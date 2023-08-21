Napa’s Brock Bowers, a tight end for the University of Georgia, was named to the Walter Camp 2023 Player of Year Preseason Watch List.

Bowers is among 45 players on the watch list, as announced by the Walter Camp Football Foundation at waltercamp.org on Aug. 11.

It’s the nation’s fourth-oldest individual college football accolade, according to waltercamp.org.

The Walter Camp Football Foundation said players from 35 different schools, representing 11 conferences (including independents), are on the preseason watch list.

“We are proud to continue the great work of Walter Camp and recognize the best college football players in the nation,” Foundation president Tony Mortali said, in a report, at waltercamp.org. “This watch list is a great start to what is shaping up to be another exciting year of college football.”

The 2023 Walter Camp Player of the Year will be announced on ESPN’s College Football Awards Show in December.

The Walter Camp Football Foundation was founded in 1967 “to perpetuate the ideals of (Walter) Camp and to continue the tradition of selecting annually an All-America team,” according to waltercamp.org.

The Walter Camp Football Foundation is a member of the National College Football Awards Association.

Bowers has also been named to the 2023 John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List, 2023 Biletnikoff Award Watch List, and 2023 Maxwell Award Watch List.

Bowers, a Napa High School graduate, has 119 receptions for 1,824 yards and 20 touchdowns over the last two years for Georgia. He caught seven passes for 152 yards and had a 22-yard touchdown reception for Georgia in a 65-7 win over TCU in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Jan. 9.

Georgia (15-0) won its second straight national title.

Bowers caught 63 passes for 942 yards with seven TD receptions in 15 games last year.

He was named as an All-American by 10 different outlets during the 2022 season.

5 Napa Valley players on Preseason Redwood Empire Team

Five Napa Valley players, led by Vintage High’s Jeffery Page, are on the Preseason Redwood Empire Team, announced by Cal Hi Sports at calhisports.com on Aug. 17.

Page, a senior running back, is on the first-team offense.

In the report, the website said “The 2023 campaign may be the season for Vintage coach Dylan Leach to fully unleash Jeffery Page. Vintage is known to spread the wealth on offense and not put everything on one player, as was the case last season with Page, with the hard nose runner being pulled from many contests if the result was in hand. The incoming senior still finished with 1,166 total yards and 14 touchdowns in the reduced workload. The Crushers won’t have to win the Vine Valley Athletic League to make playoffs after leaving the North Coast Section Division 1 for Division 2, but a healthy dose of Page won’t hurt Vintage’s chances in the North Coast Section Division 2 playoffs.”

Napa Valley players on the second team:

* Running back/linebacker: Ojani Castillo, American Canyon senior

* Kicker: Henry Drozdowicz, Vintage sophomore

* Linebacker: Dallas Logwood, Justin-Siena junior

* Offensive line/defensive line: Lorenzo Webb, Vintage sophomore

San Francisco Chronicle preseason rankings

Fourteen CIF North Coast Section high school teams are listed in the San Francisco Chronicle Preseason Top 25 football rankings, announced in a report at sfchronicle.com on Aug. 17.

The 2023 preseason rankings are led by No. 2 De La Salle-Concord.

Also in the rankings are No. 3 Pittsburg, No. 4 San Ramon Valley-Danville, No. 8 Clayton Valley Charter-Concord, No. 10 Marin Catholic-Kentfield, No. 12 Acalanes-Lafayette, No. 14 San Marin-Novato, No. 15 Windsor, No. 16 Campolindo-Moraga, No. 17 El Cerrito, No. 20 Liberty-Brentwood, No. 21 Rancho Cotate-Rohnert Park, No. 24 St. Mary’s-Berkeley and No. 25 Lincoln-San Francisco.

NorCal teams in preseason state Top 50 rankings

Thirteen Northern California teams are listed in Cal Hi Sports’ preseason state top-50 rankings, as announced in a post at calhisports.com on Aug. 10.

Serra-San Mateo, at No. 5, leads the NorCal teams.

Also in the rankings are No. 9 De La Salle-Concord, No. 14 Folsom, No. 17 St. Mary’s-Stockton, No. 24 Pittsburg, No. 27 Granite Bay, No. 28 St. Francis-Mountain View, No. 31 San Ramon Valley-Danville, No. 38 Oak Ridge-El Dorado Hills, No. 41 Central Catholic-Modesto, No. 46 Grant-Sacramento, No. 47 Los Gatos and No. 48 Marin Catholic-Kentfield.

Among “30 more teams on the bubble” are Archbishop Mitty-San Jose, Archbishop Riordan-San Francisco, Del Oro-Loomis, Manteca, McClymonds-Oakland, Monterey Trail-Elk Grove, Palma-Salinas, Rocklin, San Marin-Novato, Turlock, Windsor.

Sac State, UC Davis in AFCA FCS Coaches’ Top 25 Poll

Sacramento State is No. 8 and UC Davis is No. 17 in the AFCA FCS Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, announced in a report at afca.com on Aug. 14.

California High School Football Hall of Fame

A private ribbon-cutting and opening ceremony to dedicate the California High School Football Hall of Fame will be held on Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, it was announced in a report by the Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation, at rosebowllegacy.org, last month.

The project was established thanks to leadership pledges to the Foundation from philanthropists and business leaders Brian Panish and Mickey Segal, according to rosebowllegacy.org.

Brian Kennedy, a philanthropist and Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation supporter, also provided a key commitment to elevate the project’s impact, according to rosebowllegacy.org.

The project will be open to the public starting Sept. 1 as part of the Rose Bowl’s tour program, and also on game days for UCLA this fall.

An induction ceremony to honor the inaugural California High School Football Hall of Fame class – which consists of 100 players and 13 coaches -- will be held in the spring of 2024.

The inaugural class of the California High School Football Hall of Fame was announced last year. A committee, representing each of the 10 CIF state sections, selected 100 players and 13 coaches to the inaugural class to celebrate the Rose Bowl Stadium’s 100th birthday year, according to a cahighschoolfootballhof.com report.

According to a report, at rosebowllegacy.org, “The establishment of the California High School Football Hall of Fame, a Legacy Foundation project, will be opened in partnership with the California Interscholastic Federation, the National Football Foundation, the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Rose Bowl. The project will honor the history, quality, and overall impact of players, coaches, and integral moments that have shaped the landscape of high school football in the state.”

Jim Porter, President of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, said:

“When scanning the names of California High School Football Hall of Fame inductees, it quickly becomes obvious this is a national-caliber ‘who’s who’ list of players, many who also went on to make significant contributions in the college game, the pros and – for a truly impressive number – all the way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. We join in celebrating these outstanding achievers.”

Ron Nocetti, Executive Director of the State CIF, said:

“The CIF is honored to be part of the California High School Football Hall of Fame. We thank the Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation for their extraordinary efforts in bringing this project to fruition and look forward to the ribbon cutting ceremony at the iconic Rose Bowl.”

In addition to the Hall of Fame, former CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Commissioner Pete Saco is one of four award winners who will be recognized “for various characteristics related to high school football in the state,” according to rosebowllegacy.org.

Saco is among four inaugural award winners who “have provided incredible support for high school football in the state of California.”

Saco will receive the Terry Donahue Leadership Award. According to rosebowllegacy.org, “Named after the Hall of Fame record-holding coach from UCLA, the Terry Donahue Leadership Award is an individual award given by the California High School Football Hall of Fame that acknowledges and celebrates exemplary leadership by a California native that has a significant and positive impact on advancing the game of football through youth and communities.”

Saco led the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section for 21 years (1993-2014) as commissioner and spent 40 years in education. He was also a former high school teacher, coach, athletic director and vice principal.

According to rosebowllegacy.org, “Pete proposed the return of regional and state football championships after a 79-year gap (1928-2005) and proposed the creation of an ‘Open Division’ in state football. Saco served as the state football championships Event Director during the three years games were played at Hornet Stadium at Sac State University.”