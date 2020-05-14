Napa High grad Peck, former gymnast and weightlifter, working on front lines

“I don’t think that it has been hard at all,” she said. “The nurses at Johns Hopkins are great and they are always willing to help or teach me new things no matter the circumstance. In recent months, I have moved around to help on various units throughout the hospital. The nurses have been so nice and helpful on every unit that I have worked.

“There were several nurses on my unit that tested positive for the virus. Fortunately, I do not know of anyone who has perished.”

The April 2 story at teamusa.org noted that Peck worked in an intermediate medical unit, helping patients as they came out of surgery.

“The vibe of the hospital has certainly changed,” she told the website. “Since early March, at first, visitors weren’t allowed, then all the tables and chairs were turned upside down and it has quickly evolved from there.

“When I’m not working, I am staying home as much as I can. It’s not worth it (to go out unnecessarily). We want to flatten that curve. Just because you’re young and healthy doesn’t mean you can’t get this. Even if you get it and you don’t have symptoms, you’re a carrier and if you go out into the community you can easily transmit it to someone who may have a far worse reaction.”