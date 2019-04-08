This was what a Big Game softball duel should be. Big hits, big comebacks, a big crowd, and when it was all said and done, it was a big win for Napa over crosstown rival Vintage.
The feisty Grizzlies refused to lay down despite early deficits and knocked the Crushers from the ranks of the unbeaten with an 8-7 win.
“Winning the Big Game always feels good,” said Napa head coach Ron Walston. “Things are starting to come around and this is going to be big for these girls.”
First-year Vintage head coach Robert Poppe was philosophical as his young team absorbed its first loss in the 2019 season.
“The nice thing to know is we got that out of our way and we can grow from that and get on to the next opponent,” he said. “I have rookies all over our infield and this was a good game for them to learn.”
The big blow in the game came from the Crusher (7-1, 3-1 VVAL), albeit in a losing effort, when Morgan Groves blasted a grand slam over the left field wall in the bottom of the first after Napa (3-4, 2-1 VVAL) had pushed across an unearned run in the top of the frame.
“It’s always been my dream to hit a home run in the Big Game,” Groves said. “So I was really excited when that happened. I felt like it was a home run when I hit it. It’s my first grand slam for Vintage.”
Groves led Vintage with six RBIs on three hits.
Despite being down by three runs early, Napa battled back with two runs in the top of the third on a bases-loaded two-run single off the bat of Kimmie Walston. The Crushers got one of those runs in the bottom of the inning when Groves drove in Shelby Morse.
Napa scored three in the top of the fifth to take a 6-5 lead thanks to an unearned run and a two-run single by Alana Valentine. But Vintage was unwilling to give up on its unblemished record.
In the bottom of the fifth, Jordan Allen ripped a leadoff triple down the right field line, and scored on a sac fly by Morse. Taylor Brandt followed with a double to the fence in left and moved to third on a single by Sierra Crocker. Groves, who else, followed with a deep fly to left center that easily scored Brandt with the go ahead run.
But the Grizzlies weren’t through. In the top of the sixth, McKenna Walls and Walston both singled, and then Haylee Giarritta slammed a deep fly to left center that looked headed for over the fence. Instead the ball hit the top of the outfield wall, scoring Walls to make it 7-7.
“Honestly, I thought it was over the fence but that felt really good,” Giarritta said. “I was really happy because it tied the game.”
In the bottom of the sixth, Giarritta let her glove do the talking when the shortstop made a diving stop on a sharp ground ball by Allen, and from a sitting position fired a strike to second to force out Allen and keep the game tied.
But it was the seventh inning when the Crushers had their hearts broken coming within one out of winning their eighth straight.
Relief pitcher Raimy Grimsby retired the first two Napa batters, then the Grizzlies’ pitcher Jenna Baker hit a grounder that looked like a game-ender.
Unfortunately for Vintage, the ball was dropped on the throw and Napa dodged a bullet. It was the kind of play that often leads to even more damage, and that it did. Grace Guzman followed with a double down the left field line, and Napa scored what would be the winning run when pinch-runner Drew Somoghi scored on a wild pitch.
“If we didn’t have so many errors we could have won,” said Poppe. “It doesn’t matter who you are playing, a one-run game can go either way.”
Baker went all the way for the Grizzlies to pick up the win.
“Jenna and I have a special relationship,” said her coach after the game.
“Over and over, she’s come through in that situation. When it comes down to crunch time, she usually gets in done, especially in a big game or a game that means something,” Walston added.
Morse started for Vintage and was relieved in the fifth by Gamsby, who took the loss.
Both teams are back on the diamond tomorrow. Napa travels to Sonoma for a league game against Sonoma Valley (5-4, 1-2) while Vintage looks to get back on the winning track when it hosts American Canyon (5-2, 3-1).