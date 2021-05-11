Napa County Football Insider: Justin-Siena quarterback Beers to suit up for Santa Rosa Junior College

“I feel good for Carl and I like Carl very much, but I was still stunned by this,” Alberghini said in a story in The Sacramento Bee, on May 1, at sacbee.com. “I just didn’t think this would be the way I’d go out. I was angered by it at first. When you’ve been at a school for more than 50 years and you’ve done a pretty good job … I don’t know. It may turn out to be a good thing. Maybe it’s time to get off the old treadmill and slow down.”