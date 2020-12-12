Napa County Football Insider: Gridder-turned-vintner Woodson near induction

Charles Woodson, a cornerback/safety who played 18 years in the NFL and was the 1997 Heisman Trophy winner, is among 25 modern-era player semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021, it was announced at profootballhof.com on Nov. 24.

Woodson is the owner of Twenty Four by Charles Woodson, a Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon available direct to consumer, exclusively for its wine club members.

He is still the only Heisman winner who played mainly on defense and is the most recent winner who was not either a running back or quarterback.

He played for the Oakland Raiders (1998-2005, 2013-15) and Green Bay Packers (2006-2012) and is among four first-year eligible players, joining Peyton Manning, Jared Allen and Calvin Johnson.

The list of semifinalists was reduced from an original group of 130 nominees, announced in September, the Hall of Fame said.

The next step in the selection process, the Hall of Fame said, comes when the semifinalists are trimmed to 15 modern-era finalists. The list will then increase to 18 finalists “with the inclusion of the recommended nominees of the Hall of Fame’s coach, contributor and senior committees: Tom Flores, Bill Nunn and Drew Pearson, respectively,” it was reported by profootballhof.com.