second in the NCS for the shortened six-game spring season. Smith led the NCS with 16 total touchdowns. He averaged 14.8 yards per carry and 137.8 yards per game rushing, and had a long run of 79 yards.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 3 months!
“He also shined on defense and scored a touchdown on his only reception for the 6-0 Crushers,” Prep2Prep said.
As a team, Vintage was dominant with its rush offense, amassing 2,131 yards — an average of 12.5 yards per attempt and 355.2 yards per game. The Crushers had 33 rushing touchdowns.
Canepa was selected to the All-NCS Defense at utility.
“The 6-4, 295-pound junior already has offers from Air Force, Fordham and San Diego State and was named to the Cal-Hi Sports all-Juniors team,” Prep2Prep said.
Dorian Hale, the quarterback for De La Salle-Concord, was named as the Player of the Year. Hale passed for 646 yards and six touchdowns and ran for 251 yards and scored five TDs.
“In a loaded field, Hale is our choice for Prep2Prep NCS Player of the Year because of his impact on both phases of De La Salle’s potent offense,” Prep2Prep said.
“His numbers aren’t anywhere near leading the NCS but on a team with so many offensive threats his numbers were outstanding and his leadership was key.”
Justin Alumbaugh of De La Salle is the Prep2Prep North Coast Section Coach of the Year.
“When it comes to Alumbaugh, the first five things that come to mind are: demanding excellence and getting it, honesty, humility, true professionalism and mutual respect. Five things he inherited from (predecessor Bob) Ladouceur that have been a roadmap since 2013 when he replaced his guru,” Prep2Prep said.
The All-NCS team honors the top players from the section, Prep2Prep said.
Terry Donahue’s ties to the Napa Valley
UCLA Athletics announced that Terry Donahue, the winningest coach in UCLA and Pacific-12 Conference football history, passed away July 4 at his home in Newport Beach following a two-year battle with cancer. He was 77.
He was an assistant coach at UCLA under Dick Vermeil, a Calistoga native.
The announcement, at uclabruins.com, said Donahue took over as the Bruins’ head coach at age 31, starting with the 1976 season, and compiled a 151-74-8 record. Donahue won or shared five league titles (1982, 1983, 1985, 1987, 1993) while finishing first or second in the conference standings 12 times over a 20-year span, according to uclabruins.com.
Former Vintage High star Steve Jarecki played inside linebacker for UCLA, from 1982-85. He made six unassisted tackles, including a stop for a loss, caused a fumble and broke up a pass, helping UCLA to a 45-28 win over Iowa in the Rose Bowl game on New Year’s Day in 1986 in Pasadena.
“I think just because it was my last game it really fired me up to play this game, and I think it fired up the whole team, and it’s tradition being created here at UCLA, and it really started with my freshman class,” Jarecki told the Napa Valley Register following the Rose Bowl.
Jarecki received the Captain Don Brown Memorial Trophy as UCLA’s Most Improved Player in 1985. He was named honorable mention on the all-Pac-10 academic team.
He was named All-Monticello Empire League, All-Napa County, All-Superior California and All-Northern California for Vintage. He is a 1981 graduate.
He was selected in the eighth round by the Los Angeles Rams in the 1986 NFL Draft.
Jarecki played on Vintage’s 1980 CIF Sac-Joaquin Section championship team. The Crushers went 13-0, beating Grace Davis-Modesto (34-25), Tracy (41-40, triple overtime) and Highlands-North Highlands (25-6) in the playoffs.
Donahue was on the Vintage High campus when Craig Landis, a 1977 VHS graduate, signed with the Bruins.
Landis, a quarterback, was joined by Donahue and Burl Autry, the founder of Vintage’s program, for the signing ceremony in the principal’s office.
Landis was an All-American in both football and baseball for Vintage. He is in the VHS Athletic Hall of Fame.
He was a first-round pick, the 10th overall selection, of the San Francisco Giants in the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft in 1977. He signed with the Giants.
Sean LaChapelle, a 1988 Vintage High graduate who is from Napa, played for Donahue as a wide receiver at UCLA from 1989-1992.
LaChapelle was one of the top receivers in UCLA history, catching 142 passes for 2,027 yards with 14 touchdowns during his collegiate career.
LaChapelle, who starred at wide receiver, free safety and as a punt returner, was enshrined in the Vintage Athletic Hall of Fame in 2013.
He was named as an All-American by SuperPreps as a junior when the Crushers went 13-1 and won the 1986 Sac-Joaquin Section title. The Crushers had playoff wins over Grace Davis-Modesto (13-7), Lodi (15-8), Tracy (7-6) and Christian Brothers-Sacramento (14-0).
He was a team captain and was named All-State by California Football magazine.
After his graduation, he played in the California North-South Shrine All-Star Game.
At UCLA in 1990, he received third-team sophomore All-America honors from Football News. He was the offensive recipient of UCLA’s Captain Don Brown Memorial Trophy for Most Improved Player and an honorable mention All-Pac-10 selection.
He received second-team All-America honors from the Associated Press, United Press International and College & Pro Football Newsweekly, third-team honors from Football News and first-team All-Pac-10 and Football News in 1991 as a junior. He was the offensive recipient of UCLA’s Henry R. “Red” Sanders Award for Most Valuable Player.
He was one of UCLA’s offensive captains in 1992 as a senior. He missed three games due to an injury.
La Chapelle was a fifth-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams in 1993. He also played for Kansas City.
He spent three years in the NFL and caught 29 passes for 445 yards with two touchdowns.
He also played in the World League of American Football. It was renamed NFL Europe.
He was inducted into the Scottish Claymores Hall of Fame in 2000.
Tremblay has new home, Tennessee
Caleb Tremblay, a 2014 Vintage High graduate who is from Napa, has joined the University of Tennessee program as a transfer. He is a redshirt senior defensive lineman who announced on Twitter on April 29, @ctremblay49, that he has committed to Tennessee.
He had been in the USC program the last three years and announced on Twitter his plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal.
“I’m just going to get down there and work and see where it takes me,” Tremblay said in a report at tennessee.rivals.com. “That’s really all I can do, is get better and be the best player I can be. I’m just excited to get down there and work.”
Tremblay appeared in 18 games, making three starts, and had 21 tackles during his career at USC. He was also credited with two sacks and 3.5 stops for losses.
He played in four games during the 2020 season.
Tremblay played for Vintage and American River College-Sacramento.
“My mindset during all this was I don’t have four or five years somewhere like a high school recruit,” Tremblay said in an “exclusive interview” with Sports Illustrated’s Volunteer Country at si.com on April 29. “So, my decision was not a decision like that. This decision is a seven- to eight-month trip, and I feel like Tennessee has all the resources and opportunities to allow me to be successful, and I really feel like that is why I chose Tennessee.
“I really feel like it is an amazing coaching staff, and everything checks off all of the boxes. It is an amazing football town, and Tennessee has some amazing fans. Everything about Tennessee gets me fired up. For me, this is almost like a business trip. I am really just excited to get down there and go to work.”
In a report at Volquest.com and tennessee.rivals.com on April 29, Tremblay said:
“I can tell the coaches are great people. The facilities are top-notch. They really take care of their players. It’s a great university. I love that it’s a college football town. The fanbase is amazing, from what I hear. They really like my pass rush ability. They were telling me I could develop into a great player. They’re giving me the opportunity to come in and work and that’s what I want to do.
“This is only a six-month trip for me, so it’s not the same for other kids making their decisions. I’m taking a real business approach and I think Tennessee is going to be the best opportunity for me. It’s the top conference, the top level of play. It’s going to be the place for me to be successful.”
California teams in Preseason MaxPreps Top 100
Thirteen teams from California, led by No. 1 Mater Dei-Santa Ana, are in the Preseason MaxPreps Top 100 high school football rankings announced at maxpreps.com on June 29.
Mater Dei starts off the season ranked No. 1 for the third time in five years, MaxPreps.com said.
Also in the rankings from California:
* No. 3 St. John Bosco-Bellflower
* No. 17 De La Salle-Concord
* No. 21 Servite-Anaheim
* No. 26 Cathedral Catholic-San Diego
* No. 29 Centennial-Corona
* No. 42 Sierra Canyon-Chatsworth
* No. 49 Folsom
* No. 51 Alemany-Mission Hills
* No. 54 Mission Viejo
* No. 57 Los Alamitos
* No. 92 Serra-San Mateo
* No. 100 Long Beach Poly.
Best team from each state
In a list of the “best team in all 50 states” going into the 2021 season, Mater Dei-Santa Ana is the top team in California, MaxPreps announced at maxpreps.com on July 1.
“The Monarchs are 58-4 over the past five seasons but will have their hands full with a schedule that includes three nationally-ranked opponents,” MaxPreps said.
State Team of the Year
Mater Dei-Santa Ana (5-0) is the 2021 Cal-Hi Sports State Football Team of Year for the shortened spring season, it was announced by calhisports.com on April 20.
Additional State Teams of the Year:
* State Public Schools Team of the Year — Folsom (6-0)
* State Division II Team of the Year — Rocklin (4-0)
* State Division III Team of the Year — Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa (5-0)
* State Division IV Team of the Year — Sacred Heart Prep-Atherton (5-1)
* State Division V Team of the Year — Tri-City Christian-Vista (4-1)
Catch up on Napa County's top sports stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read sports stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register. Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here to learn more about becoming a subscriber!
Justin-Siena’s historic football success is often associated with the turn of the century, and rightfully so.
Vintage High guard Connor Smith was picked as the lineman for the National Football Foundation-College Hall of Fame’s Napa County Scholar Athl…
St. Helena Little League’s 13-year-old Intermediate All-Stars defeated host American Canyon, 9-3.
Brock Bowers has received a lot of awards since being named 2019 Napa County Football Player of the Year, but he’s the only member of his fami…
The inaugural Around the Horn Baseball Classic honors Daryl and Joseph Horn, who were killed in a car accident in 2017.