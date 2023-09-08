It was a big day for Brock Bowers, a junior tight end for the University of Georgia, as the two-time defending national champion Bulldogs opened their 2023 season at home with a win on Sept. 2.

Bowers, who is from Napa, ran 3 yards for the game's first touchdown and caught five passes for 78 yards, helping Georgia to a 48-7 victory over Tennessee-Martin at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.

Bowers, a Napa High School graduate, had a long reception of 23 yards and his fifth career rushing TD.

He was also one of the captains for Georgia.

“While the Bulldogs as a whole seemed to pick up where they left off, there was one player in particular who seemed to have not missed a step: Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, a player who even received some Heisman buzz this offseason turned in a very impressive week 1 performance,” said a report at si.com on Sept. 3.

“Along with being the Bulldogs' leading receiver, Bowers also had an extremely impressive run after a catch. Where he broke numerous tackles on his way to a 23-yard reception. While Bowers' impressive week one performance is certainly nothing out of the ordinary for the Mackey Award winner. Should he continue to string together impressive performances like this, the Bulldogs' tight end could potentially find himself as a Heisman finalist for the 2023 season.”

Bowers was named to several watch lists in advance of the season.

He was also selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America team, it was announced in a report at apnews.com on Aug. 21. He was named first-team offense at tight end.

Bowers was also named to The Sporting News Preseason All-America First Team, John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List, Walter Camp Player of Year Preseason Watch List, Maxwell Award Watch List, Paul Hornung Award Watch List, Lombardi Award Watch List, Biletnikoff Award Watch List, and Preseason Media Days All-SEC First Team.

He was named as an All-American by 10 different outlets last year.

Davis plays for Montana State

Devin Davis, an American Canyon High graduate, was credited with one solo stop for host Montana State in a 63-20 season-opening win over Utah Tech on Sept. 2 at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman, Montana.

Davis is a sophomore cornerback.

Touchdown catch for Elias Alvarez

Vintage High graduate Elias Alvarez, a freshman wide receiver, caught a 13-yard touchdown pass for host Santa Rosa Junior College in a season-opening 58-14 nonconference loss to City College of San Francisco on Sept. 2.

Alvarez’s TD, coming with nine minutes to go in the game, capped a seven-play, 65-yard drive.

Also on the SRJC roster from the Napa Valley are defensive end Colton Fisher of Vintage, long snapper Justin Barnes of Napa High, and tight end Cal Lehman of St. Helena.

SRJC is No. 25 in the JC Athletic Bureau Preseason Poll, announced by the California Community College Athletic Association at cccaasports.org on Sept. 1.

Canepa makes start for New Mexico State

Louie Canepa, a redshirt freshman and 2022 Vintage High graduate, started on the offensive line for New Mexico State in the Aggies’ 58-21 win over Western Illinois on Sept. 2 in Las Cruces, N.M. He is listed at the top of the depth chart at right tackle.

Canepa was named to the 2021 Cal-Hi Sports All-State Football Medium Schools team. Canepa was first-team offense on the offensive line. He was also named All-Metro Second Team by The San Francisco Chronicle and SBLive All-North Coast Section Second Team as a senior.

American Canyon, Vintage in rankings

American Canyon (1-1) is No. 20 and Vintage (1-1) is No. 25 in the CIF North Coast Section Rankings, MaxPreps announced at maxpreps.com on Sept. 3.

Napa High’s Rico honored’

Kevin Rico of Napa High was recognized as one of the "State Stat Stars of the Week," in a report by CalHiSports.com, on Sept. 6, at www.calhisports.com.

The report, according to CalHiSports "serves as our statewide collection of milestone achievements in California high school sports."

In the report, CalHiSports said:

"Normally, Kevin Rico is just the kicker for the Grizzlies of Napa, but the senior showed he can play a little defense in Napa’s 35-12 victory over Irvington (Fremont) last Friday. Rico snagged three interceptions and returned one for a touchdown to help the Grizzlies improve to a surprising 2-0 on the season. Napa has only managed three victories over the past two seasons combined."

Beers sees action for Yuba College

Hudson Beers, a Justin-Siena graduate, handled punting duties for host Yuba College in a season-opening 22-6 nonconference loss to Monterey Peninsula on Sept. 2.

Beers completed a 35-yard pass on a fake punt.

Beers was the starting quarterback for Yuba last year.

“Hudson Beers is a guy we can do a lot of good stuff with,” head coach Mike Pomfret said, in a story in The Appeal-Democrat at appeal-democrat.com. “He did not get the start today (at quarterback) but he has been the ultimate teammate and ultimate leader … He is still a team captain.”

Beers completed 7 of 10 passes for 70 yards, with one interception. He also averaged 37.3 yards on 12 punts, with a long punt of 60 yards.

Howard sees action for Wayne State University

Gamon Howard Jr., an American Canyon High graduate, played for Wayne State University (Detroit, Mich.) in a 28-17 season-opening loss to Slippery Rock (Pa.) on Sept. 2.

Howard, a senior cornerback, was credited with one solo stop.

California High School Football Hall of Fame

A dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony for the California High School Football Hall of Fame was held Aug. 26 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CalHiSports.com reported.

“After much anticipation, planning and thoughtfulness by a team of people, we are excited to open another great space at America’s Stadium for the enjoyment of our visitors. The space is an ultimate tribute to the rich history and tradition of high school football in California. Hopefully it continues to serve as an inspiration for future prep teams, as well as those across the state and the nation to learn and enjoy one of the most decorated, history-driven football states in America,” Rose Bowl Legacy President Dedan Brozino said in a report at calhisports.com on Aug. 31.

An induction ceremony for the Hall of Fame’s inaugural class is planned for next spring.