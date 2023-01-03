Napa County Football Insider: Georgia OC praises Bowers; 11 Tri-County All-Stars from Valley

Todd Monken, the University of Georgia’s offensive coordinator-quarterbacks coach, was asked about the mental bandwidth that it requires for the Bulldogs’ Brock Bowers to know and play many different positions in the team’s offense.

Monken, speaking at a College Football Playoff semifinal Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl press conference on Dec. 28 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, started out by talking about the attention to detail and mental toughness that Bowers, a sophomore tight end from Napa, brings to Georgia.

“He’s really developed in a lot of areas. And it’s a credit to him. It’s a credit to his upbringing, his family,” Monken said at ASAP Sports Transcripts, asapsports.com.

“There’s a lot of things you can do with him. He’s outstanding with the ball in his hands. He’s got an elite catch radius, ability to compete to go get the football. And so, again, he’s meant a lot to us in terms of … his ability to make plays.”

Bowers, a 2021 Napa High School graduate who has been named as an All-American by nine different outlets during the 2022 season, made big plays in Georgia’s 42-41 win over Ohio State on Saturday.

He started and caught four passes for 64 yards, with a long reception of 26 yards, and had 18 yards after the catch. He was targeted five times.

He also made one solo tackle.

Bowers picked up the first down on fourth and 6 as he caught a 6-yard pass in the fourth quarter at the Ohio State 7-yard line.

He also caught a 15-yard pass in the fourth quarter on second and 8.

Georgia (14-0) advances to play TCU (13-1) on Jan. 9 in the National Championship Game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was asked about Bowers during a CFP semifinal Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl press conference on Dec. 29.

“He’s really good at catching the football. As long as I put it there, he’s usually going to catch it, which is all you can ask for. He’s unbelievable,” Bennett said in a FastScripts Transcript by ASAP Sports.

Bowers was asked about a number of things in a press conference, at ASAP Sports Transcripts, asapsports.com, for the CPF semifinal Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Dec. 29.

* Asked how Coach Monken has helped him develop his understanding of the game of football, Bowers said “I learned so much since I got here. Like, in high school, I really didn’t know anything about like what to look for, like, on film and, like, opposing defenses and everything. And when I got here, he taught me so much about how to know if someone’s coming, like, on a blitz or what coverage they’re going to, like, pre-snap reads and everything like that. And I mean, just having the knowledge he has and being able to share it with us … we’ve got to listen to him just because he knows so much. And it definitely helps me a lot.”

* Asked how much it would mean to win the National Championship, he said “The National Championship is as big as it's going to get. It would be just awesome.”

* Asked how much has his game changed, Bowers said “I think it hasn’t changed too much. I think it’s changed a little bit in my role as like a blocker and being more at the point of attack this year. I think that’s the main way it’s changed.”

* Asked what makes this team special, he said “I think what makes it special is just the dudes that just show up to work every day. I mean, just the connection and everything that we have together … we all just play for each other and just try to get the job done.

“I think just being consistent throughout the weeks makes it hard. Some people might get content or something like that. We always say that can’t be us, just being content. We’ve got to keep going.”

Bowers leads Georgia, the Southeastern Conference champion, with 56 receptions for 790 yards and six touchdowns in 14 games. He is averaging 14.11 yards per catch and 56.43 yards per game. He has a long reception of 78 yards.

It’s been an outstanding season for Bowers, the winner of the John Mackey Award as the top tight end in the country.

He has been honored by:

* American Football Coaches Association FBS Coaches’ All-America First Team.

* Football Writers Association of America All-America First Team.

* ESPN’s 2022 All-America team.

* First-team offense USA TODAY Sports’ All-America team.

* 2022 CBS Sports / 247Sports All-America team.

* Second-team offense The Associated Press All-America team.

* Second-team offense Sporting News’ 2022 College Football All-America Team.

* Second-team offense 2022 Walter Camp All-America.

* Third-team offense 2022 PFF College All-America Team.

* All-Southeastern Conference First Team.

* Unanimous, first-team offense, The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference.

* First-team offense 2022 PFF College All-SEC Team.

Bowers was also selected to the 2022 Academic All-America Football Teams, College Sports Communicators announced at academicallamerica.com. Bowers, a finance major who has a 3.59 grade-point average, was selected first team in NCAA Division I.

In a report at cbssports.com on Dec. 27 ranking the top 20 impact players from the four-team College Football Playoff field, Bowers is listed No. 6 among “the 20 most impactful players in the 2022 CFP field.

“Bowers has a case as the single-best player in college football after a sophomore season that will go down in the history books. Bowers caught 52 passes for 726 yards and six touchdowns, but that doesn't tell the full story of how much offensive coordinator Todd Monken relies on Bowers as a pass catcher and blocker to create his game plans.”

Bowers was named first team offense on Phil Steele's 2022 Postseason All-American and All-SEC Teams, it was announced at philsteele.com.

Tri-County All-Star Game Jan. 14 at Justin-Siena

It will be Team White vs. Team Blue in the ninth Annual Tri-County All-Star Game, a showcase for seniors, at noon Saturday, Jan. 14 at Justin-Siena’s Dodd Stadium, it was announced at tricountyallstargame.com.

Team White's roster includes Justin-Siena's Trevor L’Esperance (defensive back), Brandon Guiducci (linebacker), Jojo Maddalone (defensive back), Emrys Davies (linebacker) and Giancarlo Capponi (offensive line), American Canyon's Sean Yumang (wide receiver) and Ryan Landaverde (linebacker), and Vintage's Owen Trethewey (offensive line) and Matt Ackman (tight end).

The Team Blue roster includes St. Helena's Charlie Knight (defensive back) and Jadon Meyer (linebacker).

“The Tri-County All-Star Football Game is the premier high school all-star football game in Northern California! But this game is so much bigger than a cool game," the website says. "This game is to bring awareness to the 450,000 kids in foster care. The latest study tells us that there are about 1,200 kids in the system from the Tri Counties of Napa, Marin and Sonoma.

“Every year our mission is to bring awareness to these kids. We take part of our proceeds and buy backpacks. While it may not seem much to the average person this is huge to a foster kid. Come watch and enjoy your relative or friend one more time in High School but please keep in mind that some foster kids can't even play organized sports because they can't make it to practice consistently.”

Email tricountyallstargame@gmail.com for more information.