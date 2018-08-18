A two-run first inning got the Napa Silverados off to a fast start at Albert Park in San Rafael on Friday night. But the San Rafael Pacifics pulled away in the early innings and never looked back in a 15-4 Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs victory over Napa.
A single by Nicco Toni brought home a run in the inning that saw Napa grab an early 2-0 lead.
But the Pacifics offense was quick to answer back.
Willy Salas drove in the only run for the Silverados past the third inning with a double down the right-field line that scored Nick Stoll.
Toni was the lone hitter in the order of the Silverados that finished with a multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Yimmi Brasoban had a successful outing out of the bullpen for Napa in his return to the active list. Brasoban struck out five batters while allowing only two hits over 2 2/3 innings.
Napa (27-41) is four games back of Vallejo (31-37) in the battle for the fourth playoff spot in the Pacific Association.
Napa Valley Swim Team
Napa Valley Swim Team swimmers Iona Pascual, Kelsea Wright and Max Gilsenan recently competed at the USA Swimming Futures Championships in Santa Clara. All distances were in meters and results include sanctioned time trials.
Noteworthy performances were turned in by:
* Gilsenan in the 100 butterfly (1:01.48), 100 freestyle (57.72, new AA time standard), 100 breaststroke (1:08.41), 200 breaststroke (2:31.11), and 200 IM (2:20.46).
* Pascual in the 50 freestyle (24.72, new NVST 15-16 team record), 100 freestyle (53.96, new NVST 15-16 team record), 200 freestyle (2:01.41), 100 backstroke (1:02.69), and 200 IM.
* Wright in the 100 freestyle (1:00.54), 200 freestyle (2:09.41), 100 backstroke (1:10.42), and 100 butterfly (1:06.82).
The Futures meet, a stepping stone to the USA Junior National and National Championships, featured high level swimmers from throughout the western half of the United States.
JV Football
Vintage won its season opener, 34-7 over Wood on Friday.
Riley Hatfield, Dylan Smith, Ian Avalos and Tyler Fernandez each scored a touchdown for Vintage.
Edgar Navarro caught a touchdown pass from Bill Chaidez.