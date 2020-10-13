Napa County Sports Capsule

Justin-Siena has opening for JV volleyball coach
Justin-Siena, a Catholic high school in the Lasallian tradition, invites applications for the position of junior varsity girls volleyball head coach. The Napa school is in the CIF North Coast Section and Vine Valley Athletic League.
The successful candidate will articulate a vision for a successful program that aligns with the core principles of a Lasallian school and embrace the responsibility of being a positive role model/mentor for students and as a representative of Justin-Siena.
The JV coach will report directly to varsity head coach Kate Reilley. It is a coaching-only position with a stipend as compensation. Stipends are also available for assistant coaches. The 2020-21 season includes a team organizational meeting and pre-season conditioning in October. Practices begin Dec. 7 and matches run through February.
Preferred qualifications are three or more years of successful coaching experience, a bachelor’s degree, an understanding of CIF bylaws and guidelines, demonstrated ability to lead others, and effective communication and organizational skills.
Contact Kate Reilley at kreilley@justin-seina.org for more information. The position is open until filled.
The selected candidate must pass a pre-employment background check. Justin-Siena is an AA/EO/Title IX Employer.
Blanton slated as SportsVine guest
Joe Blanton, who played for seven Major League Baseball clubs — including the Oakland Athletics and Los Angeles Dodgers in two stints apiece — is the scheduled guest of the SportsVine this Saturday, Oct. 17, with co-host Dino Alessio from 9 to 10 a.m. on Napa station KVON 1440 AM.
The local sports radio talk show is engineered and co-hosted by KVON Sports Director Ira Smith. The show repeats the following Wednesday each week at 11 a.m.
Duey Green is the scheduled host for the first Saturday of each month, Bob Chance and Rick Vasquez on the second Saturday, Alessio on the third Saturday, Cam Neal on the fourth Saturday, and Kent Fry or Chance on the fifth Saturday.
Casual Tennis Napa plays three days a week
Casual Tennis Napa meets Saturday mornings, Tuesday mornings and Thursday evenings, weather permitting, inviting players to connect casually, just for the fun of it. The group is currently holding play dates and is not shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the next meeting time and location, email casualtennisnapa@comcast.net or check Casual Tennis Napa on Facebook.
