Quarterback Si Sabbagha of Vintage High was recognized in a report on July 18 by Prep2Prep at the Bear Cub Challenge, a 7-on-7 passing tournament, at Santa Rosa Junior College.

Download the Napa Valley Register's free news app Easily access the very latest local news that matters in an app built for you. Read, see, and hear exclusive commentary, stunning photography,…

“Vintage is a run-first team and 7-on-7 competition is all passing, but against Newman, incoming senior quarterback Si Sabbagha made some nice throws,” read the report at prep2prep.com.

Vintage beat Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa, 14-7, during the 13-team tournament.

American Canyon, St. Helena at tournament

American Canyon and St. Helena were among the high school teams that participated in the D1 Bound Football Academy camp, a 7-on-7 passing tournament that took place over two days in July at St. Vincent de Paul-Petaluma.

Bowers on preseason All-SEC Media Days team

Brock Bowers, who has 119 receptions for 1,824 yards and 20 touchdowns over the last two years for the University of Georgia, was named to the 2023 Preseason Media Days All-Southeastern Conference Team, it was announced by SEC Staff in a report on July 21 at www.secsports.com.

Bowers, a junior tight end who is from Napa, was named First-Team offense.

Bowers, a Napa High School graduate, caught seven passes for 152 yards and had a 22-yard touchdown catch for Georgia in a 65-7 win over TCU in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Jan. 9.

Georgia (15-0) won its second straight national title.

Bowers caught 63 passes for 942 yards with seven TD receptions in 15 games last year. He also had 109 yards rushing on nine carries and scored three touchdowns.

Bowers was named as the winner of the John Mackey Award as the top tight end in the country.

“We all know about his phenomenal athleticism,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said at SEC Media Days, in a transcript by ASAP Sports, at asapsports.com, on July 18, in Nashville, Tenn. “Brock is unique. He’s easily, easily the quietest, hardest worker I’ve ever been around.”

Bowers was named as an All-American by 10 different outlets during the 2022 season, including:

* American Football Coaches Association FBS Coaches’ All-America First Team.

* Football Writers Association of America All-America First Team.

* ESPN’s 2022 All-America team.

* First-team offense USA TODAY Sports’ All-America team.

* 2022 CBS Sports/247Sports All-America team.

* First team offense on Phil Steele's 2022 Postseason All-American Teams, it was announced at philsteele.com.

* Second-team offense, The Associated Press All-America team.

* Second-team offense, Sporting News’ 2022 College Football All-America Team.

* Second-team offense, 2022 Walter Camp All-America.

* Third-team offense, 2022 PFF College All-America Team.

Georgia begins the 2023 season at home against UT Martin at Sanford Stadium on Sept. 2.

“Coming off two National Championships, we are trying to stay hungry and be the best we can be every single day,” Bowers said, in a transcript by ASAP Sports, at www.asapsports.com, on July 18, at SEC Media Days. “Actually, I think we've been doing a pretty good job and we just have to keep it going throughout fall camp and the end of the season.

“Obviously, we always want to be on the hunt and never be hunted. Just got to keep getting better every day, because if we are not getting better, we're getting worse.

“Everyone is trying to catch up to us.”

Bowers was asked about the program in terms of accountability and discipline.

“I think we have a very strong culture among players and coaches and everything. We've had numerous meetings about what we can do better on and off the field, and I think we have done a pretty good job of blocking out the outside noise and focusing on ourselves and focusing on the stuff that we can get better at personally,” he said.

Other honors for Bowers last year include:

* All-Southeastern Conference First Team.

* Unanimous, first-team offense, The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference.

* First-team offense, 2022 PFF College All-SEC Team.

* First team offense on Phil Steele’s 2022 Postseason SEC All-Conference Teams, it was announced at philsteele.com.

* College Sports Communicators Academic All-America First Team.

He was also a finalist for the Rotary Lombardi Award as the nation’s top lineman and a semifinalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year.

Bowers said one of the things he is trying to become better at is being a better leader.

“Because now I’m the old guy in the room somehow, and I feel like time flew by and I feel like just yesterday, I was sitting in the same seat as those freshmen,” he said.

“I’m trying to help those guys best I can and lead by example, and I guess just maybe try to be a better vocal leader and say something when something needs to be said.”

Bowers recognized by PFF

Brock Bowers, who has played in 30 games over the last two seasons for the University of Georgia, was recognized in a report by PFF on July 18.

“The rising junior begins the 2023-24 season as the fifth overall prospect on the PFF Big Board and could end up as the best tight end prospect since PFF began grading college football in 2014,” PFF said in the report, at www.pff.com.

“Bowers took the college football world by storm as a true freshman in 2021.

“Despite being slightly undersized for the position at 230 pounds, Bowers has thoroughly dominated collegiate competition in his first two seasons as a Bulldog.

“On top of his elite receiving skills, Bowers is capable of holding his own as a blocker. He has allowed just one quarterback pressure on 52 pass-blocking snaps in his first two seasons, and his 73.8 run-blocking grade in 2022 ranked seventh among all Power Five tight ends.

“According to PFF’s Wins Above Average metric, Bowers was the most valuable tight end in the entire country as both a freshman and sophomore. And he is poised to retain that crown this season as a focal point of Georgia’s offense.”

Mater Dei best in state

Mater Dei-Santa Ana is the top team in California heading into the 2023 season, MaxPreps reported at maxpreps.com on July 10.

The report recognizes the best high school football team in every state, according to MaxPreps.

“This Monarchs squad is as talented as the 2017 and 2021 teams that went wire-to-wire as the No. 1 team in the country,” MaxPreps said.

Preseason Top 100 Public High School Football Programs

Nine teams from California are listed in the High School Football America 100 Preseason Public High School football rankings, powered by NFL Play Football, in a report by highschoolfootballamerica.com, announced on July 19.

Those teams from the state in the rankings:

* No. 9 Corona Centennial

* No. 12 Mission Viejo

* No. 25 Lincoln-San Diego

* No. 52 Long Beach Poly

* No. 57 Folsom

* No. 69 Edison-Huntington Beach

* No. 75 Los Alamitos

* No. 94 Inglewood

* No. 96 Carlsbad

Preseason High School Football America 100 Private Schools

Twenty teams from California are listed among the Preseason High School Football America 100 Private Schools, in a report, at highschoolfootballamerica.com, on July 26.

Those schools from the state are:

* No. 1 Mater Dei

* No. 2 St. John Bosco

* No. 24 Orange Lutheran

* No. 26 Sierra Canyon

* No. 28 Serra-San Mateo

* No. 38 De La Salle-Concord

* No. 40 JSerra

* No. 42 Chaminade

* No. 44 Santa Margarita

* No. 54 Serra-Gardena

* No. 57 Bishop Amat

* No. 74 St. Bonaventure

* No. 75 Oaks Christian

* No. 79 Mater Dei Catholic-Chula Vista

* No. 80 Cathedral Catholic-San Diego

* No. 84 St. Mary’s-Stockton

* No. 93 Servite

* No. 95 Central Catholic-Modesto

* No. 98 Alemany

* No. 99 Bishop Diego

Today in sports history: Aug. 1 1936: The Berlin Olympics begin. 1945: New York’s Mel Ott hits his 500th home run 1972: Nate Colbert drives in 13 runs in doubleheader 1987: Mike Tyson wins the undisputed heavyweight championship 1992: Eric Griffin loses to Rafael Lozano of Spain 1994: Cal Ripken becomes the second major leaguer to play 2,000 straight games 1996: Michael Johnson wins Olympic gold in the 200 meters 2004: Karen Stupples wins her first major title 2009: Rachel Alexandra wins the $1.25 million Haskell Ivitational at Monmouth Park 2010: Bob and Mike Bryan win their record 62nd career doubles title 2010: Stuart Appleby hits golf’s magic number 2010: Yani Tseng of Taiwan wins the Women’s British Open 2021: Marcell Jacobs