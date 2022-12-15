Napa County Football Insider: Georgia's Bowers makes six All-America teams

Napa’s Brock Bowers, a sophomore tight end for undefeated University of Georgia, was selected to The Associated Press All-America team, announced in a report at apnews.com on Dec. 12.

Bowers, who leads Southeastern Conference champion Georgia (13-0, 8-0 SEC) in receiving with 52 catches for 726 yards, is on the second team offense.

The Napa High School graduate has six touchdown receptions and is averaging 13.96 yards per catch and 55.85 yards receiving per game.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Bowers has played in all 13 games, with 12 starts, for Georgia and has a long reception of 78 yards.

Georgia meets Ohio State (11-1, 8-1 Big 10) in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl, a College Football Playoff semifinal game, on Dec. 31 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. ESPN will carry the game.

Bowers named to ESPN’s 2022 All-America team

University of Georgia sophomore tight end Brock Bowers was named to ESPN’s 2022 All-America team, as reported by ESPN at espn.com on Dec. 13.

“Tight end was one of the hardest positions to pick this season because there were so many good ones. But Bowers gets the nod as the country’s most complete player at the position. He’s a big-play threat in the passing game, runs great routes, blocks like an offensive lineman and can make defenders miss after the catch and when the Dawgs hand the ball off to him.”

Bowers named to USA TODAY Sports’ All-America team

University of Georgia tight end Brock Bowers was named to the 2022 USA TODAY Sports’ All-America team, it was announced at usatoday.com on Dec. 13.

Bowers is first team offense.

Bowers named to AFCA FBS Coaches’ All-America team

Georgia sophomore tight end Brock Bowers, who is from Napa, was named to the American Football Coaches Association FBS Coaches’ All-America First Team, University of Georgia Athletics announced in a report at georgiadogs.com on Dec. 14.

In addition to his receiving numbers, Bowers also has 93 yards rushing on six carries and three touchdowns.

PFF College All-America honor for Bowers

Brock Bowers, a sophomore tight end for the University of Georgia, was named to the 2022 PFF College All-America Team, it was announced in a report at pff.com on Nov. 29.

Bowers, who is from Napa, was selected third-team offense.

CBS Sports/247Sports All-America honor for Bowers

University of Georgia sophomore tight end Brock Bowers, who is from Napa, was selected to the 2022 CBS Sports/247Sports All-America team, announced at cbssports.com on Dec. 7.

All-America honor for Bowers

Brock Bowers of the University of Georgia was named to the Sporting News’ 2022 College Football All-America Team, it was announced at sportingnews.com on Dec. 13.

Bowers is second-team offense at tight end.

Parlett at Case Western Reserve University

Caden Parlett played in three games as a freshman running back for Case Western Reserve University (Cleveland, Ohio), and ran for 47 yards on 13 carries with one touchdown.

Parlett, a Justin-Siena High graduate, had a long run of eight yards.

Case Western Reserve is an NCAA Division III school.

Parlett was named as Justin-Siena’s team MVP and first-team All-Vine Valley Athletic League after rushing for 1,434 yards as a senior. He also scored 15 touchdowns and had 216 yards receiving.

He was the recipient of the National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame Scholarship.

Del Rosario at College of San Mateo

Sophomore wide receiver Justin Del Rosario of American Canyon played in six games and caught four passes for College of San Mateo, which won the California Community College Athletic Association state championship with a 55-0 win over Riverside City College on Dec. 10 in San Mateo.

Del Rosario, an American Canyon High graduate, had 87 yards receiving, averaging 14.5 yards per catch.

19 total tackles for SRJC’s Robledo

Ivan Robledo, a St. Helena High graduate, had 19 total tackles (16 solo stops, three assisted stops) in eight games as a freshman linebacker for Santa Rosa Junior College.

Robledo had two sacks for 11 yards and 3.5 tackles for a loss of 15 yards.

Robledo also had a fumble recovery.

Napa Valley players among nominees for All-State

Five Napa Valley players are listed as nominees from CIF North Coast Section schools for the Cal-Hi Sports All-State Football Team, it was announced in a report at calhisports.com on Dec. 9.

Vintage’s Matt Ackman (defensive line) and Elias Alvarez (linebacker), American Canyon’s Kaleb Anderson (quarterback) and Rapono Liu (running back/linebacker), and Justin-Siena’s Brandon Guiducci (linebacker) are among the nominees.

CIF State Football Championship Bowl Games

North Coast Section teams went 1-3 last week in 2022 CIF State Football Championship Bowl Games.

San Marin-Novato won the Division 4-A title, defeating Granada Hills, 32-8.

De La Salle-Concord, Pittsburg and San Ramon Valley-Danville each lost.

Lincoln-San Diego defeated De La Salle in the Division 1-AA game, 33-28.

Liberty-Bakersfield defeated Pittsburg in the Division 1-A game, 48-20.

Granite Hills defeated San Ramon Valley in overtime, 31-24, in the Division 2-A game.

There were 10 other games.

In the open division, it was St. John Bosco-Bellflower over Serra-San Mateo, 45-0.

In Division 2-AA, it was Mater Dei Catholic-Chula Vista over McClymonds-Oakland, 26-18.

In Division 3-AA, it was Grant-Sacramento over San Jacinto, 36-34.

In Division 3-A, it was Laguna Hills over Bellarmine-San Jose, 28-27.

In Division 4-AA, it was Escalon over Northwood, 28-7.

In Division 5-AA, it was Hughson over Muir, 9-6.

In Division 5-A, it was Orland over Shafter, 20-7.

In Division 6-AA, it was Classical Academy over Santa Teresa, 7-0.

In Division 6-A, it was Atascadero over San Gabriel, 41-0.

In Division 7-A, it was Lincoln-San Francisco over Crenshaw, 54-6.

Meanwhile, Pinole Valley defeated Mendota, 34-21, in the Division 7-AA title game on Dec. 3.

American Canyon in North Coast Section Rankings

American Canyon High (8-4) is No. 22 in the North Coast Section Football Rankings, announced by MaxPreps at maxpreps.com on Dec. 11.

The rankings are led by No. 1 De La Salle-Concord (10-4).

Also, in the top-10 are No. 2 Pittsburg (12-3), No. 3 San Ramon Valley-Danville (12-3), No. 4 Clayton Valley Charter-Concord (8-5), No. 5 Marin Catholic-Kentfield (13-1), No. 6 Campolindo-Moraga (12-1), No. 7 El Cerrito (13-1), No. 8 Liberty-Brentwood (8-4), No. 9 Rancho Cotate-Rohnert Park (9-3), No. 10 San Marin-Novato (13-2).

Also, in the rankings are No. 11 Acalanes-Lafayette (10-2), No. 12 Del Norte-Crescent City (9-2), No. 13 Windsor (9-3), No. 14 Heritage-Brentwood (6-4), No. 15 California-San Ramon (5-6), No. 16 Amador Valley-Pleasanton (5-6), No. 17 Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa (8-5), No. 18 Antioch (4-7), No. 19 James Logan-Union City (7-4), No. 20 Foothill-Pleasanton (7-5).

Also, in the rankings are No. 21 St. Vincent de Paul-Petaluma (12-1), No. 23 Freedom-Oakley (3-6), No. 24 Monte Vista-Danville (2-8), No. 25 Miramonte-Orinda (8-5).

San Francisco Chronicle final top 25

Fourteen CIF North Coast Section teams are in The San Francisco Chronicle’s final top 25, announced at sfchronicle.com on Dec. 12.

De La Salle-Concord (10-4) is No. 2, Pittsburg (12-3) is No. 3, Clayton Valley-Concord (8-5) is No. 5, San Ramon Valley-Danville (12-3) is No. 6, Marin Catholic-Kentfield (13-1) is No. 7, and Campolindo-Moraga (12-1) is No. 8.

Also, in the rankings are No. 11 El Cerrito (13-1), No. 12 San Marin-Novato (13-2), No. 17 Windsor (9-3), No. 18 Rancho Cotate-Rohnert Park (9-3), No. 19 Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa (8-5), No. 20 Liberty-Brentwood (8-4), No. 22 Acalanes-Lafayette (10-2), No. 24 St. Vincent de Paul-Petaluma (12-1).

NorCalPreps final Top 20

Five CIF North Coast Section teams, led by No. 2-ranked De La Salle-Concord (10-4), are in the NorCalPreps final Top 20, announced norcalpreps.rivals.com on Dec. 12.

Pittsburg (12-2) is No. 4.

Also, in the Top 20 are No. 18 Clayton Valley Charter-Concord (8-5), No. 19 San Ramon Valley-Danville (12-3), No. 20 Marin Catholic-Kentfield (13-1).

Final JCGridiron Dirty 30 Rankings

The College of San Mateo (12-1) is No. 1 in the final JCGridiron Dirty 30 Rankings, announced in a report at jcgridiron.rivals.com on Dec. 15.

Other Northern California schools in the rankings are No. 23 American River-Sacramento (8-4), No. 24 Laney-Oakland (8-3), No. 30 City College of San Francisco (7-4).

Among those listed on the bubble are Diablo Valley-Pleasant Hill (7-4), Butte-Oroville (7-4), Feather River-Quincy (11-0), Sierra-Rocklin (6-5), Modesto (5-6).