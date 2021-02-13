Napa County Sports Capsule

Those interested should contact Athletic Director Darci Ward at darci_ward@nvusd.org.

Napa City Golf Group to start this month

The Napa City Golf Group is open to new members for the upcoming 2021 year and is planning to play from February through December. The group plays monthly tournaments at courses in the area and also travels annually to Monterey and Lake Tahoe.

Members of the group range through all age groups, abilities and genders and enjoy getting to play some different courses in a lightly competitive atmosphere.

New members’ fees are $65, which includes NCGA membership, or $20 for juniors. Email Cory Roche at three-putts@att.net for more information.

Casual Tennis Napa plays three days a week

Casual Tennis Napa meets Saturday mornings and Tuesday mornings, weather permitting, inviting players to connect casually, just for the fun of it. The group is currently holding play dates and is not shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the next meeting time and location, email casualtennisnapa@comcast.net or check Casual Tennis Napa on Facebook.