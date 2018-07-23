The Napa Silverados got off to a quick start at Joe DiMaggio Park on Sunday. Josh Montelongo drove in a run with a two-out RBI single in the first inning, giving Napa an early 1-0 advantage over the host Martinez Clippers. The Clippers wasted no time getting back into the ballgame.
On the first pitch of the bottom half of the first inning, center fielder Devin Carter launched a solo blast to left field to tie the game. It would be the beginning of a power surge for the Clippers, who hit four home runs total in the game in an 8-3 win over the Silverados.
A five-run rally widened the Clippers lead in the fifth. Three home runs did all the damage in the inning with the first five batters reaching base. First baseman Jacob Barfield delivered the big blow with a three-run shot. Solo home runs by Carter and Shane Hughes came before it in the inning.
Carter also doubled home a run in the second, giving the Clippers a 2-1 advantage. Carter leads the team with 12 home runs and finished the game 3-for-4.
The Silverados’ only run after the second inning came on a solo blast off the bat of third baseman Josh Montelongo in the top of the ninth inning. The Sonoma State product finished 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs in the game. Montelongo leads the team in home runs with 10 on the season.
Joe DiMaggio State Tournament
The Pacifica Gamecocks broke open a 3-3 game with 12 runs in the top of the fifth inning on Sunday to advance to the championship round of the 52nd Joe DiMaggio Baseball State Tournament by defeating the River City Outlaws 15-3.
Travis Benham got the win while Cameron Falcon took the loss. Devin Hughes led River City with two hits and an RBI to give the Outlaws a 3-1 lead into the third inning.
Pacifica was led by Andrew Roy (three hits, double, three RBIs), Cole Sowyrda (two hits, three RBIs), Andrew Harkness (two hits, three RBIs), Nate Gordon (two hits, two RBIs), Benham (two hits), and Diani Shanahan (two RBIs).
San Bruno won, 8-5 over San Francisco. The winning pitcher was Aiden Yarwood with Jakob Uriate getting the save. The losing pitcher was Gabe Wong. Uriate had two hits with a triple and two RBIs and Max Stines added two hits to pace San Bruno. Adam Sabatino had three hits and scored twice to lead the Barbarians.