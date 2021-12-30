 Skip to main content
Napa County Sports Report: Justin-Siena boys basketball team takes 11-5 record into VVAL play

The Justin-Siena boys basketball team, which was to open Vine Valley Athletic League play at Sonoma Valley on Thursday night, closed an 11-5 preseason with two home wins.

The Braves beat Stuart Hall of San Francisco 57-35 on Dec. 22 and Marin Academy 52-26 this past Tuesday.

Against Stuart Hall (10-5), Justin-Siena began the fourth quarter on a 16-0 run to break open a close, intense game.

Travis Hightower had 24 points and fellow junior Asher Cleary scored 15 to pace the Braves.

Varsity Girls Basketball

Northgate 54, Justin-Siena 18

The Braves shot under 20% from the field for the second game in a row as they fell to 0-2 at the high-caliber West Coast Jamboree, in the Pearl bracket being played at Las Lomas in Walnut Creek.

Justin-Siena fell to 6-6 overall and was to play Dublin at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the seventh-place game.

The Braves shooting slump unfortunately continued from Tuesday into Wednesday, and with Northgate shooting 44% from the 3-point line, Justin-Siena could just not keep pace. Also troubling the Braves was the Broncos’ full-court pressure.

They were led by Mary Heun (5 points, 6 rebounds), Jordan Washington (5 points, 6 rebounds), Charmaine Griffin (4 points, 6 rebounds), Cassie Richardson (2 points, 4 rebounds) and Sydney Thweatt (2 points).

“This was a tough one today, for sure,” Braves head coach Andy Bettencourt said. “I thought we came out with the right attitude and mindset to start the game, but we just did not execute at a high enough level against their pressure and we cannot make a shot right now.

“The good thing about a tournament is we get another shot the next day, and hopefully we can start to turn this around in the last game of the tournament."

Cosumnes Oaks 72, American Canyon 33

The Wolves (9-4) fell in the semifinals of the West Coast Jamboree's Amethyst bracket and were the to play host Las Lomas for third place on Thursday night in Walnut Creek.

Vintage 45, Rancho Cotate 36

The Crushers (7-6) won Thursday's seventh-place game of the West Coast Jamboree's Onyx bracket at Dublin High.

Varsity Wrestling

American Canyon boys 2nd in Pinole tourney

The Wolves competed in the TCAL Open tournament on Wednesday at Pinole Valley High, where their boys team placed second behind 135-pound champion Kainoa Ruiz.

Placing second for the Wolves were Jesse Lopez (220) and Tobyn Bunch (275). Taking third were Dominick Andrade (145) and Austin Totty (195), while Alexander Alejandrino (132) was fourth and Mark Dominguez (160) fifth.

Leading the American Canyon girls was 170-pound champion Laura Totty, while Ciarra Manibusan (101), Alexis Ocampo (106) and Madeleine Fonseca (189) each placed second.

“The team wrestled tough throughout the day,” said Wolves head coach Rick Manibusan.

JV Boys Basketball

Justin Siena 46, Napa 28

In a preamble to their upcoming VVAL matchups on Jan. 11 and 29, the Braves defeated one of their cross-town rivals in the second round of Vintage’s Wine Valley Tournament on Tuesday.

The Grizzlies jumped out to an early lead, but Justin-Siena’s frontcourt was too much to handle as it pounded the ball into the post to forwards Chase Briskovich, Ben Sebastiani and Charlie Vaziri.

Briskovich led the Braves with 13 points, Sebastiani added 8 points and 4 rebounds, and Vaziri controlled the pace with excellent effort while leading them with 3 assists. Guards Hunter Bledsoe and Dallas Logwood each had 5 points, Marco Barbosa pulled down 5 boards and chipped in a 3-pointer.

“I thought we did a good job executing against their zone, playing inside-out and getting some good looks,” Justin-Siena head coach Nick Guillory said. “Defensively, we controlled the glass and were able to manufacture some offense out of our pressure. We still have some things to clean up, of course, but I thought we executed the game plan well.

The Braves had opened the tournament on Monday with a 62-46 loss to a very talented Bishop O’Dowd team.

The Dragons controlled the pace with their size and excellent shooting and led 27-9 after the first quarter. The Braves kept fighting and played them even for the rest of the game, led by 12 points from Sebastiani and 8 apiece from sharpshooter Finn Machado and speedy guard Logwood.

“We dug ourselves an 18-point hole in the first quarter and couldn't close the gap,” Gullory said. “We didn't take care of the basketball on the offensive end and were consistently late on their screening actions on the defensive end. O’Dowd is an excellent program. They played the better game today.”

The Braves took a 6-6 record into Wednesday’s tourney finale against Urban and were to visit Petaluma for their VVAL opener Thursday night.

Napa Valley Swim Team

Members compete in Santa Clara, Santa Rosa

On Dec. 3-5, NVST member Aiden Frisinger competed in the Pacific Swimming Junior Olympics in Santa Clara. Competing in the 11-Year-Old Boys age group, he placed second in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:16.04), third in the 50 breaststroke (34.64 seconds), fourth in the 500 freestyle (5:56.11), sixth in the 200 free (2:13.15), 10th in the 50 free (28.27) and eighth in the 200 individual medley (2:30.56).

On Dec. 10-12, the NVST competed in the Swim Like The Dickens meet in Santa Rosa and turned in several performances of note.

Abel Kosanke (8-Under Boys), Ezra Beaver (9-10 Boys) and Emma Guggemos (11-12 Girls) had 100% best times).

Leading the 11-12 Girls was Claire Hayashi. She was first in both the 100 free in 1:03.25 and 200 IM in 2:42.08, second in the 50 free in 28.75, and third in the 50 backstroke in 35.13, third in the 50 butterfly in 32.97 and third in the 100 IM in 1:15.23.

For the 11-12 Boys, Isaac Cortes took third in the 50 breaststroke in 37.39, and Aiden Frisinger was second in the 50 free in 28.31 and third in the 200 free in 2:15.27.

The 13-14 Girls saw Evangeline Apostolopoulos and Addelyne Soffner post 100% best times.

For the 13-14 Boys, Antonio Bazan was second in both the 200 breaststroke in 2:51.71 and in the 200 fly in 2:33.15, and third in the 100 fly in 1:10.56.

The 15-16 Girls got a third from Jolie Davis in the 50 free in 29.98, and the 17-18 Girls saw Holly Schofield won the 200 back in 2:25.79 and place third in the 100 fly in 1:09.16.

