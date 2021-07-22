Napa High School Athletic Hall of Fame: NFL signees Gibson, Blanton hall-bound

To date, there are 154 members of the Hall of Fame, whose membership dates to 1912. The NHS Athletic HOF Foundation is a nonprofit organization.

In a letter to each of the newest inductees, LeMasters wrote:

“Congratulations on your selection to the Napa High School Athletic Hall of Fame. You join an elite group of former athletes, coaches and others who have made special contributions to the success of Napa High athletics. It is our hope that you will choose to attend the ceremony honoring your selection. Your participation is the key to the success of the events.”

The Hall of Fame was formed in 1997, with 36 inductees in the inaugural class.

Fisher, from the Class of 1972, played three sports (football, basketball, baseball).

“I know that Ron Fisher comes from a class that was particularly special. There were just so many great athletes in that class and in that era,” said LeMasters. “And as a kid who was probably four or five years younger than them, they were sure fun to watch. As a young athlete, I wanted to follow in all those guys’ footsteps.”