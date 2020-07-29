Napa County Sports Capsule

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Napa Hall of Fame elections, dinner moved to early 2021

The Napa High School Athletic Hall of Fame Foundation has rescheduled its election of its 2020 class to early 2021, and the dinner at Embassy Suites to Wednesday, April 14. Visit napahighhof.org for more information.

Vintage football coach Leach on SportsVine Saturday

Vintage High School Athletic Director Cam Neal will be a guest host and Vintage football head coach Dylan Leach will be a guest when SportsVine returns to KVON 1440 AM from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, according to KVON Sports Director Ira Smith.

The local sports radio talk show, back after taking a five-month hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic, will be on every Saturday. Scheduled hosts are Duey Green for the first Saturday of each month, Bob Chance and Rick Vasquez for the second Saturday, Dino Alessio for the third Saturday, Neal for the fourth Saturday, and Kent Fry or Chance for any fifth Saturday that comes up.

Smith will be the engineer for the programs, which will repeat the following Wednesday each week, tentatively at 11 a.m.

American Canyon needs girls soccer coach