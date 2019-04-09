No matter where in the world Loren Newman goes, he keeps on running.
And winning.
His most recent accomplishment was a first-place finish in the Ultra Trail Hangzhou 42K ultramarathon in a record time of 5:33.58.
A 2005 graduate of Napa High, where he competed in cross country and track and field, Newman has competed in ultra-long distance marathons all over the world. For the past three years, he has been living and working in Hangzhou, China, a city of over 8 million people located a little over 100 miles southeast of Shanghai.
Newman moved to Hangzhou in 2016 to work for a large Chinese ecommerce company, Alibaba.
“I was in the inaugural class of the Alibaba Global Leadership Academy, a program that gave me a great opportunity to come to China, learn the language and gain some insight into the culture,” he said.
Running in China is a different world, according to the veteran long-distance runner.
“One of the key challenges is the language barrier,” he admitted. “My Mandarin is getting better, but it’s still nowhere close to fluent. In these races, there are so many things I can’t read and instructions I need help understanding. I’m lucky that there’s almost always someone kind enough to help interpret, or at least make sure I get the important information.
“So many elements of running are shaped by Chinese culture and that make races here unique. For example, in China, there’s more focus put on the group rather than the individual.” Before a recent race, “there was a full 30-minute group warm-up led by an instructor to pounding techno music and flashing lights.”
Newman said he preferred to find a quiet place to sit.
“Photos are also a big deal in China,” he added. “While a big race in the U.S. might have a few points with a dedicated photographer, many races in China have dedicated photographers for every aid station and every vista point along the trail.”
After the race ends, all the photos are uploaded so runners can find the perfect shot for social media.
When Newman isn’t competing, he’s still out running.
“The sheer variety of experiences I have while out running is incredible,” he said. “My apartment is right on the edge of the city, close to the mountains, so in one direction there’s an endless sea of motorcycles, semi-trucks, noodle shops, delivery guys, fruit peddlers, garbage men and construction workers. The other direction is into the mountains and back 100 years into the past. The tea fields are harvested in the same way they have been for generations. I see school groups, People’s Liberation Army battalions, weddings, funerals complete with marching bands, a man-made beach carved into a mountain, and small children holding plastic assault rifles.
“To be a runner, to be able to see so many different sides of a place outside of what’s on the postcards, is a really valuable experience, and it’s one that I savor every morning when I step out my front door to go for a run.”
What does Newman do when he isn’t running or working?
“It’s been a challenge to find a balance,” he said. “On weekends, I like heading into Shanghai with friends for fast-paced nights with live music, museums and decent Mexican food. I take yoga and Mandarin classes and teach a 30-minute fitness class twice a week.”
He said he also enjoys cooking and reading Chinese science fiction.
Newman said he became interested in running longer distances when he was attending Stanford.
“I liked running longer races because I was more competitive at the slower paces,” he said.
Since that time, he’s been competing in races much longer than normal marathons.
“The concentration and almost meditative state that pushes you through longer races has become more and more interesting. The ability to push against what you thought was possible and to achieve big goals is very rewarding,” he said. “There is very much a sense of if I can do this, it makes so many other problems in my life look less difficult.”
What does the future hold for Newman where running is concerned?
“So far, I’ve drawn the line at events I can finish within 24 hours, but there’s a whole set of longer, more intense races out there,” he said.
Tackling some longer races in the U.S. is also part of his game plan.
“I’d like to be competitive in some bigger ultras, including going back to Western States and trying to finish in the top 10,” he said of the Western States 100-Mile Endurance Run from Squaw Valley to Auburn, the world’s oldest 100-mile trail race.
One thing’s for sure, no matter where in the world he goes if he’s not running, Newman will not be happy.
“Ultimately,” he said, “I see running as the backbone of a sustainable lifestyle that keeps me fit, connected to a community and ultimately, a happier, healthier person.”