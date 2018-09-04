Defending Bay Valley Conference champion Napa Valley College opened its men’s soccer season with a 1-0 loss at reigning Big 8 Conference champion Folsom Lake, before dropping a 2-1 decision at City College of San Francisco, last week.
Folsom Lake scored 15 minutes into the second half.
Against San Francisco, which finished third in the Coast Conference North last season, the Storm trailed 2-0 at halftime before George Binda put them on the board with an assist from David Jimenez.
The tough preseason continues for NVC when it visits last year’s Golden Valley Conference runner-up, Lake Tahoe, at 3 p.m. Friday. The Storm will also play Allan Hancock of Santa Barbara at 11 a.m. Saturday at Lake Tahoe.
Varsity volleyball
Vintage 3, Maria Carrillo 2
Vintage won, 19-25, 25-23, 22-25, 25-23, 15-8, as Sarah Gauger had six kills, nine digs, two service aces and seven set assists, and Kelsey Klungel had 10 kills, five digs, two aces and six set assists.
Vintage (4-1 overall) was also led by Maddie Klungel (five blocks, five digs, six kills), Olivia Ilsley (11 digs, three set assists), Taylor Brandt (five aces, one block, one kill), and Maddie Flohr (10 digs, four kills).
JV volleyball
Vintage 2, Maria Carrillo 1
Vintage won, 17-25, 25-17, 15-13.
Vintage was led by Makenzie Wallace (two aces, three kills, four digs), Lyla Cosper (eight aces, one kill, one dig), and Cintli Camacho (two aces, five digs).
Youth golf
Kids 4 Golf Youth Academy
A Kids 4 Golf Youth Academy is being held at Cypress Lakes Golf Course in Vacaville.
The program is under the direction of head instructor Dennis Urabe.
The academy will be held each Wednesday of September and each session will last 1 1/2 hours. The cost is $79.
Registration is at https://www.pa4ys.org/kids-4-golf-youth-tour-registration
For more information, contact Eric Hallmark at (707) 637-7109.