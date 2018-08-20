‘Ball Kids’ needed for Oct. 6-14 pro tennis tournament in Fairfield
Organizers of the $100,000 NorthBay Healthcare Men’s Pro Tennis Championship need volunteering “ball kids,” ages 11 and older, to chase down balls at the Oct. 6-14 professional tournament at Solano Community College.
They will receive training, a tournament shirt, and meals. There are two shifts each day, one beginning at 9:30 a.m. and the other starting at 2 p.m. Each shift lasts slightly more than four hours and there are frequent breaks. They must remain focused and alert and have the ability to keep score in tennis, including tiebreakers, so they can stay aware of what is happening on the court. They must also wear dark shorts and shoes with non-marking soles.
The Fairfield tournament is the final leg of the men’s worldwide ATP Challenger Tour swing through Northern California. It benefits the Dr. Chris Cammisa Tennis and Educational Foundation, an organization that supports the women’s and men’s teams at Solano College and also introduces tennis and a related educational program to underserved youths in Solano County.
There will be 32 players in singles and 16 teams in doubles once the draw is set after the opening weekend qualifying tournament. There is also a Pro-Am in which local players can team up with professionals in friendly competition against each other. “Ball Kids” are needed for all the tournament action on the courts.
Visit fairfieldprotennis.com and click on “Ball Kids” to sign up. For more information on this and other volunteer opportunities, or sponsorships, contact tournament director Phil Cello at cellotennis@comcast.net or 853-0915, or Rovira at rafael.rovira@Solano.edu or 246-0990, or search for “Chris Cammisa Tennis and Education Foundation” on Facebook.
Skyline Swimmers meet Mondays, Wednesdays at NVC
The Napa Valley Swim Team offers a program for adult swimmers and triathletes, the NVST Skyline Swimmers.
The group is for adult swimmers of all ability levels, whether they want to improve overall fitness, swim just for fun, develop better technique, or train for triathlons or swimming competitions. It convenes from 6 to 7:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Napa Valley College pool.
Skyline Swimmers are coached by experienced swim coach and professional triathlete Emily Cocks. Each workout has a drop-in fee of $10, or a monthly fee of $60. All attending swimmers must be registered with US Masters swimming.
Email Cocks at emilycocks@gmail.com for more information on the Skyline Swimmers. For information on any NVST program, email napavalleyswim@yahoo.com or call 257-7946, visit napavalleyswim.com or find NVST on various social media sites.