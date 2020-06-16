Napa County Sports Capsule

Prolific Summer Academy offers a place where athletes eat, sleep and train. It includes a boarding facility, in-house cook and supervision, and a top basketball staff, all on one campus. Its structured training schedule includes over five hours of player development each day, enabling athletes the ability to maximize their focus and their results.

They offer four options – Full Boarding and Full Day (all three workouts), Commuter (first two workouts) and Partial Day (first workout only).

Overnight campers will stay 30 yards from the gym in the “PP House,” a five-bedroom home with ongoing adult supervision, home-cooked meals (three per day, five days a week), wireless internet access, an on-site laundry facility, and access to bicycles for local transportation. There is another food option for those who want to drop off their athlete in the morning and pick them up at the end of the eight-hour day. They will be provided lunch and dinner food options, adult supervision, and transportation to each workout. This food option has an extra fee; please call for pricing.

All Prolific Prep skill training camps and clinics are staffed and run by Global Sports Innovation, LLC/Green Room Training.