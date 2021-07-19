Napa County Football Insider: Vintage's Canepa among Cal-Hi Sports Hot 100

Louie Canepa, an offensive lineman for Vintage High School, is listed in the Cal-Hi Sports Class of 2022 Preseason Hot 100 player rankings.

Canepa (6-foot-4, 295 pounds) is No. 64 in the rankings, which were announced on July 13 at calhisports.com.

“The top placements in the Cal-Hi Sports Hot 100 player rankings are based on a consensus of what the rankings look like according to 247Sports, Rivals.com & ESPN,” Cal-Hi Sports said.

“This is how our top 100 ranked football recruits from California for the Class of 2022 stack up as the 2021 fall season is coming up fast.

“Those that had strong 2021 spring seasons, even though it wasn’t close to the usual number of games, were rewarded for their hard work by major D1 college offers.

“With all that has been happening in these unprecedented times, congratulations to all of these football players in this latest version of the Hot 100 for the Class of 2022 and good luck to those players not listed because we know some of them will prove they were missed.”

Willard not done with football

Aidan Willard announced on Twitter, @waterboywill‬, that he is “Looking for a new home to come compete and get back to the game I love!”