Brock Bowers, a sophomore tight end from Napa who had seven receptions for 152 yards with a 22-yard touchdown catch for the University of Georgia in a 65-7 win over TCU in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Jan. 9, commented on what he is working on this spring in practice and about the early stages of the University of Georgia’s spring season at georgiadogs.com on March 21.

“I want to continue to get stronger in the weight room and really focus on the small details of my game like my route running and being more dominant in the run game, too,” Bowers said.

He also spoke on the energy in spring practice.

"I feel like everyone has good energy right now," he said. "We just have to sustain it for the rest of spring because everyone is always excited to come out with pads on the first couple times. We just have to sustain that energy through the whole of camp.”

Canepa honored by New Mexico State

Louie Canepa, a sophomore offensive lineman from Napa, was honored by New Mexico State University Athletics at the annual 3.0 Night at halftime of the men’s basketball game on Feb. 1, it was announced in a report at nmstatesports.com.

Canepa is a Vintage High graduate.

He was named to the 43rd annual Cal-Hi Sports All-State Football Team, it was announced in a report by CalHiSports.com at calhisports.com on Jan. 29, 2022. He was named to the 2021 Cal-Hi Sports All-State Football Medium Schools team. Canepa was first-team offense on the offensive line.

Canepa was also named All-Metro Second Team by The San Francisco Chronicle and SBLive All-North Coast Section Second Team as a senior.

More spring football with Bowers

Brock Bowers, a sophomore tight end from Napa, was asked about the offensive numbers he has attained over the last two years for the University of Georgia: 119 receptions for 1,824 yards and 20 touchdowns, along with 165 yards rushing and four TDs. He has played in 30 games.

“It’s pretty crazy to me to hear that," he said in a report at georgiadogs.com, on March 24. "I just kind of focus on the next day and the next thing that's happening, and just the next game. If you're looking at the past, it's hard to focus on the next thing — and you won't be as productive if you do that. It is pretty crazy to hear that.”

Bowers was also asked about his hometown of Napa, and the way fans are reacting to his play.

“I’ve heard from my parents that a lot of people there are supporting me and everything like that, so that's always cool to hear," he said. "That's all I really hear about it, from my parents, and I think the people there care a little bit and they're rooting for me.”

Bowers ranked in top 100

Brock Bowers, a sophomore tight end from Napa, has been named in a report by ESPN as one of “College football’s top 100 players of 2022.”

The report, posted at espn.com on Jan. 5, ranks players.

Bowers, who caught 63 passes for 942 yards with seven TD receptions in 15 games, is No. 14 on the list.

In the report, ESPN said: “An impossible matchup for opposing defenses, Bowers earned the John Mackey Award as the nation's top tight end. Bowers earned AP All-America honors for the second straight season and has four or more receptions in nine games.”

Bowers averaged 14.95 yards per catch and 62.80 yards receiving per game, with a long reception of 78 yards.

He has also been a factor running the ball. He had 109 yards rushing on nine attempts and scored three touchdowns.

Bowers, a Napa High School graduate, led Georgia in receiving.

Georgia (15-0) won its second straight national title.

He was named as the winner of the John Mackey Award as the top tight end in the country. A top student, he was also selected to the 2022 Academic All-America Football Teams, College Sports Communicators announced at academicallamerica.com.

Bowers was also named as an All-American by 10 different outlets during the 2022 season,

Bowers No. 1 among top-10 returning tight ends

Brock Bowers of Georgia “is easily the best returning tight end in college football,” according to a report at pff.com on Feb. 2.

Bowers is listed No. 1 among the “Top 10 returning tight ends in college football for the 2023 season” in the report. It’s an “early look at the top returning players at every position.”

The report, posted at pff.com, said: “There are some positions where the best returning college player is debatable. Tight end is absolutely not one of them. Bowers is easily at the top because he’s arguably been the best tight end, period, in each of his first two seasons.

“He was once again the most valuable tight end in the nation this past season and led the position in receiving yards (942), yards after the catch (479) and receiving yards after contact (274). He’s the reigning John Mackey Award winner, given to the best tight end in college football.

“And not only is Bowers the best tight end in the country, but he’s also on pace to be the best in the PFF College era.”

Bowers named SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll

Napa’s Brock Bowers, a sophomore tight end for the University of Georgia, was named to the 2022 Fall Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll, it was announced in a report at georgiadogs.com on Feb. 9.

Bowers is a finance major.