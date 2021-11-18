Napa County Football Insider: Familiar names square off in college games

Two former Napa Valley players' teams met last Saturday as Monterey Peninsula College defeated visiting San Jose City, 10-7.

For Monterey Peninsula, sophomore linebacker Michael Fitzgerald had 4 total tackles (2 solo, 2 assists) and intercepted a pass.

The Justin-Siena graduate now has 40 total tackles (22 solo, 18 assists) in 10 games. He also has 3.5 tackles for a loss of 10 yards, a fumble recovery, and two passes broken up.

Sophomore linebacker Viliami Schaumkel led San Jose City College with 14 total tackles (9 solo stops, 5 assisted stops) at Lobos Stadium. The Vintage High graduate also had a tackle for a 6-yard loss.

Overall, Schaumkel has 83 total tackles (54 solo, 29 assisted) in 10 games. He has three sacks for 21 yards and 11 tackles for a loss of 45 yards.

Bowers faces Tremblay

Two other Napa Valley products, the University of Georgia’s Brock Bowers and Tennessee’s Caleb Tremblay, were on the field at the same time when their teams met in a Southeastern Conference game last Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn.

Bowers, a Napa High School graduate, started at tight end for Georgia. He caught two passes for 23 yards with a long reception of 14 yards, rushed for 24 yards in one attempt, and made an unassisted tackle on punt coverage as the Bulldogs (10-0, 8-0 SEC) beat Tennessee, 41-17.

Tremblay, a Vintage High graduate, started on the defensive line for Tennessee (5-5, 3-4 SEC) and had one unassisted tackle.

Bowers, a true freshman, leads Georgia with 30 catches for 516 yards and six touchdowns.

s other Napa Valley product

Cutting at Pomona-Pitzer

George Cutting has 13 total tackles in seven games as a freshman linebacker at Pomona-Pitzer.

Cutting, a 2021 St. Helena High graduate, has six solo stops and seven assisted stops.

Cutting has one sack for 8 yards and three tackles for combined losses of 20 yards.

Willard sees action

Aidan Willard, a junior quarterback from Napa, saw action for host Black Hills State University in a 57-6 loss to visiting Chadron State on Nov. 13 at Lyle Hare Stadium in Spearfish, South Dakota.

Willard, a Justin-Siena graduate, had 33 yards rushing on five attempts with a long run of 10 yards. He also completed 1-of-3 passes for 14 yards.

Black Hills State is an NCAA Division II school and plays in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

Willard is a transfer from Oregon State and started all four years at Justin-Siena on the varsity team.

North Coast Section Rankings

De La Salle-Concord (9-2) is No. 1 in the MaxPreps North Coast Section Rankings, announced at maxpreps.com on Nov. 14.

Also in the top-10 are No. 2 Pittsburg (8-1), No. 3 Clayton Valley Charter-Concord (8-3), No. 4 San Ramon Valley-Danville (8-3), No. 5 California-San Ramon (8-3), No. 6 Rancho Cotate-Rohnert Park (10-1), No. 7 Windsor (9-1), No. 8 Marin Catholic-Kentfield (10-1), No. 9 Monte Vista-Danville (7-3), No. 10 Foothill-Pleasanton (9-2).

The next 10 are No. 11 Las Lomas-Walnut Creek (8-3), No. 12 Benicia (8-3), No. 13 El Cerrito (8-2), No. 14 Del Norte-Crescent City (9-1), No. 15 Antioch (6-5), No. 16 Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa (7-3), No. 17 Campolindo-Moraga (8-3), No. 18 Amador Valley-Pleasanton (4-7), No. 19 Liberty-Brentwood (5-5), No. 20 San Marin-Novato (10-1).

The next 5 are No. 21 Dublin (6-5), No. 22 St. Vincent de Paul-Petaluma (9-1), No. 23 San Leandro (6-4), No. 24 St. Bernard’s-Eureka (7-4), No. 25 Acalanes-Lafayette (6-5).

North Coast Section teams in rankings

Five CIF North Coast Section teams are in the SportStars Magazine’s Week 13 NorCal Top 20 Rankings, announced at sportstarsmag.com on Nov. 15.

De La Salle-Concord (9-2) is No. 2.

Pittsburg (8-1) is No. 5, Rancho Cotate-Rohnert Park (10-1) is No. 14, Clayton Valley-Concord (8-3) is No. 15 and San Ramon Valley-Danville (8-3) is No. 18.

NorCal teams in JC rankings

Ten Northern California teams are in this week’s JC Athletic Bureau Coaches Poll, announced by the California Community College Athletic Association in a report at cccaasports.org on Nov. 16.

City College of San Francisco (10-0) leads the poll at No. 1.

Also listed are No. 4 College of San Mateo (9-1), No. 8 Modesto (7-3), No. 9 American River-Sacramento (6-4), No. 10 Butte-Oroville (6-4), No. 14 Diablo Valley-Pleasanton (6-4), No. 19 Feather River-Quincy (9-0), No. 20 Sierra-Rocklin (5-4), No. 21 Laney-Oakland (5-5), No. 23 Contra Costa-San Pablo (8-1).