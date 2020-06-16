Napa County Sports Capsule

Prolific Prep basketball programs start June 22
The Prolific Prep of Napa Christian high school boys basketball program will hold its Prolific Junior Academy and Prolific Summer Academy for players 13 and older June 22 through Aug. 14. Organizers said they are still waiting to hear if they will be able to include strength and conditioning workouts at a Napa gym, COVID-19 restrictions permitting.
Prolific Prep strives to develop the individual and team player. In five years, it produced three NBA players, five McDonald’s All-Americans, and more than 35 Division I athletes.
The Prolific Summer Academy is co-ed, but also has a girls-only week July 27-31. It includes the same workouts and staff as the regular Prolific Academy, but with a skills class just for girls.
Those younger than 13 may sign up for the Prolific Junior Summer Program.
A typical day starts with breakfast from 8:30 to 9 a.m., followed by Prolific Junior Academy skill work from 9 to 10:20 a.m., Prolific Academy Skill Work (older group) from 10:30 to noon, lunch from noon to 12:40 p.m., strength and conditioning at Franco Fitness from 12:45 to 2 p.m., rest and recovery from 4 to 6 p.m., dinner from 6 to 7 p.m., Skill Workout No. 2 and Shooting Focus from 8 to 9:15 p.m., scrimmage games competition and bedtime at 11 p.m.
Prolific Summer Academy offers a place where athletes eat, sleep and train. It includes a boarding facility, in-house cook and supervision, and a top basketball staff, all on one campus. Its structured training schedule includes over five hours of player development each day, enabling athletes the ability to maximize their focus and their results.
They offer four options – Full Boarding and Full Day (all three workouts), Commuter (first two workouts) and Partial Day (first workout only).
Overnight campers will stay 30 yards from the gym in the “PP House,” a five-bedroom home with ongoing adult supervision, home-cooked meals (three per day, five days a week), wireless internet access, an on-site laundry facility, and access to bicycles for local transportation. There is another food option for those who want to drop off their athlete in the morning and pick them up at the end of the eight-hour day. They will be provided lunch and dinner food options, adult supervision, and transportation to each workout. This food option has an extra fee; please call for pricing.
All Prolific Prep skill training camps and clinics are staffed and run by Global Sports Innovation, LLC/Green Room Training.
Prolific Prep puts a heavy focus on “skill development and getting results … bringing the most progressive, functional, yet intense skill training court workouts to its players,” according to founder Jeremy Russotti. Through his "Hybrid Relevance Training Curriculum,” Russotti and his staff can produce quick results and work with many top NCAA and NBA clients. The Prolific Academy dedicates heavy attention to on-court training, focusing primarily on offensive separation and consistent shooting, all skills that help players reach their utmost potential.
Prolific Academy has officially partnered with Franco Fitness for its summer training programs. Owned by longtime Napa High wrestling head coach Ignacio “Nacho” Franco, the 8,000-square-foot facility is a half-mile from the Prolific Prep gym and boarding facility.
“Syncing up with Franco Fitness is going to really take our programs to the next level,” said Russotti. “The expertise and knowledge by Nacho and Jon (McCall) is second to none. These guys flat out get results and keep us healthy.”
McCall heads the strength and conditioning for the summer programs.
“Jon brings basketball on-court experience to our programs, focusing on explosion, injury prevention, and muscle balance,” Russotti said. “His previous work with some of our players has proven how important he is to the success for our program and its players.”
Prolific Academy also has access to a Cryotherapy machine for body recovery with its local partner Cryo Aid. This has a separate cost and is available upon request.
The Prolific Academy camps offer group transportation with two passenger vans. The program provides the opportunity for large groups to take sightseeing or adventure trips to the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
For more information, visit prolificsummeracademy@gmail.com or call (707) 849-1212.
Justin-Siena needs head coaches for cheer, water polo
Justin-Siena, a Catholic high school in the Lasallian tradition, needs head coaches for its cheer, boys water polo and girls water polo programs.
Coaches at the school, a member of the CIF-North Coast Section that competes in the Vine Valley Athletic League, report to the athletic director.
Each successful candidate will articulate a vision for a successful program that aligns with the core principles of a Lasallian school and is expected to lead the program in practice planning, conditioning, strategy and tactics, and direction of assistant coaches, scheduling and budget oversight. The head coach embraces the responsibility of being a positive role model/mentor for students and as a representative of the school.
Preferred qualifications are three or more years of successful coaching experience, a bachelor’s degree, an understanding of CIF bylaws and guidelines, a demonstrated ability to lead others, and effective communication and organizational skills.
The cheer position is for coaching only, with stipends for head and assistant coaches. Team organizational meetings and preseason conditioning begin in May 2020 and the team is active from August 2020 through February 2021.
Each water polo head coach position is part-time and comes with a competitive stipend, with consideration for a full-time position based on qualifications. Each program will be active from August through October 2020.
To apply, send a letter of interest, resume, contact information for three references, and a statement of coaching philosophy to Justin-Siena High School, 4026 Maher St, Napa, CA 94558 ATTN: Debbie Skillings/Athletics or email it to her at dskillings@justin-siena.org. Paperless applications are appreciated.
Visit justin-siena.org or contact Athletic Director George Nessman at gnessman@justin-siena.org for more information. Review of applications will begin immediately for the positions, which will be open until filled. Each selected candidate must pass a pre-employment background check. Justin-Siena is an AA/EO/Title IX Employer.
