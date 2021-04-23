Napa County Sports Capsule: Tinloy, Porter slated as SportsVine guests

The SportsVine, a local sports radio talk show that airs from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays on KVON 1440 AM, has Vintage High swim/dive and girls water polo head coach Sarah Tinloy and volleyball head coach Kelly Porter scheduled as the guests of host Cam Neal on April 24.

Tinloy’s boys team finished 6-0 and girls 4-1-1 in Vine Valley Athletic League swim/dive action this spring, and The Grizzlies were 1-3 in 2020 before the pandemic halted the season, but they could return as many as 11 players this year.

Duey Green hosts the show on the first Saturday of each month, Rick Vasquez and Bob Chance the second one, Dino Alessio and Kyle Foster the third one, Neal the fourth one, and Kent Fry when there is a fifth one. Each show repeats at 11 a.m. the following Wednesday.

Joe DiMaggio Baseball League signups April 25

The Napa Valley Joe DiMaggio Baseball League, a competitive summer league founded in 1972, needs players for a Napa team that will play approximately 25 games. Players cannot be 20 years old before Aug. 1, 2021.

Sign-up will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 25, at Dub’s Sports, 3259 California Blvd., Napa.