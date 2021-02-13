Napa County Sports Capsule

Jiu jitsu program starts Feb. 15
Napa Valley Martial Arts & Wellness — located at 1755 Industrial Way, Suite 2, in Napa — will hold a youth jiu jitsu program from 5 to 5:45 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays beginning this Monday, Feb. 15.
Vauvenargues “Marinho” Vicentini, a 5th degree black belt under the late Carlson Gracie Sr., said he and the academy are “dedicated to providing a safe, fun, and structured environment for Napa youth of all genders, ages 7-15, to learn self-confidence, self-defense, fitness and camaraderie through jiu jitsu and the grappling arts.
Classes are to adhere to all safety protocols and guidelines as allowed.
For more information, visit the facility, search for napavalleymaw@gmail.com on social media, email napavalleymaw@gmail.com or call 650-387-0770.
Napa High needs badminton coach
The position of badminton coach is currently being offered at Napa High School. Candidates should be experienced in the sport, have some coaching experience, and enjoy working with student-athletes at the high school level.
Applicants will be required to pass First Aid/CPR, NFHS courses, get background checks, and provide documents required by Napa Valley Unified School District Human Resources.
Those interested should contact Athletic Director Darci Ward at darci_ward@nvusd.org.
Napa City Golf Group to start this month
The Napa City Golf Group is open to new members for the upcoming 2021 year and is planning to play from February through December. The group plays monthly tournaments at courses in the area and also travels annually to Monterey and Lake Tahoe.
Members of the group range through all age groups, abilities and genders and enjoy getting to play some different courses in a lightly competitive atmosphere.
New members’ fees are $65, which includes NCGA membership, or $20 for juniors. Email Cory Roche at three-putts@att.net for more information.
Casual Tennis Napa plays three days a week
Casual Tennis Napa meets Saturday mornings and Tuesday mornings, weather permitting, inviting players to connect casually, just for the fun of it. The group is currently holding play dates and is not shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the next meeting time and location, email casualtennisnapa@comcast.net or check Casual Tennis Napa on Facebook.
