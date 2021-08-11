 Skip to main content
Napa High Athletics: Aguiar, Lex top Grizzly athletes
Napa High Athletics

Napa High Athletics: Aguiar, Lex top Grizzly athletes

  • Updated
2020-21 NHS Atheletes of the Year Images

Aliyah Aguiar, left, and Cole Lex were voted not only Napa High's 2020-21 Athletes of the Year, but also as having the best hair in the senior class.

 Don Lex, LuckyDuckImages.com

Aliyah Aguiar and Cole Lex are the 2020-21 Napa High School Athletes of the Year.

Aguiar was a leader of the Grizzlies’ volleyball team this past spring while playing club volleyball and competing in track and field at the same time.

She had the challenging combo of running the 100 hurdles, 400-meter spring and long jump but ended up ranked first, third and fifth in the events, respectively, in the Vine Valley Athletic League. She also led Napa High in scoring on the track.

Aguiar will begin attending UC Santa Cruz this fall.

Lex was a captain of the football team as a senior and captained the wrestling team as both a senior and junior.

After placing fourth at the North Coast Section Championships at 285 pounds as a junior, one spot short of qualifying for the state meet, he was invited to and competed in a state meet held this year after the league and section meets were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He finished ranked among the state’s top 30 heavyweights.

After graduating with the cumulative GPA of 4.7, Lex will be attending the University of Arizona on a four-year academic scholarship as a direct admit to the Eller College of Management.

