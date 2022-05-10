Napa County Football Insider: Dotson signs with his 2nd CFL team, Ottawa

The Ottawa Redblacks, a Canadian Football League team, announced that it has signed defensive back Jomon Dotson, 26, of American Canyon.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Dotson, a 2014 American Canyon High School graduate, is listed on the active roster for Ottawa.

The addition of Dotson to the team was announced at ottawaredblacks.com on March 31.

The Redblacks are based in Ottawa, Ontario and play in the Canadian Football League’s East Division.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League announced in a report on July 19, 2021, at ticats.ca, that Dotson, was released.

He signed with the Tiger-Cats on Jan. 30, 2020. Hamilton is in the province of Ontario.

The CFL consists of the BC Lions, Edmonton Elks, Calgary Stampeders, Saskatchewan Roughriders, Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Toronto Argonauts, Ottawa Redblacks and Montreal Alouettes.

Dotson played college football at the University of Washington and the University of Nevada.

He was signed by the Chicago Bears as an undrafted rookie free agent on May 2, 2019 out of Nevada. He participated in the Bears’ three-day rookie minicamp as a cornerback, at the team’s Halas Hall facility at Lake Forest, Illinois, and then was waived later that month, the team announced at chicagobears.com.

Dotson transferred to Nevada after his junior season at Washington. Playing his senior season as a graduate transfer, he was named as Nevada’s Defensive Newcomer of the Year and was also selected Academic All-Mountain West after starting all 13 games during the 2018 season.

He was third on the Wolf Pack with 75 total tackles, including 63 solo stops. He broke up six passes, forced two fumbles and recovered two fumbles.

Dotson helped the Wolf Pack to a second-place finish in the West Division of the Mountain West Conference during the 2018 season.

He was the Player of the Year on the Napa Valley Register’s 2013 All-Napa County team.

Dotson graduated from Washington with a degree in sociology.

At Washington, he was used as a running back (2015-16) and defensive back (2017). Overall, he ran for 302 yards and scored one rushing touchdown, caught five passes for 86 yards and one receiving touchdown, and was credited with 13 defensive tackles and returned an interception 68 yards for a touchdown for the Huskies.

He was also selected as the Solano County Athletic Conference Back of the Year, first-team All-SCAC and second-team All-CIF Sac-Joaquin Section for American Canyon.

Dotson, one of the top players in school history, set school records for:

* Career rushing yards, 4,976.

* Rushing touchdowns, 60.

* All-purpose yards, 5,499.

* Points scored, 374.

Shelton signs with Tirol Raiders

Dominique Shelton, a defensive back from Northwest Missouri State and a Justin-Siena graduate, signed with the Tirol Raiders of the European League of Football. It’s a professional league, consisting of 12 teams, in Germany, Poland, Spain, Austria and Turkey. The league was founded in 2020.

The Tirol Raiders are based in Innsbruck, Austria. Their home field is Tivoli Stadion Tirol.

Shelton is listed on the team’s roster as a defensive back.

He played for the National Team in the SPIRAL Tropical Bowl in January. It’s a college All-Star game at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

He played his freshman season of college football at Santa Barbara City. His father, David Shelton Sr., was an assistant coach there for four years.

Dominique transferred to Northwest Missouri State from Mississippi Valley State.

David Shelton Sr., is a former assistant at Justin-Siena and was on head coach Rich Cotruvo’s staff when the Braves won the CIF North Coast Section championship 2014. He was the Braves’ defensive backs coach during the 2014 and 2015 seasons when Dominique played for Justin-Siena.

David Shelton Sr., played free safety and strong safety at Oceana High-Pacifica, strong safety in 1986 and ’87 at City College of San Francisco, and strong safety at Fresno State in 1989 and 1990. He went on to play for the Edmonton Eskimos in the Canadian Football League from 1990-1994. Edmonton won the CFL’s Grey Cup championship during the 1993 season.

David Shelton Sr., is an assistant coach for Arizona Christian University, a private NAIA Division I school in Glendale, Arizona.

Canepa, Stewart named to All-State Team

Vintage High’s Louie Canepa and Benicia High’s Croix Stewart were named to the 43rd annual Cal-Hi Sports All-State Football Team, it was announced in a report by CalHiSports.com at calhisports.com on Jan. 29.

They were each named to the 2021 Cal-Hi Sports All-State Football Medium Schools team.

Canepa (6-4, 315), a senior, is first-team offense on the offensive line.

Stewart (6-2, 190), a senior, is second-team defense at defensive back.

Canepa signed a national letter of intent to play at New Mexico State University, it was announced in a report by NM State Athletics Media Relations on Feb. 2 at nmstatesports.com.

Canepa was named All-Metro Second Team by The San Francisco Chronicle and SBLive All-North Coast Section Second Team as a senior.

Stewart transferred to Benicia after his sophomore year at American Canyon High.

UCLA announced, in a report at uclabruins.com on Dec. 15, that it has added 11 high school seniors, including Stewart, during the early signing period.

Stewart ran on American Canyon’s track and field team and won Vine Valley Athletic League titles in the 200 and 400 during his freshman year. He qualified for the CIF North Coast Section Meet of Champions and reached the 100-meter finals.

Horton commits to College of San Mateo

Christoph Horton, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound senior tight end-wide receiver for Napa High, announced on Twitter that he will continue his career at College of San Mateo.

In an announcement, ‪@ChristophH2022, on April 11, Horton Tweeted:‬‬‬

“Beyond blessed to announce I will be continuing the next few years of my life developing my craft and being a scholar at College of San Mateo!”

Bowers named to Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll

Napa’s Brock Bowers, a tight end for the University of Georgia, was named to the 2021 Fall Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll, the SEC announced in February. The Honor Roll – based on grades from the 2021 Spring, Summer and Fall terms – was reported by Georgia on Feb. 8 at georgiadogs.com.

As a freshman from Napa, Bowers led national champion Georgia in receiving with 56 catches for 882 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The 2021 Napa High School graduate caught a 15-yard touchdown pass for Georgia in a 33-18 win over Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Jan. 10 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Georgia (14-1) is No. 1 in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll.

He owns school records in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns for a tight end in a single season, University of Georgia Athletics said in a report at georgiadogs.com.

Bowers was named:

* Football Writers Association of America 2021 Freshman Player of the Year.

* 247Sports’ True Freshman of the Year in December.

* All-America First Team: USA Today, ESPN.com, The Athletic, CBS Sports.

* All-America Second Team: The Associated Press, Phil Steele, PFF College Football.

* True Freshman All-America: ESPN.com, The Athletic.

* Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award.

* Coaches’ SEC Freshman of the Year.

* AP SEC Newcomer of the Year.

Best player in California

Malachi Nelson, a quarterback at Los Alamitos High, has been named by MaxPreps.com as the best high school football player in California going into the fall.

Nelson (6-3, 180) was selected to the MaxPreps Junior All-America team in 2021 after throwing for almost 2,700 yards and 39 touchdowns for one of the best teams in Southern California, MaxPreps.com said in a report on April 12 at www.maxpreps.com.

Nelson is going into his senior year and has committed to USC.

In the report, MaxPreps said: “ … It’s never too early to look at what next season might look like and zone in on the best high school football player in each state heading into the fall.”