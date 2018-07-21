YOUNTVILLE – The Napa Valley Crushers advanced to the third round of the Joe DiMaggio Baseball State Tournament, grinding out a 3-2 victory over Daly City at Cleve Borman Field on Saturday morning.
After errors held Napa’s under-19 team back in Thursday’s 7-3 loss to Half Moon Bay, improved fielding made the difference in a close contest.
Zack Daniels led the way for Napa on the mound, shaking off a rough start to pitch a complete game. After giving up two runs in the first inning, Daniels found his command and shut the opposition out the rest of the way.
Through seven innings pitched, Daniels allowed six hits, walked five and struck out two.
“Daniels threw a great game,” Crushers manager Jose Rodriguez said. “He allowed a few runs early but he bounced back and shut them down with our backs against the wall.”
Daniels couldn’t have done it without the help of star catcher Jaime Hernandez, however, who secured the victory with two massive defensive plays.
Clinging to a one-run lead with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, Hernandez fielded a perfect throw from first basemen Demetrio Martin and made the game-winning tag on Daly City leadoff hitter Calvin Louie.
“It means a lot to make a play like that,” Hernandez said. “I always try to bring energy and have fun … That play was definitely fun.”
Hernandez saved a run in the second inning, as well, on a controversial collision with third baseman Francisco Moraga that knocked both players to the ground. After some jarring between coaches and umpires, Moraga was ruled out and the Crushers breathed a sigh of relief.
“It’s just baseball,” Hernandez said of the collision. “Just have to get up and look for the next play.”
Napa took little time to get on the scoreboard in this one, grabbing a 1-0 lead in the opening frame when leadoff hitter Riley Jacobson scored on a throwing error.
Daly City bounced back in the bottom of the first, however, when Nolan Gallant knocked a two-out, two-RBI single into right field to give his team a 2-1 advantage.
After the early scoring, it became a pitcher’s duel for most of the contest.
Daly City pitcher Richmond Luzar was dominant in a loss, throwing a complete game while allowing just four hits, two walks and striking out seven.
Though he gave up three runs, only one was earned as his defense fell apart with five errors.
Napa managed to capitalize on a few of those miscues in the fifth inning when Martin and Scian Griffin turned a walk and squeeze bunt into two easy runs on back-to-back throwing errors.
The 3-2 lead was all Daniels needed as Daly City mustered one hit over the final three innings.
“We took advantage of their mistakes and didn’t make many of our own,” Rodriguez said. “We came ready to play today.”
Despite getting only four hits on the day, Napa showed resilience, a team not ready to call it a season.
“This is my last go with this team,” the 19-year-old Martin said before the game. “I’m not ready to be done.”
Napa eliminated Daly City and moves on to play at 10 a.m. Sunday against San Bruno, an 8-7 loser to Pacifica on Saturday. Pacifica won the 4th of July Tournament at Borman Field two weeks ago.
“All the teams in this tournament are good,” Rodriguez said. “We just have to come ready to play.”
In other games:
Pacifica 10, Vacaville 0, 5 innings
Brett Karalius was the winning pitcher on Friday, while Jeremy Keller had three hits to lead Pacifica at the plate. Andrew Roy and Christian Falk each added two hits, and Travis Benham drove in two runs.
Dylan Fuller had the lone two hits for Vacaville, and Drew Anderson took the loss on the mound.
San Francisco Barbarians 16, Vacaville 0, 5 innings
Winning pitcher James Crutcher helped his cause with two hits and two RBIs at the plate as the Barbarians eliminated Vacaville an losing pitcher Christian Earwood on Saturday.
Also for the Barbarians, Jasper Lindsey went 3 for 3 with three RBIs, Jeremy Hong was 2 for 4 with three RBIs, Gabe Wong had two hits and two RBIs, Adam Sabatino had two hits, and Jesse Lieberman doubled and drove in three runs.
River City 5, Half Moon Bay 1
Ian Offord got the win on the mound Saturday, while JD Madrigal had three hits and RJ Blanton, Cameron Falcon and Shane Popoff each had two hits to lead the Outlaws at the plate. David Nieves took the loss for the Birdmen.