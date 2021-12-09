Napa County Football Insider: Napa High grad Bowers makes All-SEC, True Freshman teams for Georgia

Brock Bowers started at tight end and led the University of Georgia in receiving, catching 10 passes for 139 yards and one touchdown in the Bulldogs’ 41-24 loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 4.

Bowers, a true freshman from Napa, caught an 18-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.

He had a long reception of 31 yards and had 53 yards after the catch.

The 2021 Napa High School graduate was targeted 16 times in the game.

Bowers tied the Georgia school record for touchdown catches with his 11th this year, according to georgiadogs.com.

It was his fourth career game of 100-plus yards receiving, georgiadogs.com reported.

He also set an SEC Championship Game record for catches and yards by a tight end, according to georgiadogs.com.

Bowers has started 12 games for Georgia (12-1 overall) and has 47 receptions for 791 yards. He is averaging 16.8 yards per catch and 60.8 yards per game.

He also has 56 yards rushing on four carries and one touchdown.

Bowers’ play, early on in spring practice, impressed Georgia head coach Kirby Smart.

“We felt like at spring practice, probably after the first three or four days when he put pads on. You never really know what you have in a player until the pads come on. Somebody’s got to go hit somebody, and you know they’re not shying away from it,” Smart said at a press conference on Dec. 2 prior the SEC Championship Game, in Atlanta.

“Once he got into contact, he’s got really good toughness. He’s got great lower body strength. He’s got great pass-catching radius and good speed. These things combine to make for a good tight end.

“The fact that he’s been so composed has surprised me the most. There’s not been a moment too big for him. It doesn’t matter to him whether he’s playing in the backyard or playing our defense against the scout team or he’s playing Clemson in the opening game, for him he wants to do it the right way. It’s important to him to do it the right way.

“So the pressure doesn’t tend to get to people like that because they put so much pressure on themselves.”

Smart’s comments were provided in a transcript by ASAP Sports at asapsports.com.

Georgia and Michigan (12-1) will meet in the College Football Playoff, at the Capital One Orange Bowl semifinal game, on Friday, Dec. 31, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. ESPN will carry the game.

Bowers named first team All-SEC

University of Georgia tight end Brock Bowers was named to the All-SEC Coaches’ Football First Team Offense, the Southeastern Conference announced at secsports.com on Dec. 7.

Bowers named to PFF All-SEC team

University of Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, a freshman from Napa, was named first-team All-SEC by PFF, it was announced at pff.com on Nov. 29.

Bowers among semifinalists for award

Brock Bowers, a true freshman tight end for the University of Georgia, has been named as one of 14 semifinalists for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award, it was announced by Georgia Athletics at georgiadogs.com on Dec. 2. The award, presented by the Maxwell Football Club, goes to the outstanding freshman player in college football.

“Bowers has immediately become one of the most explosive offensive players in the country during his first season in Athens,” georgiadogs.com reported.

“The Shaun Alexander Award has been presented since 2018 and is named for the former Alabama and Seattle Seahawks running back. Three finalists for the award will be named on Dec. 21, with the winner being announced Jan. 10, 2022. The award will be formally presented to the winner at the Maxwell Football Club Awards Gala on March 18, 2022, in Atlantic City, N.J.,” georgiadogs.com reported.

Bowers named to All-True Freshman Team

University of Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, who is from Napa, was named to the 2021 PFF College Football All-True Freshman Team, it was announced in a report at pff.com on Dec. 6.

“Bowers is already in the conversation for best tight end in college football despite only being a true freshman. With his speed, explosiveness and ball skills, Bowers fits the modern-day tight end mold. He recorded a 4.5 40-yard time and 40-inch vertical in high school. Calling Bowers a star is an understatement at this point,” the report by PFF said at www.pff.com.

UCLA’s Gramlick honored

Offensive lineman Lucas Gramlick of American Canyon and those in the senior class for UCLA were honored before the Bruins’ game against UC Berkeley on Nov. 27 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

CIF State Championship Bowl Games

Fifteen CIF State Football Championship Bowl Games will be played Friday and Saturday. Here is the lineup:

Open Division

Serra-San Mateo vs. Mater Dei-Santa Ana, Saturday, 8 p.m., at Saddleback College-Mission Viejo.

Division 1-AA

Folsom vs. Cathedral Catholic-San Diego, Friday, 8 p.m., at Saddleback College-Mission Viejo.

Division 1-A

Liberty-Bakersfield vs. Serra-Gardena, Saturday, 4 p.m., at Saddleback College-Mission Viejo.

Division 2-AA

Central Catholic-Modesto vs. Mater Dei Catholic-Chula Vista, Friday, 4 p.m., at Saddleback College-Mission Viejo.

Division 2-A

Wilcox-Santa Clara vs. Scripps Ranch-San Diego, Saturday, 12 p.m., at Saddleback College-Mission Viejo.

Division 3-AA

Aquinas-San Bernardino at Vanden-Fairfield, Saturday, 6 p.m.

Division 3-A

Birmingham-Lake Balboa at McClymonds-Oakland, Saturday, 6 p.m.

Division 4-AA

Central Valley Christian-Visalia at Marin Catholic-Kentfield, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Division 4-A

Northview-Covina at Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory-San Francisco, at Kezar Stadium, Saturday, 6 p.m.

Division 5-AA

Independence-Bakersfield at San Marin-Novato, Saturday, 6 p.m.

Division 5-A

Righetti-Santa Maria at Sacred Heart Prep-Atherton, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Division 6-AA

Quartz Hill at Argonaut-Jackson, Saturday, 6 p.m.

Division 6-A

Arlington-Riverside at Salesian College Preparatory-Richmond, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Division 7-AA

Morro Bay at Fall River-McArthur, Saturday, 6 p.m.

Division 7-A

Taft-Woodland Hills at Balboa-San Francisco, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Tickets for the 2021 CIF State Football Championship Bowl Games, according to cifstate.org, are available online only through the state CIF’s online ticketing partner gofan.co.

For the games at Saddleback College, tickets are $17 for adults and $10 for high school students, seniors (65+), and children.

For the games at host sites, tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for high school students, seniors (65+), and children (under age 5 free).

NCS teams in NorCal rankings

Five North Coast Section teams are in the SportStars Magazine’s Top-20, Week 16 NorCal Football Rankings, announced on Dec. 6, at sportstarsmag.com.

De La Salle-Concord (10-3) is No. 2.

The rankings also include No. 6 Pittsburg (9-3), No. 14 Clayton Valley-Concord (9-4), No. 18 Marin Catholic-Kentfield (13-1), and No. 20 Windsor (11-2).

The “next five knocking” includes No. 22 Rancho Cotate-Rohnert Park (10-2), No. 24 San Marin-Novato (12-1), and No. 25 Campolindo-Moraga (10-4).

North Coast Section Rankings

At No. 1, De La Salle-Concord (10-3) leads the North Coast Section Football Rankings, announced by MaxPreps at maxpreps.com on Dec. 5.

Also in the top-10:

No. 2 Pittsburg (9-3), No. 3 Clayton Valley Charter-Concord (9-4), No. 4 Marin Catholic-Kentfield (13-1), No. 5 California-San Ramon (8-4), No. 6 San Ramon Valley-Danville (8-4), No. 7 San Marin-Novato (13-1), No. 8 Windsor (11-2), No. 9 Foothill-Pleasanton (10-3), No. 10 Campolindo-Moraga (10-4).

The next 10:

No. 11 Monte Vista-Danville (7-3), No. 12 Rancho Cotate-Rohnert Park (10-2), No. 13 Benicia (9-4), No. 14 Las Lomas-Walnut Creek (8-4), No. 15 El Cerrito (8-3), No. 16 Antioch (6-5), No. 17 Liberty-Brentwood (5-5), No. 18 Amador Valley-Pleasanton (4-7), No. 19 Del Norte-Crescent City (10-2), No. 20 Dublin (6-5).

The next 5:

No. 21 Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa (8-4), No. 22 San Leandro (6-4), No. 23 Tamalpais-Mill Valley (7-5), No. 24 St. Bernard’s-Eureka (7-5), No. 25 Acalanes-Lafayette (6-5).

CCCAA State Championship

City College of San Francisco (12-0 overall, 5-0 National-Bay 6 Conference) and Riverside City College (10-2 overall, 5-0 National-Central Conference) will meet in the California Community College Athletic Association state championship game on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 1 p.m. at Mt. San Antonio College-Walnut.

The two teams advanced to the finals with wins in the regionals.

San Francisco beat College of San Mateo in the Northern California Regional Championship, 20-17.

Riverside beat Golden West-Huntington Beach, 27-23 in the Southern California Regional Championship.