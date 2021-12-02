Napa County Football Insider: Georgia QB calls Bowers 'a heck of an athlete'

Brock Bowers, a freshman from Napa, started at tight end for the University of Georgia and caught two touchdown passes as the Bulldogs wrapped up an undefeated regular season with a 45-0 win over Georgia Tech on Nov. 27 at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta.

Bowers, a 2021 Napa High School graduate, led Georgia with three receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns. He had TD receptions of 77 yards in the second quarter and 9 yards in the third quarter.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: 99 cents for your first 3 months!

“I think, first of all, he’s a heck of an athlete and just what his body can do is special,” Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett said in a report at georgiadogs.com.

“But the game just moves so slow for him. As a freshman, it’s impressive to see and it’s easy to trust somebody like that, where you know where he’s going to be and how he’s going to run his routes.”

Bowers leads Georgia (12-0 overall, 8-0 SEC), No. 1 in The Associated Press poll, with 37 catches for 652 yards and 10 touchdowns. The Bulldogs meet Alabama (11-1, 7-1 SEC) on Saturday in the SEC Championship Game. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. PST at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. CBS will carry the game.

His 10 TD catches is one shy of the school record set by Terrence Edwards in 2002, Georgia reported at georgiadogs.com.

“Bowers has already set a school record for most TD catches for a TE in a season with 10 and also owns Georgia’s No. 1 mark in yards for a TE in a season with 652,” Georgia reported at georgiadogs.com.

“Things people don’t talk about on Brock is the perimeter blocking he’s been able to do,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said in a report at georgiadogs.com.

Bowers was ranked as a composite four-star prospect by 247sports.com at Napa High. He was also ranked as a four-star prospect by PrepStar Magazine, rivals.com and ESPN.com.

He was selected as the All-Napa County Player of the Year by the Napa Valley Register and was named as the Vine Valley Athletic League Most Valuable Player in 2019.

He was selected to the MaxPreps Preseason All-America First Team offense and MaxPreps Preseason California All-State First Team offense in 2020. He was also named to the All-American Bowl.

Bowers enrolled at Georgia this past January.

Six tackles for Fitzgerald

Michael Fitzgerald had six total tackles (four solo, two assisted) for Monterey Peninsula in a 34-16 loss to host Feather River-Quincy in the 2021 NCFC American Championship Game on Nov. 27.

Fitzgerald, a sophomore linebacker from Napa, was named to the All-American-Golden Coast Conference first team.

Fitzgerald is a Justin-Siena graduate.

Eight NCS teams in bowl games

Eight CIF North Coast Section teams are in the 2021 CIF Regional Football Championship Bowl Games, as announced in a report by the CIF state office at cifstate.org.

The matchups were announced following the placement of the 56 Section championship teams, the state office reported on Nov. 28.

Those teams from the NCS advancing are De La Salle-Concord, Pittsburg, Windsor, Campolindo-Moraga, Marin Catholic-Kentfield, San Marin-Novato, St. Vincent-Petaluma and Salesian-Richmond.

The CIF Regional Football Championship Bowl Games are Friday and Saturday, Dec. 3 and 4.

Serra-San Mateo and Mater Dei-Santa Ana have been selected for the Open Division CIF State Championship Bowl Game. The two teams, representing the north and south, will play for the title on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. at Saddleback College-Mission Viejo.

The winners from the Northern California and Southern California Regional games will advance to the CIF State Football Championships, representing their respective divisions for the title of CIF State champion, according to the report at cifstate.org.

The schedule for the 2021 CIF Regional Football Championship Bowl Games:

DIVISION 1–AA

North: Folsom at De La Salle, Friday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

South: Cathedral Catholic vs. Orange Lutheran, at Orange Coast College, Friday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

DIVISION 1–A

North: Pittsburg vs. Liberty-Bakersfield at Bakersfield College, Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.

South: Long Beach Poly at Serra, Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.

DIVISION 2–AA

North: Bullard at Central Catholic, Friday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

South: Helix at Mater Dei Catholic, Friday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

DIVISION 2–A

North: Manteca at Wilcox, Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.

South: Scripps Ranch at Valencia, Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.

DIVISION 3–AA

North: Vanden at Windsor, Friday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

South: Newport Harbor at Aquinas, Friday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

DIVISION 3–A

North: Campolindo at McClymonds, Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.

South: Birmingham at Patrick Henry, Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.

DIVISION 4–AA

North: Escalon vs. Marin Catholic at San Rafael H.S., Friday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

South: Central Valley Christian at Serrano, Friday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

DIVISION 4–A

North: Chico vs. Sacred Heart Cathedral at Kezar Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.

South: Northveiw at Colony, Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.

DIVISION 5–AA

North: San Marin vs. Sutter at River Valley H.S., Friday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

South: Independence, Bakersfield at Venice, Friday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

DIVISION 5–A

North: UPrep at Sacred Heart Prep, Saturday, Dec. 4 at 1 p.m.

South: Righetti vs. Northwood at Irvine H.S., Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.

DIVISION 6–AA

North: St. Vincent at Argonaut, Friday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

South: Quartz Hill at Palo Verde, Friday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

DIVISION 6–A

North: Aragon at Salesian, Saturday, Dec. 4 at 1 p.m.

South: El Camino Real vs. Arlington at Ramona H.S., Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.

DIVISION 7–AA

North: Le Grand at Fall River, Saturday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m.

South: Loara at Morro Bay, Friday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

DIVISION 7–A

Championship: Taft at Balboa, Saturday, Dec. 11 at 1 p.m.

Tickets for the Regional Football Championship Bowl Games are available online only through CIF’s ticketing partner GoFan, the state office said. Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for high school students, seniors (65+), and children (5+).

JC regional semifinals

City College of San Francisco and College of San Mateo each won in the semifinals of the California Community College Athletic Association regionals.

City College of San Francisco won, 35-17 over American River-Sacramento.

College of San Mateo won, 31-14 over Fresno City.

San Francisco and San Mateo will meet in the Northern California championship game at CCSF on Dec. 4 at 12 p.m.

The winner will advance to the CCCAA State Championship on Dec. 11. It will be held at the site of the Southern California champion, the CCCAA said.