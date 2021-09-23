Napa County Football Insider: Napa's Bowers praised by Georgia teammates

Brock Bowers, a true freshman tight end who is from Napa, leads the University of Georgia in receiving through three games.
Bowers, a 2021 Napa High School graduate, caught a team-best five passes for 53 yards — with a long reception of 21 yards and also 26 yards after the catch — in Georgia’s 40-13 win over South Carolina in a Southeastern Conference opener on Sept. 18 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.
Bowers (6-foot-4, 230 pounds) has started all three games for Georgia (3-0 overall, 1-0 SEC) and has 14 receptions for 203 yards and two touchdowns.
He is averaging 14.5 yards per catch and 67.7 yards in receiving per game.
According to a report at georgiadogs.com, “… Bowers is from the outset of his career proving to be tough for defenses to handle.”
The report added: “Freshman tight end Brock Bowers has very quickly become a big, productive part of the Georgia offense … “
In a report at georgiadogs.com, offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer said:
“Oh yeah Brock is a horse. So, he is an explosive blocker. Really good at maintaining angles and just a really good guy to double team with and stuff. But yeah, man, Brock is a gifted athlete.”
In a report by the Athens Banner-Herald, at onlineathens.com, cornerback Kelee Ringo said:
“He’s able to use his body against anybody that’s guarding him whether it’s linebackers or safeties. He’s able to get open even against corners. He’s just really agile with how fast he is with great strong hands and a wide catch radius is a big thing to his advantage.”
Wideout Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint said:
“He’s a great athlete. He’s young, he’s smart, he’s strong, he’s powerful. He knows how to win routes and use his body. He’s a great player. I’m excited to see what he’s got in store for the future.”
Bowers was ranked as a composite four-star prospect by 247sports.com at Napa High. He was also ranked as a four-star prospect by PrepStar Magazine, rivals.com and ESPN.com.
He was selected as the All-Napa County Player of the Year by the Napa Valley Register and was the Vine Valley Athletic League Most Valuable Player in 2019.
He was named MaxPreps Preseason All-America First Team offense and MaxPreps Preseason California All-State First Team offense in 2020.
He was also selected to the All-American Bowl.
North Coast Section rankings
Vintage High School (1-2) is No. 21 in the MaxPreps CIF North Coast Section High School Football Rankings, announced at maxpreps.com on Sunday.
The Youth Sports Network rankings
Three Napa Valley teams are in the YSN365.com-The Youth Sports Network High School Football Computer Rankings, announced on Sept. 20 at ysn365.com.
Vintage (1-2 overall) is No. 4, American Canyon (2-2 overall) is No. 9, and St. Helena (2-1 overall) is No. 10.
NorCal teams in state rankings
Five Northern California teams are listed in the MaxPreps State High School Football Top-25 Rankings, announced at maxpreps.com on Sept. 21.
Folsom (4-0) is ranked fifth. St. Francis-Mountain View (2-0) is No. 13, De La Salle-Concord (3-1) is No. 14, Pittsburg (2-1) is No. 20, and Rocklin (4-0) is No. 22.
Gramlick plays for UCLA
Lucas Gramlick, a redshirt junior offensive lineman from American Canyon, played for UCLA in a 40-37 loss to Fresno State on Sept. 18 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.
Gramlick is an American Canyon High graduate.
Tremblay plays for Tennessee
Caleb Tremblay, a redshirt senior defensive lineman from Napa, played for the University of Tennessee in a 56-0 win over Tennessee Tech on Sept. 18 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville.
Tremblay is a Vintage High graduate and a graduate transfer from USC.
Eight tackles for Schaumkel
Viliami Schaumkel, a sophomore linebacker for San Jose City College, had eight total tackles in a 14-0 win over Yuba College in Marysville on Sept. 18.
Schaumkel, a Vintage High graduate, had three solo stops and five assisted stops in the game.
JC rankings
* Five Northern California teams are listed in the JCGridiron Dirty 30 Rankings, announced at jcgridiron.rivals.com on Sept. 20.
College of San Mateo (3-0) is ranked third. City College of San Francisco (3-0) is No. 6, Modesto Junior College (2-1) is No. 18, Butte College-Oroville (2-1) is No. 20, and American River College-Sacramento (2-1) is No. 29.
Teams on the bubble include Sierra-Rocklin (0-2), Laney-Oakland (1-2), Contra Costa-San Pablo (2-0), Shasta-Redding (1-1), Diablo Valley-Pleasant Hill (2-0) and Merced (2-1).
* Eight Northern California teams are listed in the JC Athletic Bureau Coaches Football Poll, announced in a report by the California Community College Athletic Association at cccaasports.org on Sept. 22.
The College of San Mateo (3-0) is ranked third. Also in the poll are No. 4 City College of San Francisco (3-0), No. 10 Butte-Oroville (2-1), No. 12 American River-Sacramento (2-1), No. 13 Modesto (2-1), No. 16 Diablo Valley-Pleasant Hill (2-0), No. 21 Laney-Oakland (1-2) and No. 24 Shasta-Redding (1-1).
Others include Monterey Peninsula, Sacramento City, Sierra-Rocklin, Feather River-Quincy, Foothill-Los Altos Hills and Santa Rosa.
