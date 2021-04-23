Napa County Sports Capsule: Tinloy, Porter slated as SportsVine guests

The SportsVine, a local sports radio talk show that airs from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays on KVON 1440 AM, has Vintage High swim/dive and girls water polo head coach Sarah Tinloy and volleyball head coach Kelly Porter scheduled as the guests of host Cam Neal on April 24.
Tinloy’s boys team finished 6-0 and girls 4-1-1 in Vine Valley Athletic League swim/dive action this spring, and The Grizzlies were 1-3 in 2020 before the pandemic halted the season, but they could return as many as 11 players this year.
Duey Green hosts the show on the first Saturday of each month, Rick Vasquez and Bob Chance the second one, Dino Alessio and Kyle Foster the third one, Neal the fourth one, and Kent Fry when there is a fifth one. Each show repeats at 11 a.m. the following Wednesday.
Joe DiMaggio Baseball League signups April 25
The Napa Valley Joe DiMaggio Baseball League, a competitive summer league founded in 1972, needs players for a Napa team that will play approximately 25 games. Players cannot be 20 years old before Aug. 1, 2021.
Sign-up will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 25, at Dub’s Sports, 3259 California Blvd., Napa.
On Sunday, May 2 at Justin-Siena High School, additional sign-ups will be from 12:30 to 1 p.m. and tryouts from 1 to 3:30 p.m.
Players should bring a copy of their birth certificate and $300 to sign-ups. Those under age 18 will need a parent’s signature. Those not selected will be given a full refund. All returning players must sign up.
The season is scheduled to begin the first weekend in June, with one game each Tuesday and three games each weekend, and culminate with the state tournament in early August.
Home games will be at the Veterans Home of California’s Cleve Borman Field in Yountville and Justin-Siena. The other teams in the league are from Lake County, Vacaville, Vallejo, Sonoma, Santa Rosa, Sheldon, Elk Grove, Rancho Cordova and Pleasant Grove.
The annual 4th of July Tournament, featuring 16 teams from throughout the Bay Area, is slated for July 1-4 at Borman Field and Justin-Siena.
Any questions can be directed to President/General Manager Steve Meyer at coachmeyer@sbcglobal.net or 312-0188.