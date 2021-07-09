Napa County Football Insider: Crushers' Canepa and Smith named All-NCS

He had been in the USC program the last three years and announced on Twitter his plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

“I’m just going to get down there and work and see where it takes me,” Tremblay said in a report at tennessee.rivals.com. “That’s really all I can do, is get better and be the best player I can be. I’m just excited to get down there and work.”

Tremblay appeared in 18 games, making three starts, and had 21 tackles during his career at USC. He was also credited with two sacks and 3.5 stops for losses.

He played in four games during the 2020 season.

Tremblay played for Vintage and American River College-Sacramento.

“My mindset during all this was I don’t have four or five years somewhere like a high school recruit,” Tremblay said in an “exclusive interview” with Sports Illustrated’s Volunteer Country at si.com on April 29. “So, my decision was not a decision like that. This decision is a seven- to eight-month trip, and I feel like Tennessee has all the resources and opportunities to allow me to be successful, and I really feel like that is why I chose Tennessee.