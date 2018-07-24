The Pacifica Gamecocks won the Joe DiMaggio State Tournament title Tuesday, beating the River City Outlaws, 8-5, at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville.
Tournament Most Valuable Player Cole Sowyrda got the win in relief of starter Brett Karalius, who was nearly perfect through the fifth inning, allowing only one baserunner, that coming on an error.
With Pacifica leading 5-0 in the bottom of the sixth, River City, after a leadoff single, scored five runs on six hits with RJ Blanton (losing pitcher) delivering a key two-run double in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Blanton could not hold Pacifica down, as it loaded the bases on two walks and a hit, and then Willie Brazil lined a base hit to score two runs and Pacifica held on for the win.
Sowyrda (2-0) faced seven batters, allowing only one hit and striking out three. He drove in two runs as did Brazil and Jeremy Keller, who got the Gamecocks on the board with a two-run double in the third inning.
River City could only manage a two-out walk as Sowyrda struck out the side in the seventh.
The All-Tournament team:
* San Francisco Barbarians: Adam Sabatino, Jesse Lieberman, Kieran Yater.
* San Bruno VFW: Levi Stubbles, Max Stines, Jakob Uriate.
* River City Outlaws: Ian Offord, Devin Hughes, Shane Popoff, RJ Blanton, Michael Potter.
* Pacifica Gamecocks: Andrew Roy, Jeremy Keller, Cole Sowyrda, Travis Benham, Brett Karalius.
* Most Valuable Pitcher: Brett Karalius, Pacifica Gamecocks.
* Most Valuable Player: Cole Sowyrda, Pacifica Gamecocks.
In earlier tournament games:
The River City Outlaws beat San Bruno, 9-8, in nine innings on Monday to advance to Tuesday’s championship game.
River City scored five runs to tie it, 8-8 in the sixth inning.
The Outlaws won it on Nick Mooney’s sacrifice fly RBI with the bases loaded and nobody out.
Colton Sales and Mooney each had two hits to lead River City.
Spencer Smith got the win in relief.
Max Stines and Jakob Uriarte each had three hits and two RBIs, and Levi Stubbles and Matthew O’Maloney each had two hits San Bruno.
Aiden Yarwood took the loss.
Meanwhile, earlier in the tournament, the Pacifica Gamecocks broke open a 3-3 game with 12 runs in the top of the fifth inning on Sunday to advance to the championship round by defeating the River City Outlaws 15-3.
Travis Benham got the win while Cameron Falcon took the loss. Devin Hughes led River City with two hits and an RBI to give the Outlaws a 3-1 lead into the third inning.
Pacifica was led by Andrew Roy (three hits, double, three RBIs), Cole Sowyrda (two hits, three RBIs), Andrew Harkness (two hits, three RBIs), Nate Gordon (two hits, two RBIs), Benham (two hits), and Diani Shanahan (two RBIs).
San Bruno won, 8-5 over San Francisco. The winning pitcher was Aiden Yarwood with Jakob Uriate getting the save. The losing pitcher was Gabe Wong. Uriate had two hits with a triple and two RBIs and Max Stines added two hits to pace San Bruno. Adam Sabatino had three hits and scored twice to lead the Barbarians.