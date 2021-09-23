Napa County Football Insider: Napa's Bowers praised by Georgia teammates

Brock Bowers, a true freshman tight end who is from Napa, leads the University of Georgia in receiving through three games.

Bowers, a 2021 Napa High School graduate, caught a team-best five passes for 53 yards — with a long reception of 21 yards and also 26 yards after the catch — in Georgia’s 40-13 win over South Carolina in a Southeastern Conference opener on Sept. 18 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.

Bowers (6-foot-4, 230 pounds) has started all three games for Georgia (3-0 overall, 1-0 SEC) and has 14 receptions for 203 yards and two touchdowns.

He is averaging 14.5 yards per catch and 67.7 yards in receiving per game.

According to a report at georgiadogs.com, “… Bowers is from the outset of his career proving to be tough for defenses to handle.”

The report added: “Freshman tight end Brock Bowers has very quickly become a big, productive part of the Georgia offense … “

In a report at georgiadogs.com, offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer said:

“Oh yeah Brock is a horse. So, he is an explosive blocker. Really good at maintaining angles and just a really good guy to double team with and stuff. But yeah, man, Brock is a gifted athlete.”