The HealthQuest Master Power Lifting Team picked up four wins and set three state records and three world records at the 2019 Western Association of Bench Press and Dead Lift Championships on June 1 in Chico, its 15th year competing in the meet.
The Master Women participated in the “Raw” category, without a single-ply bench lifting shirt, while the Master Men participated in the double-ply category. This was a qualifying meet for the 2019 WABDL Worlds, which will be held Nov. 12-17 in Las Vegas.
Pamela Robinson, competing in the Master Women’s class at 89-97 pounds for ages 61-67, set four state and world records in the bench press, ending at 106.4 pounds, and four state and world records in the dead lift, ending at 132.2 pounds. She received a Best Lifter Award.
Kaye Donnelly, in the Master Women’s class at 133-148 pounds for ages 75-79, set four state and world records in the bench press and ended at 106.4 pounds.
Peter Murphy, who competed in the Master Men’s class at 199-220 pounds for ages 61-67, took first place in the dead lift at 485 pounds and received a Best Lifter Ward.
Lee Joiner, at 166-181 pounds in the Master Men’s class for ages 75-79, took first place in the bench press at 170 pounds.
The team thanks coach Mike Bonifield for his continued dedication and encouragement, Murphy for his lift-off support during the competition, and the HealthQuest staff for their patience and continued support in accommodating the team’s use of the lifting space each week.