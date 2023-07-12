NFL Rookie Watch announced on Twitter, @NFLRookieWatxh on June 26, that University of Georgia All-American tight end Brock Bowers, who is going into his junior season, “might go down as the BEST college TE of all-time.”

Bowers caught seven passes for 152 yards and had a 22-yard touchdown catch for Georgia in a 65-7 win over TCU in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Jan. 9.

Georgia (15-0) won its second straight national title.

Bowers caught 63 passes for 942 yards with seven TD receptions in 15 games last year. He averaged 14.95 yards per catch and 62.80 yards receiving per game, with a long reception of 78 yards.

Bowers also had 109 yards rushing on nine carries and scored three touchdowns.

He was named as the winner of the John Mackey Award as the top tight end in the country.

NFL Rookie Watch, @NFLRookieWatxh on Twitter, said:

“Many NFL scouts reportedly believe Bowers may end up being the ‘best’ TE prospect of all-time.”

Bowers was named as an All-American by 10 different outlets during the 2022 season, including:

* American Football Coaches Association FBS Coaches’ All-America First Team

* Football Writers Association of America All-America First Team

* ESPN’s 2022 All-America team

* First-team offense USA TODAY Sports’ All-America team

* 2022 CBS Sports/247Sports All-America team

* First team offense on Phil Steele's 2022 Postseason All-American Teams, it was announced at philsteele.com

* Second-team offense, The Associated Press All-America team

* Second-team offense, Sporting News’ 2022 College Football All-America Team

* Second-team offense, 2022 Walter Camp All-America

* Third-team offense, 2022 PFF College All-America Team

Other honors include:

* All-Southeastern Conference First Team

* Unanimous, first-team offense, The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference

* First-team offense, 2022 PFF College All-SEC Team

* First team offense on Phil Steele’s 2022 Postseason SEC All-Conference Teams, it was announced at philsteele.com

Bowers was also named to the 2022 Academic All-America Football Teams, College Sports Communicators announced at academicallamerica.com.

NFL Rookie Watch, @NFLRookieWatxh, said on July 3: “The Bulldogs TE is GENERATIONAL.”

Bowers recognized in report

A July 3 report at si.com said “After two dominant seasons to open his collegiate career, Georgia tight end Brock Bowers is already garnering top-10 NFL draft buzz.”

Bowers, who is from Napa, has 119 receptions for 1,824 yards and 20 touchdowns, along with 165 yards rushing and four TDs, over the last two years at Georgia. He has played in 30 games.

“From the very first time he took the field for the Georgia Bulldogs in Charlotte, North Carolina to open the 2021 season against Clemson, it was evident that Brock Bowers was different. That night against Clemson, the true freshman from Napa, California led the Bulldogs in both receptions and receiving yards and never looked back. Two All-American seasons and one Mackey Award later, Bowers is now set to enter what will almost certainly be his final collegiate season and the NFL draft buzz is already starting to build around the Georgia star,” the report, at www.si.com, said.

“After two spectacular seasons as an underclassman, Bowers enters the 2023 season with a realistic chance to stake his claim as the best tight end in college football history, and in the process cement his status as a sure fire top-10 NFL draft pick.”

14 California teams in expanded MaxPreps top 100

No. 1 Mater Dei-Santa Ana leads the MaxPreps expanded top 100 high school football preseason rankings to start the 2023 season, it was announced in a report by MaxPreps, on June 29, at www.maxpreps.com.

Fourteen California teams are in the rankings.

Mater Dei begins the season ranked No. 1 for the fourth time since 2017, MaxPreps said.

Other teams from the state in the rankings:

* No. 3 St. John Bosco-Bellflower

* No. 15 Centennial-Corona

* No. 29 Serra-San Mateo

* No. 31 Mission Viejo

* No. 34 Sierra Canyon-Chatsworth

* No. 39 Los Alamitos

* No. 47 Orange Lutheran-Orange

* No. 50 Long Beach Poly-Long Beach

* No. 54 Carlsbad

* No. 64 De La Salle-Concord

* No. 67 Folsom

* No. 91 JSerra Catholic-San Juan Capistrano

* No. 95 Santa Margarita-Rancho Santa Margarita

Preseason High School Football America 300 rankings

Thirty-one teams from California are in the Preseason High School Football America 300 national rankings, powered by NFL Play Football, announced in a report on June 27 at highschoolfootballamerica.com.

The High School Football America 300 national rankings are led by No. 1 Mater Dei-Santa Ana.

Other teams from the state in the rankings:

* No. 2 St. John Bosco

* No. 22 Corona Centennial

* No. 27 Mission Viejo

* No. 42 Lincoln-San Diego

* No. 57 Orange Lutheran

* No. 69 Sierra Canyon

* No. 71 Serra-San Mateo

* No. 85 Long Beach Poly

* No. 91 Folsom

* No. 96 De La Salle-Concord

* No. 98 JSerra

* No. 107 Chaminade

* No. 111 Santa Margarita

* No. 113 Edison-Huntington Beach

* No. 120 Los Alamitos

* No. 145 Inglewood

* No. 147 Carlsbad

* No. 155 Serra-Gardena

* No. 161 Bishop Amat

* No. 183 Rancho Cucamonga

* No. 195 Liberty-Bakersfield

* No. 197 Pittsburg

* No. 204 Madison-San Diego

* No. 243 St. Bonaventure

* No. 245 Oaks Christian

* No. 259 Mater Dei Catholic-Chula Vista

* No. 262 Cathedral Catholic-San Diego

* No. 269 Oak Hills

* No. 286 St. Mary’s-Stockton

* No. 297 Corona del Mar

NorCal teams in JCGridiron Preseason Dirty 30 Rankings

Seven Northern California teams are in the JCGridiron Preseason Dirty 30 Rankings, announced in a report on July 5, at jcgridiron.rivals.com. It’s the first set of rankings for the upcoming season, JCGridiron.com said.

Leading the list of NorCal teams is City College of San Francisco, at No. 2.

The others are:

* No. 12 College of San Mateo

* No. 15 Modesto Junior College

* No. 21 Butte College-Oroville

* No. 24 Sierra College-Rocklin

* No. 25 Fresno City College

* No. 27 American River College-Sacramento

“Others on the Bubble” include Laney College-Oakland, Reedley College, College of the Sequoias-Visalia, Merced College, Diablo Valley College-Pleasant Hill and Feather River College-Quincy.

