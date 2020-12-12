Napa County Football Insider: Gridder-turned-vintner Woodson near induction

Charles Woodson, a cornerback/safety who played 18 years in the NFL and was the 1997 Heisman Trophy winner, is among 25 modern-era player semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021, it was announced at profootballhof.com on Nov. 24.
Woodson is the owner of Twenty Four by Charles Woodson, a Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon available direct to consumer, exclusively for its wine club members.
He is still the only Heisman winner who played mainly on defense and is the most recent winner who was not either a running back or quarterback.
He played for the Oakland Raiders (1998-2005, 2013-15) and Green Bay Packers (2006-2012) and is among four first-year eligible players, joining Peyton Manning, Jared Allen and Calvin Johnson.
The list of semifinalists was reduced from an original group of 130 nominees, announced in September, the Hall of Fame said.
The next step in the selection process, the Hall of Fame said, comes when the semifinalists are trimmed to 15 modern-era finalists. The list will then increase to 18 finalists “with the inclusion of the recommended nominees of the Hall of Fame’s coach, contributor and senior committees: Tom Flores, Bill Nunn and Drew Pearson, respectively,” it was reported by profootballhof.com.
The newest class of inductees will be determined at an annual selection meeting and announced during the week leading up to Super Bowl LV, to be played in Tampa, Florida, the Hall of Fame said.
The Class of 2021 will be enshrined Aug. 8, 2021 at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.
Woodson was selected by the Raiders with the fourth overall pick in the 1998 NFL Draft. He was named as the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year that season.
He was honored as a nine-time Pro Bowl defensive back. He was the 2009 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, when he had nine interceptions, a career high and tying for the league lead.
Woodson finished his career by ranking fifth on the NFL’s all-time interceptions list with 65 picks.
He played in 254 regular-season games and led the NFL in interceptions during the 2009 and 2011 seasons. He finished his career with 1,003 tackles, 20 sacks, 28 forced fumbles, and 13 defensive touchdowns.
His honors also include:
* Three-time first-team All-Pro.
* Eight-time Pro Bowler.
* NFL All-Decade Team (2000s).
* Selected for the NFL’s Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award in 2015.
* Selected for the Packers Hall of Fame in 2020.
Woodson started for the University of Michigan from 1995-97. He was twice named as an All-American and was a three-time All-Big Ten selection.
He was named to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2018 by the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame.
A look back at Vintage High in 1980
In its “Football Blasts From The Past,” CalHiSports.com in a Dec. 10 report recognized Vintage High for winning the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section title 40 years ago, 25-6 over Highlands-North Highlands at Hughes Stadium in Sacramento.
Pat Hodge ran for 174 yards on 25 carries to lead the Crushers’ offense in the final game of their 1980 season. It was one of the greatest seasons by a Napa Valley team, with Vintage going 13-0.
A look back at Napa High in 1981
Napa High School, at 10-1-2 overall, was listed No. 6 in the final Northern California Top 10 rankings for the 1981 season, calhisports.com reported on Dec. 6 in its final season replay of that year.
The replays are “for three of the most exciting, unpredictable football seasons we’ve covered in our 40-plus years — 1981, 1994 and 2008,” CalHiSports.com said.
“One of our features for the upcoming weeks when we’d normally be knee-deep in football coverage will be to replay three of the most exciting California high school football seasons from the preseason, every week during the regular season, then the playoffs and finally through the final state rankings.”
Napa was joined in the NorCal Top-10 by No. 1 Bellarmine-San Jose (12-0), No. 2 Monte Vista-Danville (11-1), No. 3 West-Bakersfield (11-1-1), No. 4 Ygnacio Valley-Concord (11-1), No. 5 Christian Brothers- Sacramento (11-2), No. 7 Bullard-Fresno (10-2), No. 8 St. Francis-Mountain View (10-2), No. 9 Mt. Whitney-Visalia (10-1), and No. 10 El Cerrito (9-1-1).
A late touchdown run by Christian Brothers lifted the Falcons past Napa, 14-10, in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Class AAA championship game on Dec. 4, 1981 at Hughes Stadium in Sacramento.
It was Napa’s only loss of the season. Napa won Monticello Empire League and Sac-Joaquin Southern Division titles.
Stewart transfers to Benicia
Croix Stewart, a junior at Benicia and a transfer from American Canyon High, was honored with the Testing MVP award at the recent National Preps Collegiate Showcase on Nov. 21 at Vacaville Christian High, Prep2Prep reported on Nov. 30.
“My main motivation was to just get more film out there and show more of what I can do,” Stewart, a defensive back, said in a story at prep2prep.com. “When it comes down to it, though, I need more film on the field with pads on and colleges have been telling me that.”
Stewart ran on the track and field team at American Canyon and won Vine Valley Athletic League titles in the 200 and 400 during his freshman year. He qualified for the CIF North Coast Section Meet of Champions and advanced to the 100-meter finals.
“I’ve just been lifting and running a lot,” Stewart said at prep2prep.com. “I’ve been playing 7-on-7, too, so that keeps me active and gives me a chance to get on the field.”
Tremblay gets playing time for USC
Caleb Tremblay, a redshirt senior defensive lineman who is from Napa, was credited with an assisted tackle for USC in the Trojans’ 38-13 win over Washington State on Dec. 6 at the LA Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles.
Tremblay is a Vintage High graduate who played for the Crushers and American River College of Sacramento.
He was named first team All-Monticello Empire League as a linebacker and second-team as a tight end in 2012 as a junior for Vintage.
He was selected first-team All-MEL as a defensive lineman and second-team as a tight end as a senior in 2013.
Tremblay had 74 tackles in two seasons as a defensive tackle at American River.
He was named All-National NorCal Conference, first-team JC Athletic Bureau All-California Region I, and PrepStar All-Western Region as a sophomore in 2017.
Hofmann on West Florida staff
Kyle Hofmann, a former Vintage High head coach, is on the staff at the University of West Florida (Pensacola, Fla.), serving as Director of Player Personnel, specialists coach and assistant defensive line coach.
West Florida (13-2 overall) won the NCAA Division II title last year, beating Minnesota State, 48-40, in the national championship game at McKinney ISD Stadium, in McKinney, Texas.
Hofmann was Vintage’s head coach during the 2013, 2014 and 2015 seasons.
He was at Phoenix College in 2018, working as defensive coordinator, special teams coordinator, recruiting coordinator, and defensive backs coach.
He was an assistant coach at Mountain Ridge High School (Glendale, Ariz., 2000-2006) and Centennial High School (Peoria, Ariz., 2007-12).
West Florida ended the 2019 season at No. 1 in the final 2019 AFCA (American Football Coaches Association) Division II Coaches’ Top 25 Poll.
