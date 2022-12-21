Napa County Football Insider: Hofmann on Northern Arizona coaching staff

Kyle Hofmann, who was Vintage High’s head coach from 2013-2015, joined the Northern Arizona University coaching staff as the Lumberjacks’ Director of Recruiting and Player Personnel.

Hofmann started with Northern Arizona, a member of the Big Sky Conference, on Sept. 1.

Northern Arizona is located in Flagstaff.

Hofmann had been at Tennessee State University as the Tigers’ Director of Recruiting, in the program’s support staff. Tennessee State plays in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Before that, Hofmann was at the University of West Florida, serving as Director of Player Personnel, coaching specialists and also working as the assistant defensive line coach for two years. West Florida (13-2 overall) won the NCAA Division II title, defeating Minnesota State, 48-40, in the national championship game at McKinney ISD Stadium, in McKinney, Texas, in 2019.

West Florida finished No. 1 in the final 2019 AFCA (American Football Coaches Association) Division II Coaches’ Top 25 Poll.

Hofmann was at Phoenix College, working as defensive coordinator, special teams coordinator, recruiting coordinator, and defensive backs coach, in 2018.

He has coached at the high school level for 16 years.

Bowers an Academic All-American

Brock Bowers of Napa excels more than as a tight end for undefeated University of Georgia, the Southeastern Conference champion.

The 2021 Napa High School graduate also excels in the classroom for the Bulldogs, who continue their season in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, a College Football Playoff semifinal, on Dec. 31.

On Tuesday, it was announced by College Sports Communicators at academicallamerica.com that Bowers was selected to the 2022 Academic All-America Football Teams.

The sophomore was selected first team in NCAA Division I.

He is a finance major and has a 3.59 grade-point average.

Bowers leads Georgia in receiving with 52 receptions for 726 yards and six touchdowns.

He also has 93 yards rushing on six carries and three touchdowns.

University of Georgia Athletics, in a report at georgiadogs.com, said:

“Bowers has been a pivotal blocker for a Bulldog offense that averages 207 yards on the ground and has allowed only seven sacks this year.”

Georgia (13-0, 8-0 SEC) and Ohio State (11-1, 8-1 Big 10) meet in the College Football Playoff Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Dec. 31 in Atlanta. ESPN will carry the game.

Bowers’ honors this year include:

* Winner of the John Mackey Award as the top tight end in the country.

* American Football Coaches Association FBS Coaches’ All-America First Team.

* Football Writers Association of America All-America First Team.

* Second-team offense The Associated Press All-America team.

* ESPN’s 2022 All-America team.

* First-team offense USA TODAY Sports’ All-America team.

* Third-team offense 2022 PFF College All-America Team.

* 2022 CBS Sports / 247Sports All-America team.

* Second-team offense Sporting News’ 2022 College Football All-America Team.

* All-Southeastern Conference First Team.

* Unanimous, first-team offense, The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference.

* First-team offense 2022 PFF College All-SEC Team.

* Second-team offense 2022 Walter Camp All-America.

North Coast Section teams in final state rankings

Six CIF North Coast Section teams are in the final state Top 75 rankings, it was announced in a report at calhisports.com on Dec. 17.

De La Salle-Concord (9-4) leads the NCS teams at No. 9.

Also, in the rankings are No. 25 Pittsburg (11-3), No. 56 Clayton Valley-Concord (8-5), No. 57 San Ramon Valley-Danville (12-3), No. 65 Marin Catholic-Kentfield (13-1), No. 69 Campolindo-Moraga (12-1).

NCS teams in final medium/small school rankings

Three CIF North Coast Section schools are in the final medium/small school rankings, it was announced by calhisports.com on Dec. 17.

Marin Catholic-Kentfield (13-1) is No. 9 in the final medium schools Top 20.

Also, in the rankings are No. 11 Campolindo-Moraga (12-1), No. 20 El Cerrito (12-1).

Acalanes-Lafayette (10-2), Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa (8-5), San Marin-Novato (13-2) and Windsor (10-3) were named honorable mention for medium schools.

St. Mary’s-Berkeley (11-1) is No. 12 in the final small schools Top 15.

Clear Lake-Lakeport (12-2), Del Norte-Crescent City (9-2) and St. Vincent de Paul-Petaluma (12-1) were named honorable mention small schools.

NCS teams in final divisional state rankings

Nine CIF North Coast Section teams are in the final divisional state rankings, as announced by www.calhisports.com on Dec. 19.

De La Salle-Concord (9-4) is No. 9 in Division I.

In Division III, it’s No. 2 Marin Catholic-Kentfield (13-1), No. 4 Campolindo-Moraga (12-1), No. 9 El Cerrito (12-1), No. 14 Windsor (10-3), No. 15 Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa (8-5).

St. Mary’s-Berkeley (11-1) is No. 12 in Division IV.

In Division V, it’s No. 4 Clear Lake-Lakeport (12-2) and No. 5 St. Vincent de Paul-Petaluma (12-1).