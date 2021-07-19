Napa County Football Insider: Vintage's Canepa among Cal-Hi Sports Hot 100

Louie Canepa, an offensive lineman for Vintage High School, is listed in the Cal-Hi Sports Class of 2022 Preseason Hot 100 player rankings.
Canepa (6-foot-4, 295 pounds) is No. 64 in the rankings, which were announced on July 13 at calhisports.com.
“The top placements in the Cal-Hi Sports Hot 100 player rankings are based on a consensus of what the rankings look like according to 247Sports, Rivals.com & ESPN,” Cal-Hi Sports said.
“This is how our top 100 ranked football recruits from California for the Class of 2022 stack up as the 2021 fall season is coming up fast.
“Those that had strong 2021 spring seasons, even though it wasn’t close to the usual number of games, were rewarded for their hard work by major D1 college offers.
“With all that has been happening in these unprecedented times, congratulations to all of these football players in this latest version of the Hot 100 for the Class of 2022 and good luck to those players not listed because we know some of them will prove they were missed.”
Willard not done with football
Aidan Willard announced on Twitter, @waterboywill, that he is “Looking for a new home to come compete and get back to the game I love!”
It was reported in 2020 by the Corvallis Gazette-Times at gazettetimes.com, The Oregonian/OregonLive at oregonlive.com, and BeaversEdge.com at oregonstate.rivals.com that Willard, a quarterback from Napa who was at Oregon State for three years, medically retired.
Willard, a 2017 Justin-Siena graduate and redshirt junior for the Beavers, “decided to medically retire this past offseason,” The Oregonian/OregonLive reported on Oct. 6, 2020.
Willard redshirted in 2017 and played in one game, against Arizona State, during the 2018 season.
In his announcement on Twitter, on July 12, Willard said: “Officially granted an extra year of eligibility, 2 years left! “
It was reported by NCAA Transfer Portal, on Twitter, @RivalsPortal on May 5: “2017 3-star QB Aidan Willard has entered the transfer portal after playing in one game during his Oregon State career.”
He started all four years on the varsity team at Justin-Siena. He played on Justin-Siena’s CIF North Coast Section Division IV championship team in 2014.
He threw for over 2,800 yards with 29 touchdown passes during his career for the Braves. He also rushed for over 1,900 yards and scored 17 touchdowns.
Willard was the Offensive Player of the Year on the Napa Valley Register’s All-Napa County team as a junior. He was also named honorable mention on the All-North Coast Section team by Prep2Prep.com.
He was selected honorable mention on offense on the All-Marin County Athletic League team as a senior.
Sweeney honored by Big Sky
Anthony Sweeney of American Canyon was named as one of Northern Arizona University’s 2020-21 Big Sky Scholar-Athletes of the Year, the conference office announced on July 15.
Sweeney, a defensive back, was honored as the department’s Golden Eagle Top Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year in April, NAU Athletics said in a report at nauathletics.com.
He is a four-time Golden Eagle award recipient, nauathletics.com reported.
Anthony Sweeney, a defensive back at Northern Arizona, received Fall 2020 Big Sky All-Academic honors, the conference announced on July 12.
Sweeney, who is from American Canyon, graduated in the spring of 2020 with a degree in sociology and minors in psychology and ethnic studies. He is now a graduate student and is pursuing a master’s in applied sociology with an emphasis on culture and community, NAU reported at nauathletics.com.
He was named second-team All-Big Sky after starting all five games – a combination of safety and nickel back – during the spring 2021 season and finishing fifth for the Lumberjacks with 24 tackles.
He was a two-year team captain and played on three CIF state champion teams at De La Salle High-Concord.
Bowers in Georgia media guide
Napa High graduate Brock Bowers is listed as a freshman tight end, No. 19, at 6-4, 230 in the University of Georgia media guide, georgiadogs.com.
According to the media guide: “Early enrollee Brock Bowers impressed in spring practice and should contend for playing time as a freshman.”
Bowers enrolled at Georgia in January.
He started at tight end for the Georgia Black team’s offense and caught three passes for 37 yards during Georgia’s G-Day intrasquad game at Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia on April 17.
Bowers had a long reception of 25 yards.
Tremblay gets No. 97 at Tennessee
Caleb Tremblay, a redshirt senior and graduate transfer, will wear No. 97 as a defensive lineman at Tennessee, according to the Vols’ roster at utsports.com.
Tremblay is a Vintage High graduate and a transfer from Southern Cal.
He enrolled at Tennessee in June 2021 and will have one season of eligibility, according to utsports.com.
Montana State in rankings
Montana State is tied for seventh in the HERO Sports FCS Preseason Top 25, it was announced on July 8 at msubobcats.com.
Devin Davis, an American Canyon High graduate, is a freshman defensive back for Montana State.
Key dates on state schedule
Here are the key dates for the 2021 prep football season in the state, according to a report from MaxPreps.com on July 16 at www.maxpreps.com:
* Aug. 2: first practice.
* Aug. 20: first game.
* Nov. 5: CIF North Coast Section playoffs start.
* Dec. 3-4: CIF Northern California regionals.
* Dec. 10-11: CIF Bowl Championship Games.
JCGridiron Dirty 30 Preseason Rankings
Eleven schools from the state of California are listed in the JCGridiron Dirty 30 Preseason Rankings, announced on July 5 at jcgridiron.rivals.com.
Leading the way is No. 5 College of San Mateo.
Next is Riverside City at No. 9, followed by Modesto at No. 11, San Francisco at No. 14, Fullerton at No. 17, American River-Sacramento at No. 20, Sierra-Rocklin at No. 23, Ventura at No. 25, Saddleback-Mission Viejo at No. 26, Butte-Oroville at No. 29, and Canyons-Santa Clarita at No. 30.
“After close to 20 months away from football, the West Coast appears to be on track to start back up this fall,” jcgridiron.rivals.com reported. “Only five of the 65+ programs in California played during the spring of 2021, with nobody playing more than four games. The reports out of California are pretty similar among the traditional powers … huge rosters with little experience. Most of the schools will now have three years’ worth of players for two years’ worth of uniforms, making for a unique battle for roster spots and playing time. The level of play should be off the charts once the dust settles, making for a compelling season.”
Teams on the bubble include Santa Rosa Junior College, Laney-Oakland and Shasta-Redding.
California schools in national rankings
Fourteen schools from the state of California are listed in the High School Football America national rankings, powered by NFL Play Football, it was announced on July 15 at highschoolfootballamerica.com.
The rankings are led by No. 1 Mater Dei-Santa Ana.
Also in the rankings from the state:
* No. 7 St. John Bosco-Bellflower
* No. 29 De La Salle-Concord
* No. 55 Servite-Anaheim
* No. 60 Sierra Canyon-Chatsworth
* No. 103 San Clemente
* No. 107 Cathedral Catholic-San Diego
* No. 109 Mission Viejo
* No. 130 Central-Fresno
* No. 135 Long Beach Poly
* No. 145 Serra-San Mateo
* No. 157 Norco
* No. 172 Folsom
* No. 192 Serra-Gardena
Among those teams in the state receiving honorable mention include Monterey Trail-Elk Grove, Pittsburg and St. Mary’s-Stockton.
