Napa County Football Insider: Justin-Siena quarterback Beers to suit up for Santa Rosa Junior College

Hudson Beers, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound quarterback who passed for 647 yards and eight touchdowns during the 2021 spring season for Justin-Siena High School, announced his commitment to Santa Rosa Junior College.
“I’m excited to officially announce my commitment to Santa Rosa Junior College! I’m excited to get to work! Go Bear Cubs!” Beers said on Twitter, @hudson_beers, on April 28.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first six months!
Beers completed 55 of 111 passes, averaging 161.8 yards passing per game, for Justin-Siena (3-3).
“The Bear Cubs have found a diamond in the rough with Hudson Beers,” West Coast Preps reported on May 7 at westcoastpreps.com. “He will be able to develop under the coaching staff at Santa Rosa and will work hard for success. Beers will graduate June 3, and then he’s off to Santa Rosa, where he will try and compete for a spot on the roster.”
West Coast Preps added: “Junior college football is a route many high schoolers take to achieve their dreams of one day playing at the four-year level. When his time ends at Santa Rosa, Beers hopes to have a good impact and a successful one.”
Many players over the years from Napa Valley schools have played in the Santa Rosa program.
“I really like the way the program carries itself and the success that players have had there, especially quarterbacks,” Beers said in the report at West Coast Preps.
“I hope to bring a lot of success and wins to the program at SRJC,” said Beers. “They have a rich tradition and I hope to carry that on in any way I can.
“I hope to develop myself as a person and player.”
Beers completed 172 of 286 passes for 2,942 yards with 30 touchdowns as a junior in 12 games during the 2019 season for Justin-Siena. He had a .601 completion percentage, averaging 245.2 yards per game.
Tremblay committed to Tennessee
Caleb Tremblay, a redshirt senior defensive lineman who is from Napa, announced on Twitter on April 29, @ctremblay49, that he has committed to the University of Tennessee.
Tremblay, a Vintage High graduate who is from Napa, announced on Twitter recently his plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal. He has been in the USC program the last three years.
Tremblay made three starts and appeared in 18 games during his career for USC. He made 21 tackles, and was credited with two sacks and 3.5 stops for losses.
He played in four games during the 2020 season.
Tremblay is a 2014 Vintage High graduate and played for the Crushers and American River College-Sacramento.
Tremblay’s commitment to Tennessee was reported by Volquest at tennessee.rivals.com, rockytoptalk.com, allfortennessee.com, rockytopinsider.com and knoxnews.com.
Vintage High recognized as one of unbeaten teams
At 6-0, Vintage High was recognized by Cal-Hi Sports as one of the unbeaten teams in the state during the 2021 spring season
“Some may object to counting any of the teams in this strange spring football season that didn’t lose a game as an unbeaten team. But we’ll leave the interpretation to others and we are going to count them. By our totals, we have 92 teams in California that have been added to the all-time state list of unbeaten teams,” Cal-Hi Sports said in a report on May 8 at calhisports.com.
It’s Vintage’s first unbeaten season since 1980, when the program was led by head coach Burl Autry.
“When the Crushers were unbeaten the only other time in school history, they went 13-0 and won the top divisional title in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section. Napa schools switched to the (CIF North Coast Section) several years ago,” Cal-Hi Sports said.
Vintage’s 1980 team, led by Russ Orrick and Pat Hodge, went 13-0, beating Grace Davis-Modesto (34-25), Tracy (41-40, triple overtime) and Highlands-North Highlands (25-6) in the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs.
Vintage’s sprint draw offense averaged 372.7 yards and 37.15 points per game.
It was the fourth straight Monticello Empire League title for Vintage, which was state ranked.
Steve Jarecki, Roger Wilkinson, Rob Jones, Joe Cruz, Dave Rothwell, Dick Huddleston, Jamie West, John Albrecht, Tom Cunningham, Reggie Swift, Chance Trimm and Mike Laidlaw were other key players on the team.
Honorable mention for Vintage
Vintage (6-0) received honorable mention in the final state Division III spring rankings, as announced by CalHiSports.com on May 6 at calhisports.com.
Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa (5-0) is No. 1 and Marin Catholic-Kentfield (5-0) is No. 2.
Vintage’s Smith in rankings
Dylan Smith, a junior at Vintage, is No. 3 in the Bay Area Running Back Rankings, West Coast Preps reported on May 7 at westcoastpreps.com.
Smith recognized by West Coast Preps
Dylan Smith, a junior running back for Vintage, is listed in the Bay Area Postseason Top 45, as announced by West Coast Preps at westcoastpreps.com.
Smith, who ran for 827 yards and 15 touchdowns, is No. 10 in the Bay Area Postseason Player Rankings, West Coast Preps reported on May 3.
“Although all games were blowouts – Vintage outscored opponents 321-27 in six games – Smith put up ridiculous numbers despite most games being over early,” westcoastpreps.com said.
Smith averaged 14.8 yards per rushing attempt.
Vintage High ranked by West Coast Preps
Vintage High (6-0) is No. 12 in the Final Bay Area Football Rankings, announced on April 26 by West Coast Preps at westcoastpreps.com.
“Vintage proved it could not be stopped all year long, finishing it all with a 35-7 victory versus Napa in the Big Game,” West Coast Preps reported.
“The Crushers outscored opponents 321-27. Dylan Smith tallied 827 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns while averaging 14.8 yards per carry.”
De La Salle-Concord (6-0) is No. 1 in the rankings.
De La Salle is followed by No. 2 Serra-San Mateo (5-0), No. 3 Pittsburg (5-0), No. 4 Valley Christian-San Jose (3-1), No. 5 Clayton Valley Charter-Concord (4-2), No. 6 Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa (5-0), No. 7 Menlo-Atherton (5-0), No. 8 Los Gatos (5-0), No. 9 Campolindo-Moraga (6-0), and No. 10 Marin Catholic-Kentfield (5-0).
Also in the rankings:
No. 11 San Ramon Valley-Danville (4-2), No. 13 McClymonds-Oakland (4-0), No. 14 Acalanes-Lafayette (5-1), No. 15 Bishop O’Dowd-Oakland (4-1), No. 16 St. Francis-Mountain View (3-2), No. 17 Sacred Heart Prep-Atherton (5-1), No. 18 St. Ignatius-San Francisco (3-1), No. 19 Foothill-Pleasanton (4-1), and No. 20 Wilcox-Santa Clara (4-1).
The rankings also include:
No. 21 Livermore (5-1), No. 22 Vacaville (5-0), No. 23 El Cerrito (5-0), No. 24 Liberty-Brentwood (4-1), No. 25 California-San Ramon (2-4).
Vintage High ranked by Prep2Prep
Vintage (6-0) is No. 12 in the Prep2Prep Football North Coast Section Top 25, announced by prep2prep.com on April 27.
“We know there are those in the Wine Country that are screaming foul with the Crushers not being higher, but the reality is this is either a good spot for Vintage or to some could be generous,” prep2prep.com reported. “Without playoffs, the Crushers’ strength of schedule doesn’t compare to teams above them and even some below them in the rankings. Bottom line is in this convoluted season, a No. 12 finish is nothing to sneeze at.
“Head coach Dylan Leach will have a new quarterback but his two leading rushers, juniors Dylan Smith and Mosaati Schaumkel, are back. Look for Vintage to dominate the Vine Valley League next season but hopefully they will schedule some tough nonleague opponents and we’ll have playoffs to better gauge them.”
The rankings are led by No. 1 De La Salle-Concord (6-0).
De La Salle is followed by No. 2 Pittsburg (5-0), No. 3 Clayton Valley Charter-Concord (4-2), No. 4 Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa (3-0), No. 4 Marin Catholic-Kentfield (1-0), No. 6 San Ramon Valley-Danville (4-2), No. 7 Campolindo-Moraga (6-0), No. 8 Acalanes-Lafayette (5-1), No. 9 California-San Ramon (2-4), No. 10 Bishop O’Dowd-Oakland (4-1).
Also in the rankings:
No. 11 Monte Vista-Danville (0-6), No. 13 Liberty-Brentwood (4-1), No. 14 Heritage-Brentwood (4-2), No. 15 Foothill-Pleasanton (3-1), No. 16 Livermore (5-1), No. 17 James Logan-Union City (4-1), No. 18 Benicia (3-2), No. 19 Las Lomas-Walnut Creek (1-4), No. 20 Piedmont (5-0), No. 21 Windsor (0-1), No. 22 Rancho Cotate-Rohnert Park (2-1), No. 23 El Cerrito (4-0), No. 24 Eureka, and No. 25 Fortuna, No. 25 Northgate-Walnut Creek (3-0), No. 25 San Leandro (2-3), No. 25 San Marin-Novato (0-1), and No. 25 St. Patrick/St. Vincent-Vallejo (1-1).
Vintage High coach honored
Vintage High head coach Dylan Leach is among 10 coaches who were named to the All-Coach squad by The San Francisco Chronicle, it was announced on May 8 at sfchronicle.com.
Leach led Vintage to a 6-0 record during the spring season.
New head coach at Grant High School
Carl Reed will take over as head coach at Grant-Sacramento, replacing Mike Alberghini, the Pacers’ coach since 1991. Reed has been an assistant coach in the program.
Alberghini led Grant to 17 league titles and seven CIF Sac-Joaquin Section championships. The Pacers won the 2008 CIF State Open Division bowl championship.
The coach told Channel 13 in Sacramento that he was forced out.
“I feel good for Carl and I like Carl very much, but I was still stunned by this,” Alberghini said in a story in The Sacramento Bee, on May 1, at sacbee.com. “I just didn’t think this would be the way I’d go out. I was angered by it at first. When you’ve been at a school for more than 50 years and you’ve done a pretty good job … I don’t know. It may turn out to be a good thing. Maybe it’s time to get off the old treadmill and slow down.”
Alberghini’s 282 wins is a CIF Sac-Joaquin Section record.
Napa and Vintage have faced Grant over the years.
Napa beat Grant in the 2004 playoffs, 38-34.
Vintage lost to Grant in the 2005 playoffs, 39-26.
“I’m not just following his legacy as a coach, it’s everything off the field,” Reed said in a story in The Sacramento Bee. “It’s graduating kids, getting kids into college, to the next level. It’s also how he guided this program through tragedy, of losing players or coaches to violence.
“It’s beyond football here and always has been. His legacy is what he did for kids, what he did for players like me, helping us, caring for all of us, handling adversity.”
Eric Cavaliere, a former Oak Ridge-El Dorado Hills coach, said: “Grant High is hands down the best football atmosphere in the Sacramento area. Passionate fans, dance team in the stands, talented teams, spirited student body and a great band. It was so much fun to be a part of that atmosphere. Grant just had a knack for making football fun under Coach Al.”